Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 17-19

It’s never too early to start planning for another awesome weekend in NYC! Take the family to see Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil, visit Macy’s Santaland or stop by a holiday market!

Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden | Details

Cirque du Soleil’s first holiday show for families is an exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas classic as only Cirque can imagine. This festive show is a flurry of love, Christmas cheer, thrilling acrobatics and hugely lovable characters that is fast becoming a new tradition for families to cherish. Come discover what happens before Santa drops in!

Brooklyn Museum | Details

Christian Dior is known for being one of the most prolific designers in the fashion industry, and now you are able to see some of his beautiful creations in person! Along with the 200 garments that are on display, visitors will also be able to see photographs, sketches, archival videos and accessories. This exhibit will run until February 20,2022 and tickets can be purchased on their website.

Citywide | Details

No one does the holidays better than the city! Something that is unique about the holidays in the city is the amount of local markets that are scattered around! At these holiday markets, you can do anything from shopping for any holiday gifts you need (or for yourself), eating delicious treats, and (at some markets) go ice skating!

220 36th St 2A | Details

Make sure to stop by Industry City to take advantage of this one-stop destination for the holidays. Bundle up and head over to enjoy their outdoor ice skating rink, the local shopping at the Makers Guild or to walk through and admire their beautiful holiday lights and decorations.

151 W 34th St | Details

Celebrate the holiday season by visiting Santa and his amazing holiday oasis at Macy’s Santaland! Your family will be able to explore all that Santaland has to offer, from The Enchanted Forest, illuminated Rainbow Bridge and a sweet shop with giant holiday treats. If you are still hesitant to meet Santa in person this year, Macy’s has put together a new digital experience that you can access at home!

Details

Now that the cold weather is here, spend time with the family by cozying up and watching a good movie. Luckily since it is the holiday season, there are many family-friendly holiday movies that are available on streaming services that the whole family can enjoy watching together.

Citywide | Details

Christmas is right around the corner, but many NYC families are still on the hunt to find where their kids can see Santa around the city. Whether you are looking to get your annual picture with Santa that you will cherish for years to come or your kids just want to stop by to say hello and give him their wish list, there are many stores and parks that will be having the big guy stop by.

Around NYC | Details

One of the many fun and unique activities to do during the holiday season is to take a ride on a holiday train! With many offered at railroad stations around NYC, your family will take a magical ride that can consist of a variety of different experiences, such as caroling with the crew or stopping to say hi to Santa!