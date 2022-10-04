Halloween Events and Activities for Families Around NYC 2022

Halloween Events and Activities for Families Around NYC

There are countless Halloween events and activities for families around NYC. Celebrating Halloween is a great way to spend time together as a family, and we’ve rounded up some of the best events and activities to check out this spooky season!

Manhattan

Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 5th Ave., Upper East Side

Tuesday, October 25, 5-7pm

Ages 3-8 with an adult

$60-$100

Wear your Halloween costume or pajamas for this evening featuring art activities, Halloween-inspired breakfast-for-dinner menu, and live entertainment.

The Skyscraper Museum, 39 Battery Place, Battery Park City

Saturday, Oct. 29, 10:30-11:45am

All ages

Free. Advanced registration required.

Wear your favorite costumes and learn about the different parts of a castle. Then, stretch your bodies and imagination with yoga poses inspired by the spooky holiday!

Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture, 2 W. 64th St., Upper West Side

Saturday, October 29, 11am

Ages 0-8

$44-$100

Kids’ music superstars Laurie Berkner and The Laurie Berkner Band invite families to boogie on down and stop in for a spell at a “Monster Boogie Halloween Concert”.

Laurie will treat little tricksters to her brand-new Halloween song, “Halloween Train” and will have everyone singing along to “What Am I Gonna Be (for Halloween)?,” “Monster Boogie,” “The Cat Came Back, “I Picked One Pumpkin,” and “Choc-o-lot In My Pock-o-lot.” Kids and grownups alike are also encouraged to come in costume, bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads!) and get set for an un-boo-lievably fun time.

East Harlem Tutorial Program, 2050 2nd Ave., East Harlem

Saturday, October 29, 2-6pm

All ages

Free

This ghoultastic spooktacular event will feature appearances from Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy and The Wolfman. Enjoy pumpkin painting, slime-making, spooky storytelling and more!

Cricket’s Candy Creations, 200 Hudson Street, Tribeca

October 29-30, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-6pm

$20 per guest for entry; candy crafting tour sold separately.

Cricket’s Candy Creations will be hosting a Trick-or-Treating Extravaganza featuring a costume parade with prizes, face painting, balloon twisting, a pumpkin patch and pumpkin painting, Halloween candy crafts, and more!

Randall’s Island Park, 10 Central Rd., Randall’s Island

Sunday, October 30, 12-3pm

All ages

Free

Come in costume. Enjoy crafts, games, treats, and spooky fun before you go trick-or-treating.

FREE Trick or Treat with East Midtown

Sunrise at East 56th, 56th St. and Lexington Ave., Turtle Bay

Monday, October 31, 3-7pm

Free

Trick-or-Treat with East Midtown will be bigger and better than ever this year! Businesses in the district will be welcoming trick-or-treaters and their families for some Halloween fun! In addition to trick-or-treating, families can check-in, pick up bags and maps and enjoy pumpkin painting at Sunrise East 56th Street (56th and Lex). Check-in, maps and bags will also be available at the Spooky gif photo booth activation at 56th Street and 3rd Ave.

Bronx

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx

Saturday, October 8-29, 5-6:30pm

$45; $36 members

In this kid-friendly evening program, meet some creepy, crawly animal visitors, listen to a spooky zoo tale, and take a walk to search for what lurks in the shadows of the zoo after dark! Costumes encouraged!

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Bronx

Friday, October 14, 5:30-7:30pm

All ages

Bring your pet dressed to impress in their Halloween costumes to walk the runway, participate in obstacle courses, and take fun, memorable photos.

Simpson Street and Westchester Avenue, Bronx

Saturday, October 22, 12pm

All ages

Free

The Bronx Community Board #2 Proudly Presents The 37th Annual Bronx Halloween Parade featuring a Mardi Gras theme. The parade will step off from Southern Blvd. & Westchester Ave. and head South on Southern Blvd turning right onto Intervale Ave & concluding at Dawson St.

Post Parade Showcase: Bill Rainey Park (at Dawson St. & Rogers Pl.)

