Halloween Experiences in New York City and Nearby

Halloween in New York is an experience. It is the perfect time to take advantage of Halloween parties, trick and treating, fall corn mazes, spooky decor, light shows and more. Here are some of the special events that are uber Halloween-focused.

Manhattan

Color Factory New York, 251 Spring St., SoHo

Sundays-Wednesdays, 10am-6pm, Thursdays, 10am-7pm, Fridays, 9am-7pm, Saturdays, 9am- 8pm, through Oct. 31

All ages

$39-$45

This exclusive Halloween experience features special treats, spellbinding photo ops, a monstrously fun scavenger hunt, and a pumpkin patch like never before.

The Oculus, 50 Church Street, Downtown Manhattan

Daily, 10am-10pm through Nov. 1

All ages

$39.99; $34.99 ages 10 and younger

Halloween House sets itself apart by delivering entertainment through meticulously detailed environments, devoid of actors, jump scares, and strobe lights. Visitors can expect to embark on a journey filled with awe, laughter, and a sense of pure Halloween delight.

This innovative attraction promises to elevate the Halloween experience, immersing visitors in a world of magic, wonder, and excitement.

With attractions like the one-of-a-kind “Trick or Treat” Room, the mesmerizing “Glow in the Dark” Room, the spine-chilling Horror Movie Graveyard, the mysterious Vampires’ Lair, and so much more, visitors should be prepared to be spellbound by every intricately designed corner.

INTER_, 415 Broadway, Tribeca

Oct. 6-Nov. 5, Fridays, 12-11 pm, Saturdays, 9am-1 pm, Sundays, 9am-8pm, Thursdays, 2-9pm

All ages

$45 before 5pm; $55 after 5pm

Leave the city behind, embrace your inner spookiness, and dress in your fanciest and most fun costumes as you connect with the magical energy of the HALLOWverse.

This Halloween celebration offers a range of exciting experiences, including trick-or-treating, music and entertainment, face and pumpkin decorating, tarot card readings, scavenger hunts, costume contests, sweet treats, autumn refreshments, and much more!

Bronx

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx

Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-5:30pm, through Oct. 29; Monday, Oct. 9, 10am-5pm.

All ages

Tickets start at $28.75; free for members

Save 20% off Family Zoo Plus Membership through 10/29 with code NYFAM.

Dress in your Halloween best and enjoy the Bronx Zoo’s annual family-friendly daytime fall festival. Enjoy magic and mind-reading, pumpkin carving demonstrations, costume parades, crafts, and puppet shows. NEW this year, experience Traveling Skeletons!

Discover the fascinating features of skeletons from a collection of animal species you might see at the zoo. Also NEW this year, check out Spooky Stories to Tickle Your Spine, where you can listen to folktales from around the world featuring animals you’ll see at the zoo.

For a perfect autumn day, take part in fun Halloween activities and see over 10,000 animals throughout 265 acres of beautiful hardwood forest.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10am-6pm, through Oct. 31

All ages

$4-$35

The tricks and treats of the season come to life with plentiful pumpkins, gourds, and ghouls—and all sorts of fun-filled activities to celebrate this season of frights and fall foliage!

Day or night, there’s something for the whole family with spooky nighttime adventures, pumpkin carving face-off, and festive hands-on activities.

Kids (and adults!) have the chance to show off their Halloween costumes in New York City’s most beautiful landscape, while enjoying sweet treats featuring fall’s favorite flavors! See website for complete schedule of events.

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx

Thursdays-Sundays, 6-10 pm, through Oct. 29.

All ages

$34.95; $24.95 ages 3-12; free for children 2 and younger

15% off Bronx Zoo Pumpkin Nights tickets with promo code NYFAMPN, valid through 10/29.

Follow an animal-themed illuminated jack o’lantern trail and learn about animal behavior after dark.

The half-mile trail features more than 5,000 carved pumpkins sculpted by local artists and displayed in gorgeous scenes showcasing wildlife regions around the world, with atmospheric sounds and colored lights.

Watch live pumpkin carving demonstrations, challenge friends and family to your favorite lawn games, and enjoy local food trucks.

Queens

The Summer Club, 8-08 Queens Plaza S., Long Island City

Oct. 1-31, See website for complete schedule

All ages

$18-$33

Immerse yourself in the enchantment of a fully operational pumpkin patch adorned with locally harvested pumpkins from upstate New York.

This immersive Halloween-themed rooftop experience is adorned with spellbinding Halloween-themed vignettes, engaging interactive activities, and an array of delectable treats.

Staten Island

Historic Richmond Town’s Decker Farm, 435 Richmond Hill Rd.

Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 29, and Monday, Oct. 9, 12-5pm

All ages

$12; $10 ages 6-11 and members; free for children 0-5.

Explore a fun pumpkin patch and choose the perfect Halloween pumpkin right here on Staten Island.

Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terr.

Oct. 6-29, see website for complete schedule

All ages

$25

Enjoy this series of nighttime walking tours aimed at shedding light on Snug Harbor’s darkest history. As night falls, attendees will enjoy flashlight tours of the Snug Harbor campus.

