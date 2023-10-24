8 Family-Friendly Podcasts to Celebrate Halloween

Some kids can’t get enough of ghosts, ghouls and other scary creatures that lurk in the dark. And Halloween is the perfect time to celebrate all things spooky.

In this last week leading up to Halloween, celebrate the last days of the spooky season with some Halloween podcasts.

A few of the podcasts on this list are directly related to Halloween, while others err more on the side of scary, creepy or supernatural.

All of these podcasts are generally family friendly but remember: no one knows their kids and what level of scares they can handle better than you.

Psst… Looking for a safe place to trick or treat and celebrate Halloween this year? Trick or Streets is back in New York City for a second year!

If your family can’t get enough of myths and urban legends, Unspookable is for you.

Every week, host Elise Parisian looks into the history, psychology and power dynamics behind scary stories you’ve probably heard of. Recent episodes dove into Furbies, the Boogeyman and Friday the 13th.

The Hollow was created to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and retell the story in a modern way.

This narrative podcast follows three sixth graders at Sleepy Hollow Middle School who find themselves on the trail of the Headless Horseman.

After listening through the six episode narrative, listen to “season 2,” a narration of the original Sleepy Hollow.

If you want to take your Sleepy Hallow experience to the next level, read your kids the original story (or listen to a narration together!) and discuss how the two different versions are similar and different.

Some people love Halloween, but don’t want to listen to scary stories to celebrate. To focus more on the artistic side of Halloween, check out Halloween Art and Travel.

Episodes profile artists creating some of the best Halloween art there is and explores Halloween-centric destinations. Add some stops to your travel bucket list and find a new favorite artist.

The spookiest stories are ones that happen in the real world. The host of Anything Ghost show, Lex Whal, reads listener-submitted personal paranormal experiences and local ghost stories with added music and effects to bring the experience to the next level.

Here’s the perfect short anthology audio series for older kids and tweens. The Creeping Hour is hosted by the Creeps, three friends who listened to so many scary stories that they turned into monsters themselves.

This series is perfect for all ages and short enough to listen to in one night, making it perfect for a family night in.

Recommend this podcast to any kid who can’t get enough of the Goosebumps series. In R.L. Stine’s Story Club, club president Ivy (voiced by Modern Family’s Ariel Winter takes listeners through the bizarre and frightening world of R.L. Stine.

Drop in for twice-monthly community updates from Night Vale, a fictional desert small town where every conspiracy theory is true.

This show has been ongoing since its inception in 2012, making it perfect for a lengthy binge listen if you have the time. Or, you can jump in on the current episode, and you’ll be up to speed in no time.

Another recommendation for fans of real-life scary stories. Spooked is a podcast that tells true-life supernatural stories, told first-hand by the people who experienced them. New episodes drop weekly, so you’ll never have a shortage of scary stories.