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx

Sundays, October 23-30, 9-11am

$45; $36 members

In this sensory friendly Halloween themed program, enjoy some spooky playtime, meet some animal visitors, and give treats to animals at the Children’s Zoo! Costumes encouraged!

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Bronx

Friday, October 28, 7-9pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Halloween at a haunted house with ghouls, witches, ghosts and more.

Franz Sigel Park , East 158th Street, Bronx

Saturday, October 29, 1-5pm

All ages

Free

Get in the spooky spirit with tricks and treats, costume parades, slime making, tarot readings, and more.

Bartow-Pell Mansion, 895 Shore Road, Bronx

Saturday, October 29, 11am-4pm

All ages

$10

Wander the grounds, search for a treat, one never knows who one might meet.

Brooklyn

Domino Park, 15 River St., Williamsburg

September 30-October 31, 9am-9pm, daily

All ages

Free

Greg’s Trees will transform Domino Park into Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch with events and attractions for the whole family. Expect a massive selection of pumpkins, fancy gourds and lots of Halloween decor along with a haystack maze for little ones, pumpkin painting and carving for everyone, Instagram-able photo opps and activities galore.

Books Are Magic, 225 Smith Street, Red Hook

Sunday, October 30, 11am

Ages 3-6

Free

Join author Susie Jaramillo presenting Skeletina, for a spooky reading and activity!

DUMBO Archway, 155 Water St., DUMBO

Monday, October 31, 4-7pm

All ages

Free

Dumboween is going to be scarily good with the annual march to the arch followed by crafts, costume contests, live music, and candy in the archway.

Queens

King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica

Saturday, October 15, 1-4pm

Ages 3-12

Free

Discuss author Washington Irving and his 1820 story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Make Headless Horseman paper pumpkin masks to take home!

Socrates Sculpture Park, 35-01 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City

Saturday, October 29, 12-5pm

Free

Celebrate the autumn season with pumpkin art workshops, creative costume making, face painting, and an epic launch of the pumpkin catapult!

Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing

Sunday, October 30, 12-5pm

All ages

See website for admission fee

Little ones show off their Halloween costumes, walk a Trick-or-Treat Trail, and enjoy live performances, including a magic show! Adults 21+ can enjoy harvest beers and ciders for purchase at the Beer & Wine Garden. Go on a Creepy Compost site tours, explore QBG’s compost facility, including the haunted three-bin compost system and meet the creepy-crawly organisms that turn our food scraps into black gold!

Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park

Sunday, October 30, 11am-4pm

All ages

$20; free admission for ages 3 and younger.

Wear your costume to the farm for this Halloween spooktacular featuring The Amazing Maize Maze, a DJ dance party, a visit with the farm’s animals, 9 trick-or-treating stations, photo ops, Halloween hayrides, and more!

Bayside Historical Society, 208 Totten Avenue, Bayside

Sunday, October 30, 7:30am, check in; 9am, race starts; 10am, kids’ fun run

All ages

Totten Trot 5K: $30-$40. Kids’ Fun Run is free.

Everyone is invited to participate in this Halloween-themed run/walk featuring a special Kids’ Fun Run. Prizes also awarded for best costumes!

Space 224

224-03 Linden Blvd., Cambria Heights

Sunday, October 30, 2-6pm

Free admission

It’s a Halloween POPUP Party. Shopping with the youth, activities, Tiktok, musical chairs, painting, games and prizes for best costume! So shoppers come dressed in your best!

Westchester

Westchester Circus Arts at the Village of Sleepy Hollow, 60 Continental Street, Sleepy Hollow

September 23-October 16, Fridays, 7pm; Saturdays, 2pm and 7pm; Sundays, 2pm and 7:30pm

Ages 10 and older

$30 when purchased online; $40 at the door.

See this Cirque adaptation of Washington Irving’s iconic ghost story, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” with narration by Washington Irving himself, in hologram form!

Warner Library, 121 N Broadway, Tarrytown

Thursday, October 6, 4:30pm

Ages 3 and older

Free

It’s time for Halloween, and April’s stories will give you a JUMP! – or a giggle! Join the library for a fun and (not too) spooky time!

