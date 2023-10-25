Best Places for Trick or Treating on Long Island

Halloween is almost here, which means there’s no better time to strategize your approach to trick or treating! Long Island is full of awesome spots to stock up on Halloween candy.

Between neighborhoods with festive Halloween displays and events like trunk or treats in the days leading up to Halloween, you have a ton of options for a safe and lucrative trick or treating outing this year.

Check out our top picks for trick or treating on Long Island this year!

Psst… Trick-Or-Streets is back in NYC for a second year!

Nassau County

Oct. 28, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Locations in Garden City and Levittown

Drop in for a safe trick or treating experience at all Gold Medal Gymnastics Center locations! All candy at this event is nut free and prepackaged. And if your kids need to blow off steam during the event, pop into the gym for an open gym session!

Garden City

With its wide, low-traffic streets, Garden City is a must-visit destination for trick or treating in Nassau County. The houses in this community tend to go all out with decorating, and the neighborhood’s gothic architecture will help add to the spooky atmosphere on Halloween night.

Oct. 29, 1 to 3 pm

St. Christopher’s Church

Trick or treat for a good cause at the 9th Annual Trunk or Treat Baldwin. Trick or treat around dozens of decorated cars and enjoy music from a DJ, games, prizes, a costume parade and contest and more.

Admission is a $5 per trick or treater, or 5 or more cans of non-perishable food in lieu of a monetary donation.

Halloween is one of the busiest days of the year in Floral Park as thousands of trick-or-treaters flock to the neighborhood to stock up on candy.

If you’re looking for a neighborhood for trick or treating that goes all out on decorating for Halloween, look no further.

The town hosts a decorating contest, with awards in categories like best use of special effects, most original, most theatrical and best in show. You’re sure to see some top tier Halloween decorations in Floral Park.

Suffolk County

Oct. 27, 12 pm to Oct. 28, 5 pm

The Heckscher Museum of Art

Families are invited to celebrate Halloween at the Heckscher Museum of Art. Create a festive art project, make a haunted Digital Action painting and take home some festive treats!

Huntington

After stopping by the Heckscher Museum of Art for Halloween festivities the weekend before Halloween, be sure to come back to Huntington for trick or treating on Halloween night.

Trick or treat with shop owners on Main Street and at some of the festively decorated homes throughout the neighborhood.

Oct. 27, 5 to 6:30 pm

Hauppauge Public Library

Trunk or Treat the library is back this year! Trick or treat in the library parking lot, where community members will be decorating their cars and handing out candy. All ages are welcome!

The annual Halloween festival, now in its 33rd year, is a main attraction in Stony Brook on Halloween. This free event features trick or treating with all the village’s stores, which gives children a safe and contained spot to roam around and collect candy.

When you’re done stocking up on candy, enjoy a costume parade, a scarecrow contest and free mini pumpkins for kids.

Oct. 28, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Locations in Huntington, Smithtown, Centereach, Rocky Point

Oct. 28, 10 am to 4 pm

Long Island Aquarium

Get your trick or treating started early at the Long Island Aquarium! All kids in costume get 50% off admission with a paying adult. Gather sweets and treats, visit vendor tables for giveaways and raffle prizes and see animals enjoying Halloween treats of their own.

Oct. 28, 11 am to 5 pm

Suffolk County Farm

Truck or treating at Suffolk County Farm is fun for all ages. Every attendee (yes, even the grown ups) is encouraged to wear costumes. Kids tickets are $15 and adult tickets are $5.

Admission to the event includes truck or treating and trick or treating around the farm, farm animal visits, a corn maze, and games and activities for the whole family.

Oct. 31, 10 to 10:45 am, 11:30 am to 12:15 pm, 3 to 3:45 pm

Longwood Public Library

A library card can get you access to a frightfully fun Halloween party for toddlers. Celebrate Halloween with stories, games, prizes and snacks. Trick or treat around the library, and don’t forget to wear your costume!

Elm Street in Southampton is one of the best destinations for trick or treating on Long Island. The street closes down between 3 and 7 pm, which gives kids a safe spot to stock up on candy. Drop in for festive fun and copious amounts of sweet treats.

Port Jefferson

When it comes to trick or treating before the Sun goes down, Port Jefferson is the place to be. Catch some spectacular views at Cedar Hill.

And famous circus owner P.T. Barnum is from Port Jefferson, so you might be lucky enough to get your hands on some popcorn or cotton candy during your trick or treating outing.