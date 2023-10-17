Trick or Treat with East Midtown 2023!

Trick or Treat with East Midtown!

Looking for a great trick-or-treating spot in New York City this Halloween? Trick-or-Treat with East Midtown is back this year!

From 3 to 7 pm on Halloween, businesses in the District will welcome trick-or-treaters from all five boroughs and their families.

Participating local businesses include Rosa Mexicano, 58th Street Library, Orangetheory Fitness, Manhattan Espresso Cafe, La Cava, Etain, Custom Ink, Engel & Volkers, Loews Regency New York and many more.

Check out this map of all of the participating businesses!

Participants can check in at one of two locations on 56th Street: Sunrise at East 56th (139 East 56th Street at Lexington Avenue) or the plaza outside 913 3rd Avenue at East 56th Street. From there, hit the streets and collect candy from participating businesses!

In addition to trick-or-treating around Midtown East, enjoy special Halloween arts and crafts activities with the seniors at Sunrise at E. 56th and take pictures at a one-of-a-kind themed Jack-O-Lantern display by Maniac Pumpkin Carvers.