Long Island

USDAN Summer Camp for the Arts, 185 Colonial Springs Road, Wheatley Heights

Through Nov. 5. See website for complete schedule.

All ages

$35; $24 ages 3-17

Tickets must be purchased in advance

Walk through over 10,000 illuminated objects on the trail including over 7,000 hand-carved jack o’lanterns and over 3,000 brand new specialty lights and hand-made Halloween-themed lanterns all designed and arranged by their in-house team of local artists.

In addition to the fan-favorite classics, they’ll also be carving up over 70 brand new never-before-seen elaborate multi-jack o’lantern displays! Another new feature this year is all of the amazing photo-ops on-trail so you can get some awesome shots to light up your Instagram feed.

And, for the first time ever, there will be dozens of fun videos rolling all around the trail for you to enjoy.

Old Bethpage Restoration Village, 1303 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage

Through Nov. 5. See website for complete schedule.

All ages

$19-$29

Walk the immersive pumpkin trail on the grounds of a 19th-century village where thousands of hand-carved jack o’lanterns light up the night, complete with an all-original soundtrack, synchronized lighting, and special effects you have to see to believe!

Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville

Fridays, 3:30-10pm, Saturdays, 11am-10pm, Sundays, 11am-8pm, Mondays-Thursdays, 3:30-9pm

All ages

Tickets start at $24.99

Halloween House is a completely immersive, one of a kind Halloween experience where you are transported to an all Halloween world.

Every one of the impeccably detailed, fully realized rooms is a different Halloween theme designed to make every Halloween lover’s experience unforgettable. If you love the décor of a haunted house, but don’t want the stress of being touched and scared, Halloween House is for you.

CSTL,1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre

Oct. 6-29, Fridays-Sundays, 6:30-9:30 pm

Ages 12 and younger

$25-$27

This updated Halloween adventure is perfect for families who don’t want to be scared…. or maybe just a little. Choose from non spooky attractions or ones that are just a little scary for the more adventurous boys and ghouls!

Rockland

LEGOLAND New York Resort, 1 Legoland Way, Goshen

Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 6 pm, through Oct. 31; Oct. 20, Friday, 11 am – 6 pm.

All ages

Tickets start at $49

Halloween just got a little more thrilling at LEGOLAND® New York! The LEGO® Monster Party returns this year with live shows, limited-time attractions, and, of course, tons of Brick-or-Treating. Don’t forget your costume!

American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

through Oct. 31 Fridays, 12-9pm, Saturdays, 11am-10pm, Sundays, 11am-7pm, Mondays-Thursdays, 12-7pm, ; Sunday, Oct. 8, 11am-10pm; Monday, Oct. 9, 11am-8pm.

All ages

$49-$79

The Halloween spirit is back at Nickelodeon Universe. Meet & Greet characters in their Halloween costumes. Enjoy special activations during the weekends and don’t forget to attend the BOOniverse parade on October 7th!

Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta

Daily, 6-10 pm, through Nov. 5.

All ages

$19

Enjoy seasonal food and drinks, outdoor games, pumpkin picking and painting, AND a stroll through over 6,000 hand-carved Jack-O-Lanterns in the crisp fall air with family and friends!

Clover Stadium, 1 Phil Tisi Way, Pomona

Through Oct. 31, Wednesdays-Mondays, 6-9:30pm, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-9:30pm. See website for complete schedule.

All ages

$22 – $27.50

Pumpkin World is an illuminated wonderland of hand-carved Jack O’Lanterns and fall festivities.

Highlights include magical pumpkin-scapes created before your eyes using thousands of ‘forever’ pumpkins, walk the pumpkin trail which celebrates popular icons and Halloween classics, leading to the heart of the action – guests get the chance to walk through the baseball field at Clover Stadium!

Join the party in the Pumpkin Village – snack on a selection of food and beverages, play in the pumpkin patch, watch live carvings, and more, partake in an augmented reality scavenger hunt featuring Pumpkin World’s beloved pumpkin characters, The Gourdies, and capture lasting memories at the best Halloween photo ops west of the Hudson, including character greetings with our mascot, Gourdo.

Paramus Park Mall, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus

Weekdays, 3:30 – 8 pm, Saturdays, 11 am – 8 pm, through Nov. 1.

All ages

Tickets start at $24.99

Halloween House is a completely immersive, one of a kind Halloween experience where you are transported to an all Halloween world. If you love the décor of a haunted house, but don’t want the stress of being touched and scared, Halloween House is for you.

And if you do love haunted houses, you’ll love Halloween House too! The uniquely themed, fully immersive rooms include the one of a kind “Trick or Treat” Room, the “Glow in the Dark” Room, the Horror Movie Graveyard, our Vampires’ Lair, and more!

Demarest Farms, 244 Wierimus Rd. Hillsdale

Through Oct. 31. See website for complete schedule.

All ages

$35 per car

Advanced registration required.

Take your vehicle on a guided tour through 32 acres of brilliant Halloween light displays, and enjoy farm fresh goodies in the retail farm market.