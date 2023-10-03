Halloween Events on Long Island

Spooky season is almost here! Get into the spirit and get ready for Halloween with your whole family with these Halloween events on Long Island all October long.

Psst… Here are trick or treating tips that every parent should know!

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Nassau County

Adventureland, 2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

$31.99-$41.99

Trick or treat and experience your favorite rides!

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Saturday, Oct. 21, 6 – 9 pm

All ages

$15; $13 members

Come out for a special night at the Museum to celebrate Halloween in a fun, safe and spooky way! Show off your costume, decorate your own goody bag, go gallery trick-or-treating, join in a Monster Mash Dance Party, and make some cool and creepy craft projects.

The Mansion at Glen Cove, 200 Dosoris Ln., Glen Cove

Sunday, Oct. 29, 11 am – 1 pm

All ages

$50; $35 ages 2-10

Boys and ghouls are invited to trick or treat with Disney Villains and enjoy a delicious breakfast.

Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury

Monday, Oct. 30, 3:30 – 5:30 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $15; $13 ages 62 and older and full-time students with valid ID; $8 ages 7-17; free for children 6 and younger.

Travel around Westbury House and the gardens and gather nut free candies while dressed in your best Halloween costume.

Suffolk County

The Adventure Park at Long Island, 75 Colonial Springs Rd Gate 3, Wheatley Heights

Saturdays, Oct. 14, 21, 6 – 10 pm; Oct. 28, 4 – 8 pm.

All ages

$61

It’s the Halloween Glow in the Park, a fa-boo-lous time for all with family-friendly Halloween themed music, decorations and more! Glow in the Park is a nighttime event where this outdoor adventure park literally glows!

Brightly-shining LED lights illuminate your way while you zipline, work the ropes and traverse through the treetops. And you have toe-tapping music to keep your adrenaline flowing!

Flip the fun upside down as you experience the same adventure at night, and allow your senses to come alive with the bright lights hanging from the trees. Each of the trails are lined with multi-colored LED lights to guide you throughout the courses.

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 & 21, 6:30 – 9:30 pm.

Ages 7 and older

$15

All ghoulies, ghosties, and other Halloween creepies are invited for an evening of fun and excitement. Enjoy eerie animal presentations, a ghostly graveyard, creepy games, scary music, and spooky night trails.

Main Street from Griffing Avenue to McDermott Avenue, Downtown Riverhead

Saturday, Oct. 21, 3 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

Downtown Riverhead is annually turned into a Halloween hometown during the month of October when streets are lined with goblins, ghouls, tricks and treats. Dress the whole family in costume and head downtown for the festivities!

Ballet Long Island, 1863 Pond Rd # 9, Ronkonkoma

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 11 am – 12 pm & 12:15 pm; Saturday, Oct. 28, 1 pm.

All ages

$7-$20

Get in the spirit of Halloween with a performance that will enchant the entire audience. Special lighting and effects. This fun ballet is full of dance tricks and treats. Watch dancers spin, leap and stretch in original choreography.

Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport

Friday, Oct. 27, 4 – 6 pm

Ages 7-10

$20; $18 members

Advanced registration required

Tour the galleries with flashlights looking for creatures, and create a creepy potted cactus that can be used in any spooky Halloween display.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 E Main St, Riverhead

Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 am – 4 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $45.99-$$31.99; children in costume will get 50% off admission with a paying adult (one child 12 years and under, per adult)

Celebrate Halloween – Aquarium style. Children will gather sweets and treats, visit vendor tables featuring giveaways and raffle prizes, plus crafts and of course, lovable animals, enjoying their Halloween treats!

Belmont Lake State Park, 625 Belmont Ave, West Babylon

Saturday, Oct. 28, 3 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

The Great Jack-O’-Lantern Sail will take place on Belmont at dusk. The first 50 carved pumpkins received are placed on flotation devices with battery operated lights inserted inside and sailed around the lake behind kayaks.

Prior to the sail, there are children’s activities including games, inflatables, funny photos and trick-or-treat stations. Families can walk through the ‘Spooky Den’ and enjoy the displays created by our staff.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Ln., Southampton

Saturday, Oct. 28, 7 – 11 pm

Ages 3 and older

$25; $20 SAC Member; $5 for ages 12 and younger.

Dance under the moon at this outrageously fun (and quiet) rave featuring DJ’s and multiple music genres. Quiet Events provides their three-channel LED-style headphones allowing guests to change channels to different types of music.

Headphones light up with colors assigned to each channel so dancers can see what others are listening to based on the color of their headphones.

At any given moment you might find a group of friends dancing to three different styles of music, which makes this event entertaining not only for the participants, but for onlookers as well.

Costumes encouraged for this fun Halloween-themed dance party. There will be a contest for best costumes, so get creative! Children’s contest will be called earlier in the night.

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor

Sunday, Oct. 29, 11 am – 4 pm

All ages

Children ages 2-17: $20 in advance; $25 at the door; Adults: $8; $6 seniors

Go on a spooky walk-through museum exhibits with haunted sea-inspired activities at every turn including Castaway Creatures and Davy Jones Locker where you can meet live critters, sponsored by Gellerman Orthodontics.

Activities throughout the gallery include making mysterious potions with the Mad Chemist, visiting the Fortune Teller for a glimpse into your future, special presentations and much more.

The fun continues outdoors with craft and artisan vendors for fall and Halloween-themed purchases and of course more crafts!

Nassau Street to Main Street, Sag Harbor

Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 pm

All ages

Free

Everyone is invited to join in this annual fun event—children, adults and even pets! Parade participants should line up on Nassau Street (near the laundromat), and parade down Main Street to the Custom House lawn for family fun—games, activities and dance music.

Village of Babylon Municipal Lot, behind 72 E. Main Street, Babylon

Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Children are invited to come in their costumes and trick or treat from decorated trunks!

Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook

Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Come in costume and enjoy pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating, Día de los Muertos crafts related to the ofrenda in the SOMOS exhibition, puppetry from Mascara Viva Puppeteers and much more!

Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St, Stony Brook

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2 – 5 pm

Ages 12 and younger

Free

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO)’s Annual Halloween Festival returns for its 33rd year with music, trick-or-treating throughout Stony Brook Village Center, dancing and games for children, Scarecrow Competition announcements at 4pm and a Halloween parade, led by Monster Merlin!