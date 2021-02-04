Black History Month: Family-Friendly Activities in New York

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Black History Month celebrates the achievements of African Americans and recognizes their role in U.S. history. Each year, there are many family-friendly events in New York for both education and celebration of Black history. We have rounded up some of the best events and activities, both virtual and in-person, for you and your family to celebrate Black History Month.

Black History Month with Family-Friendly Activities

Black History Month: Seneca Village

When: Feb. 3, 2021, 1 – 2 pm.

Where: 81st St. and Central Park West in Central Park, Manhattan

Come celebrate Black History Month with the Urban Park Rangers. Seneca Village, an area that now makes up part of Central Park, was an important community of predominantly African-American property owners. With the park rangers, the whole family can learn about the lives of the Seneca Village’s residents in the 1800s.

Living History at Home: Black Women and the Suffragist Movement

When: Feb. 3, 2021, 3 – 4 pm.

Where: Online

The New-York Historical Society’s “Living History at Home” teaches every one of all ages about different moments in history. Join this session and learn about how Black women in the United States also had to battle systemic racism and white-supremacist terrorism while fighting for their right to vote. In this session, you will learn more about important individuals such as Ida B. Wells and about organizations like the National Association of Colored Women.

Online Family Storytime: Black History Month Celebration at Harry Belafonte

When: Feb. 4, 2021, 10:30 – 11 am.

Where: Harry Belafonte Library (Online)

The Children’s Staff at the Harry Belafonte Library will be holding a discussion of classic early literacy titles as well as new favorites that they are loving during Black History Month. This is a perfect event for you and your little one to celebrate Black History Month. You will listen to some new stories and hear songs that celebrate the history and culture of African Americans. Make sure to register ahead on the New York Public Library website!

Celebrating Culture Behind the Stage: A Black History

When: Feb. 6, 2021, Noon – 1 pm.

Where: Facebook Live (Online)

The Society, Incorporated Renaissance Chapter Supporting the Arts, will be hosting this virtual event feature Youth in the Arts to celebrate Black History Month. Cheryl Wills, an award-winning reporter and anchor, will be hosting the event showcasing talented students of the arts. With your family, you can enjoy a special afternoon filled with artistic performances, celebrity appearances and auction items.

Children’s Online Book Discussion: Celebrate African American Authors in Story and Craft

When: Feb. 10, 2021, 3:30 – 4:30 pm.

Where: New York Public Library (Online)

If you’re looking for a more creative activity you can do with your kiddo, join this program at the New York Public Library. They will explore new Black and diverse children’s book authors and their works, then play a fun guessing game and create a craft to celebrate Black History Month. This program is via Google Hangouts. Make sure to register ahead to save your spot!

Black History Month Celebration!

When: Feb. 16, 2021, 3:30 – 4:30 pm.

Where: New York Public Library (Online)

This online celebration hosted by the New York Public library will feature Caren and her group of dancers and drummers. This will be an interactive event where participants will learn dance steps, hear stories centered around Black History Month, and see various performances from top NYC dancers.

Black History Month: Brooklyn and the Underground Railroad

When: Feb. 20, 2021, 11 am. – noon

Where: Corner of Furman and Old Fulton Streets in Brooklyn Bridge Park

At Brooklyn Bridge Park, learn more about the Underground Railroad by the Urban Park Rangers. The Underground Railroad was a network of sanctuaries for women and men escaping enslavement in the South to seek freedom in the North. This event will be a walk through Brooklyn Bridge Park while highlighting the borough’s link to freedom.

Black History Month: The Birthplace of Hip-Hop

When: Feb. 27, 2021, 1 -2 pm.

Where: Cedar Playground, West 179th St. & Sedgwick Ave., Bronx

Do you want to learn more about the history of Hip-Hop? Join the Urban Park Rangers at Cedar Playground as they highlight the site that birthed hip-hop. In 1973, hip hop was born in the Bronx at a recreational room party and then moved to what is now Cedar Playground. This event is a great way to celebrate Black History Month for all the hip hop lovers out there!