Pelham Art Center, 155 5th Ave., Pelham

Sunday, October 9, 1:30-3pm

Ages 3-12

$25 per adult and child; $23 members; $15 additional child – Advanced Registration Required.

Join artist Susan Saas for an afternoon of SPOOKtacular crafts for your little one to take home! Students will create a puffy cotton ball ghost and halloween themed hand puppets. The teaching process used is a step-by-step method that will both inspire and delight your child into action. Students will be encouraged to customize their own monsters and ghosts. Participants will leave with a BOO-tiful craft just in time for Halloween!

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Jacob Burns Film Center, 364 Manville Rd., Pleasantville

Saturday, October 22, 11am

Ages 5 and older

$16; $11 members; $9 ages 13 and younger.

Celebrate Halloween with this kid-friendly classic. Come to E.T. in costume and you’ll get to take home some spook-tacular prizes.

Port Chester/Rye Brook Library, One Haseco Avenue, Port Chester

Thursday, October 27, 2022, 5-6pm

Ages 0-12

Free

Children and grownups are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and come trick or treating at the library.

Ridge Hill, 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., Yonkers

Saturday, October 29, 10am-12pm

Ages 0-12

Free

Visit Ridge Hill’s Concierge table to pick up your Trick or Treating map and stop by all participating retailers/restaurants who will be handing out candy and treats to children. Also, don’t forget to bring your Trick or Treat bags!

Westchester Children’s Museum, 100 Playland Parkway, Rye

Saturday, October 29, 10am-4pm

All ages

Included with admission: $10; $9 seniors; free for children younger than 1 – Advanced Registration Required.

Celebrate Halloween with a (not spooky) day of arts & crafts, STEM workshops, stories, songs, and lots of surprises! Don’t forget to wear your costume!

Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave, Yonkers

October 29-30, Saturday and Sunday, 12-5pm

All ages

Included with admission: $10; $7 seniors 65 and older, students with valid ID; veterans; $6 ages 3-18

Explore haunted historic home on a Gothic Glenview Tour, learn about the stars in a spooky planetarium show, The Sky Tonight: Night Frights, create a jar-o’-lantern to take home in the Family Art Workshop, and meet some scaly friends at the Live Reptile Show with the Wizard of Lizards! Guests who come in costume will receive candy in the lobby throughout the weekend.

Long Island, Nassau

Old Bethpage Restoration Village, 1303 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage

Sept. 30- Nov. 6 , See website for schedule

Tickets start at $24 for children 3-17 and $32 for adults.

Stroll the pumpkin trail, past 19th-century buildings, and through historic barns, to find yourself immersed in a fall wonderland with more than 7,000 hand-carved jack o’lanterns.

United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd, Seaford

Sunday, October 9, 12-2pm

$14 admission; $6 Skate Rental; $6 Spectators

Meet the Sanderson Sisters! Wear your costume and enter a costume contest. Spooky Cafe Specials, games, prizes and more.

Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main Street, Port Washington

Friday, October 14, 8pm

Ages 13 and older

$46-$56

Celebrate the songs from musicals with Supernatural, Horror and Sci-Fi themes, plus a Broadway Halloween Costume Contest where everyone is encouraged to attend dressed as their favorite Broadway characters.

Rolling River Day Camp, 477 Ocean Ave., East Rockaway

Saturday, October 22, 11am

$10; $35 child.

Wear your Halloween costumes to this fun-filled event that celebrates fall with bounce houses, a petting zoo, craft projects, face painting, DJ music, vendors, food trucks, playgrounds, pumpkin patch and more.

Long Island, Suffolk

The Whaling Museum and Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor

Through October 23, Thursdays-Sundays, 11am-4pm

Free with admission: $6; $5 children and seniors; free for members

Hunt for papier-mache skulls around the museum in this seasonal, spooky scavenger hunt. Find them all and win a piece of candy!

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson

October 8-22, Saturdays, 11am; Sunday, October 16, 3pm

Age 3-8

$10



See this merry musical about a ghost who’s afraid of the dark!

