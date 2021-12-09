Best Holiday Train Rides

Add some magic to your life this holiday season and take the kids on a holiday train ride! Many trains can be found around NYC that will transport you into a winter wonderland and will give you the opportunity to meet reindeer, elves, and Santa himself!

The Polar Express – Whippany, NJ

Wednesday-Sunday until December 30

1 hour

This year, the magic returns to Whippany, New Jersey on their Polar Express! Dress your kids up in their cozy and festive pajamas and take a one-hour train ride that is inspired by this popular Christmas movie. Your kids will enjoy hot chocolate and shortbreads and will receive their own silver bell before they head home.

North Pole Express – Flemington, NJ

Weekends until December 19

1 hour and 10 minutes

Your kids will love taking a ride on the Black & Western Railroad to celebrate the Christmas season. Spend some time with both Santa and Mrs. Claus and take pictures that will make for amazing memories. Due to Covid, the North Pole Express will be a little smaller than in years past so make sure you get your ticket soon!

Catskill Mountain Christmas Train – Kingston, NJ

Friday-Sunday until December 19

1 hour and 40 minutes

Make your way up to the Catskills to enjoy a magical train ride in a decorated open-air flatcar. During your ride, you will be able to interact with Santa’s helpers taking the ride with you and enjoy a cookie from a local bakery. Finally, one the way to the North Pole, Santa will be waiting to greet each train as it goes by.

Trolley Museum Winterfest and Tunnel of Lights – East Windsor, CT

Fridays through Sundays until December 26

2 hours

Winterfest and Tunnel of Lights have been putting families into the holiday spirit for 43 years, and they are excited to welcome back guests! One of the museum’s many trolleys will take you through a tunnel of lights where you will have the opportunity to carol with the conductors. The Trolley museum will also have an open sleigh car for guests who would like an open-air experience of the tunnel. Make sure you also stop by the food vendor to get some much-needed cookies and hot chocolate.

Santa’s Paradise Express – Strasburg, PA

Weekends until December 24

2 hours and 40 minutes

Head to Pennesvalnia for the day, and the Strasburg Rail Road- is excited to welcome families back for this fun Christmas tradition. Take a 45-minute train ride while also having a chance to meet Santa! All of the little one’s ages 11 and under will also receive a little gift to get them into the spirit.

Santa Express and Northern Lights Limited – Thomaston, CT

Fridays through Sundays until December 23

2 hours

All aboard the Santa Express and Northern Lights Limited! Your kids will be able to take a ride in a unique and historic train while taking part in holiday fun such as caroling and visiting Santa. The Santa Express is a great train ride to take for little ones since it is scheduled to depart earlier in the day so you can make it home in time for bed.

North Pole Express and Santa’s Steam Spectacular ​– New Hope, PA

Every day until December 30 (closed on Christmas Day)

2 hours and 15 minutes

Take the North Pole Express Train and explore the beautiful Bucks County countryside! Guests will get the full holiday experience with musicians playing classic Christmas carols and delicious hot chocolate and homemade cookies! Of course, the ride can’t be complete without seeing Santa and having your kids give their lists and special requests for the holidays.