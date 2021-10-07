Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams at the Brooklyn Museum

Family Day Out at the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams Exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum

The Brooklyn Museum never disappoints with its exhibits, and the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams is on point. A gorgeous presentation that showcases the evolution of one the most prolific designers ever, Christian Dior. With over 200 haute couture garments drawn directly from the Dior archive along with photographs, sketches, archival videos, accessories, and a variety of sights for the audience to immerse themselves in. Dior, who was born in Normandy, France- moved to Paris as a small child where he found the brand in 1946. While Dior created the House of Dior, its fame only grew with the six successors who became designers for the line.

The exhibition opens with Christian Dior’s New York Collections. Visitors walk through garments from some of his first collections, echoing the influences of his early life and his inspirations from American Women. The collection shown was deemed the “New Look” with its revolutionary style and attempts to bring Paris styles to New York.

The six successors of Christina Dior are all displayed with garments from their collections. These include designers Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons, and Maria Garzia Chiuri.

As if walking into the eighteenth century, a collection of styles inspired by the femininity of the period is displayed with decor inspired by Dior’s design of the 30 Avenue Montaigne building. The dresses shown incorporate styles accentuated in eighteenth-century paintings that Dior drew inspiration from such as corsets and full skirts. This section of the gallery invokes a sense of awe at the gorgeous garments and is a full experience for anyone, whether or not they are interested in fashion.

Throughout the exhibition, the dress-making process is portrayed, from full-scale 3D mockups of the finished designs to sketches, as well as photographs. Ateliers, the workshops in which these garments are made are shown here in a magical room encased in mirrors for an infinite illusion.

For a display of color that will surely amaze the whole family, “Colorama” is a section that displays the full palette of colors used by the House of Dior. Each choice of color has a different meaning and is created to represent a harmonious vision.

Further, into the exhibit, there is a section dedicated to photography where visitors will find many familiar faces of pop culture icons and celebrities.

The show runs until February 20, 2022, at the Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn 11238. Adult tickets $25, Students & Seniors $16, Child (ages 4-12) $10.