The Adventure Park at Long Island, 75 Colonial Springs Rd East Gate, Wheatley Heights

Fridays and Saturdays, October 14-29, 6-10pm

Ages 7 and older

$61

Go on an adventure with your favorite Halloween music, glowing lights and have a fa-BOO-lous time! Glow in the Park is a nighttime event where our outdoor adventure park literally glows! Brightly-shining LED lights illuminate your way while you zipline, work the ropes and traverse through the treetops.

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown

October 14-15, Friday and Saturday, 6:30-9:30pm

Ages 7 and older

$15

Enjoy eerie animal presentations, a ghostly graveyard, creepy games, scary music, and spooky night trails.

The Whaling Museum and Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor

October 14-29, Fridays, 6pm; Saturdays, 4:30pm and 6pm; 10/23, 4:30pm

Ages 8 and older

$12; $8 children. Members: $10 adults, $6 children

Explore Cold Spring Harbor’s ghostly side with fascinating tales of mishaps and historic hauntings on Main Street.

Downtown Riverhead, Main Street, Riverhead

Saturday, October 22, 3-8pm

Free

This festival includes Coffin Races, Trick or Treating, a Goblin Parade, and live performances.

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown

Sunday, October 23, 1pm and 3pm

Ages 2-7

$5; $15 children

Kids can enjoy close encounters with animals, a ghostly garden, games, and a special puppet enchanted trail.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

Saturday, October 29, 7pm

$15

Dance under the full moon at this outrageously fun (and quiet) rave featuring DJ’s and multiple music genres.

The Whaling Museum and Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor

Sunday, October 30, 11am-4pm

$10 ages 3 and up; $5 adult tickets

Go on a spooky-not-scary walk, meet live critters, mix potions, try candle-dipping, and more!

Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Main Street, Sag Harbor

Sunday, October 30, 1pm

Free

Everyone is invited to parade down Main Street to the Custom House lawn for family fun—games, activities and dance music.

Rockland/Bergen

Field Station: Dinosaurs, 40 Fort Lee Road, Leonia

Fridays and Saturdays, October 1-29, 7-9:30pm

$24

A spooky, funny and thrilling adventure for the whole family featuring a lantern lit tour of the park! But watch out! The trails are dark and there’s a hungry T-Rex lurking in the shadows. A fearless Dinosaur Wrangler will lead a Tyrannosaurus Hunt along the Field Station’s darkened trails with a stop at every dinosaur and a few surprises along the way. At the end of the night, everyone will gather around the campfire for a dinosaur sing-a-long, roasted marshmallows and hot chocolate!

Nyack Library, 59 South Broadway, Nyack

Wednesday, October 26, 4:30-5:15pm

Ages 5-8

Free

Listen to spooktacular stories and make a creepy spider craft to keep you company on Halloween.

Trailside Museum and Zoo at Bear Mountain State Park, 55 Hessian Drive, Highland Falls

Saturday, October 29, 10:30am-3pm

$1 per person suggested donation

Watch the bears explore their den full of Halloween-themed enrichment, learn about vultures, owls, bears & other animals, plus pumpkin decorating, face painting, matching games & crafts.

Lake Nanuet Park, 1 Lake Nanuet Drive, Nanuet

Saturday, October 30, 11am-4pm

Free

The event will include Pumpkin Decorating, Refreshments, Beer Truck, Face Painting, Music, Games, Prizes, Kids’ Inflatables, Trunk or Treat, Costumes Optional, etc. Nanuet and Beyond will supply FREE pumpkins (while supplies last).

Tenafly Nature Center, 313 Hudson Ave., Tenafly

Sunday, October 30, 2-3pm or 3:30-4:30pm

$18; $12 members.

Meet several live nocturnal animals on a sensory walk along the trails. Learn about animal senses and then test your own sensory skills. Tenafly Nature Center Environmental Educators will guide small groups along the nature center trails. Designed to be entertaining and educational (not scary!) Tours take 1.5 hours. After the tour, participants can enjoy refreshments and crafts around the campfire.