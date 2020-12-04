The Best Holiday Pop-Ups for Families in NYC 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Get into the festive spirit by visiting these holiday pop-ups in NYC — perfect for families! If you have already made your way to the holiday markets, ice skating rinks, and holiday windows around the city….we have more places for you to check out! These holiday pop-ups around the city are temporary but worth dropping by for some chocolatey treats, cookies, lights, and more!

Holiday Pop-Ups in NYC for Families!

Miracle on Centre St – Little Italy

237 Centre St., New York, NY 10013

November 23 – December 31; 8 am – 5 pm daily

This holiday pop-up is a little slice of heaven on Earth. What better way to spend these colder months than by stopping by Maman’s holiday cookie and hot chocolate bar. Kids will love the cookies and hot chocolate and parents will love their boozy libations. Stop by for Maman’s Advent Cookie of the Day or choose from their incredible cookie selection. And their hot chocolates are so decadent, from hazelnut semi-sweet to white chocolate cherry — what a treat!

LuminoCity Festival – Randall’s Island Park

20 Randall’s Island Park, New York, NY 10035

November 27 – January 10th; 4 pm – 10 pm, gates close at 9:30 pm

LuminoCity Festival is back again this year for 29 nights of incredible lights. This year, families can wander through a wonderland of ancient civilizations, luminated jungles, and 30ft. art displays. You’ll be able to visit five different worlds such as the Mysterious Forest, Dangerous Dunes, Forgotten Ruins, Hidden Land of Hria, and Mystical Moon Land. In addition to this, visitors can also visit the open-air Mini Gallery which introduces the history, culture, and traditions of lantern-making.

Amazon Books: Warm and Cozy at Home – Midtown

7 W 34th St.

Open 11 am – 5 pm, December 5 – 20th

Drop by at Amazon Books on 34th Street when you are doing your holiday shopping and explore great brands like Rivet, Stone & Beam, and AmazonBasics.

The Winter Escape by the Floral Escape – Queens County Farm Museum

73-50 Little Neck Parkway

Floral Park, New York 11004-1129

November 28 – January 10

Thursday & Friday 11 am – 4 pm, Saturday & Sunday 10 am – 4 pm

If you loved Queens County Farm Fall Escape, you are going to want to see this new holiday pop-up. Stop by for this magical floral experience as you visit the Gingerbread Village, see the Candy Cane Rose Garden, and take a picture with Santa in his throne chair. There are plenty of photo opportunities here to snap a family pic to share with loved ones or to include on your Christmas cards.

The Greens: The Rooftop at Pier 17 – Seaport District

89 South St.

Open daily Monday – Wednesday 12 pm – 10 pm & Thursday – Sunday 11 am – 10 pm

Reservations required

Outdoor dining is going to be limited this winter season but The Greens is making it possible and comfortable in their cozy rooftop cabins. Enjoy your own personal cabin equipped with a heated floor plan, Molekule air purifier, on-site contactless food and beverage purchasing, virtual fireplace, views of NYC, and more! Most of all you can enjoy their delicious menu of seasonal food and drinks such as cheese fondue, truffle grilled cheese, hot buttered rum, and much more. There is even a kids menu for your little ones — perfect for the whole family. New dates are released every Monday at 10 am for the following week’s reservations.

Gotham + Nordstrom – Midtown

225 West 57th St.

Open daily 12-6 pm

Get your dose of chocolate goodness at the Gotham + Nordstrom pop-up. Shop from a variety of chocolates like their wide selection of chocolate bars, salted caramels, hot chocolate mix, rainforest bark, and fan-favorite bonbons.

PINKMAS at Museum of Ice Cream – Lower Manhattan

558 Broadway

November 19 through January 10



PINKMAS is coming back to the Museum of Ice Cream. This interactive holiday pop-up is perfect for the ice cream enthusiast with three levels of contactless games and activities. There will be special holiday-themed, and of course, pink installations throughout the Museum for you and your family to enjoy. With the ongoing pandemic, there will be several precautionary measures in place. Masks, social distancing, handwashing, and temperature checks are mandatory. Visit their site to reserve your ticket for entry.