Where to See Santa in NYC!

For all New York families celebrating Christmas, one of the many activities you have on your list is to have your kids visit Santa Clause. Due to the pandemic, many spots were not offering Santa visits last year, but now there are many ways to see Santa in NYC, both in person and virtually! So whether you decide to see Santa IRL or want to stay away from the crowds and see him in the comfort of home, we have all the spots to see Santa in 2021!

Where to See Santa In-person In NYC

Gregs Trees– Multiple Locations

December 10-12

Known as NYC’s one-stop Christmas destination, Greg’s Trees is offering a couple of different opportunities to spend time with Santa. On December 10th, join Santa at The Springs location to make wreaths, take pictures, and watch a spectacular light show. On December 11th (McCarren Park) and December 12th (ABC Playground), bring the family to take a photo with Santa that you can cherish forever.

Macy’s Santaland– Midtown South or Virtual

151 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001

Now through December 24

Explore the magical Christmas Village at Macy’s Santaland while also getting time to visit Santa! Since Santaland is expected to be a crowd favorite this year, families are asked to make a reservation to see Santa online in advance so your kids will have time to tell Santa about their Christmas list and, of course, to get an adorable picture. Macy’s also offers a new interactive digital experience for those who would prefer to meet Santa virtually.

Santa Claus is Coming to Estuary – Brooklyn Bridge Park

159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Sunday, December 12

Santa will be making a stop at Estuary this year! Bring your kids to their heated patio to take pictures with Santa (socially distant) and enjoy a complimentary cup of hot chocolate from Ebb & Flow Bakery. Visitors will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle that could win you some fun prizes. Tickets are $5, and it’s a minimum of $25 to enter the raffle.

Santaland at Bloomingdale’s – Midtown East

59th St. and Lexington Ave., New York, NY 10022

Weekends through Friday, December 24

The big man has arrived at Bloomingdales. On the 6th floor, you will be able to make an appointment to visit Santa. Your kids will get a 20-minute session and you will be able to take a complimentary picture in front of the North Pole or the new South Pole background. To make a reservation, call the store’s Visitor’s Center.

Holiday Time in PaleyLand With Santa – Midtown West

25 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019

Select dates from Sunday, December 5-Friday, December 24

After being closed for almost two years, The Paley Center’s Museum of Television and Radio is putting together a festive holiday celebration! Your kids will be able to pose with Santa and get a perfect Christmas picture. Once all the photos have been taken, families can enjoy caroling, watching a model train show, or attend a holiday meet-and-greet with characters. Children under 12 are free and tickets for parents are $20.

Santa Claus at The Plaza – Midtown East

5th Ave. at, Central Park S, New York, NY 10022

Select dates in December

During December, you and your kids can attend Breakfast or Afternoon Teas events at The Plaza where you can meet Santa. Guest who are staying at the hotel are invited to Story Time with Santa in The Rose Club.

North Pole Express – Midtown West

Select dates through Sunday, January 2

The TopView Sightseeing Bus will be spreading some holiday cheer this year with the help from Santa Clause! During The North Pole Express Experiences, your kids will be able to take a ride to the North Pole as well as take part in caroling, fun activities, and of course, spending time with Santa.

Queens Center – Elmhurst

90-15 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11373

Now through December 24

Throughout the month of December, you will have the opportunity to meet with Santa at the Queens Center! Whether you are looking to get a picture of your kids with St. Nick or they would just like to say hello, Queens Center offers free visits and photo packages. To make sure everyone has a chance to meet Santa, reservations are strongly recommended.

Where to See Santa Virtual for 2021

Santa Club- Virtual

Santa visited over 15,000 children in 2020 and this year is going to be no exception! Santa Club offers different packages where you can have a live video conversation with Santa and it can be personalized for up to three children! Space is limited so make sure to reserve your package now!

Live Video Call With the Clauses- Virtual

Coming live from the North Pole, Santa and Mrs. Clause are taking zoom calls from your children this year! Your kids can spend 10 minutes on the phone with the couple and talk about all things Christmas. Parents can even give them information about their kids to have more to talk about!