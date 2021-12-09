The Best Family-Friendly Holiday Movies To Stream this Season

Family-Friendly Holiday Movies To Stream

Spending time with your family is an important part of the holiday season, and the most entertaining way to do so is to grab popcorn, a cup of hot chocolate, and bundle up and watch a family-friendly holiday movie. With so many classic and new Holiday movies coming out, it can be hard to decide what to watch together. This list will be filled with options that every member of the family who loves Christmas and the holidays is sure to enjoy.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime, Youtube TV

This classic Christmas story was adapted into an animated film from Dr. Seuss’ book, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas. It is a fun and moving story about the Grinch and his dog Max as they attempt to thwart the Christmas celebrations of the residents of Whoville. It is great for all ages and teaches a lesson of kindness. It’s a well-loved movie and story and is great to watch again and again during the holiday season.

A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Netflix

Follow Nikolas, along with his reindeer and pet mouse, as he sets off on a magical adventure to the snowy north in a quest to find his father. Starring a star-studded cast with actors such as Maggie Smith, Henry Lawfull, and Kristen Wiig.

Home Alone (1990)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Regarded as one of the best Christmas comedy movies, Home Alone will make you laugh and experience the feelings of cheer, playfulness, and warmth that come with Christmas time. This movie holds up to all of the new movies coming out as a classic masterpiece. The story is about an 8-year-old boy, Kevin, who is left alone during Christmas, and must protect his home from two con men who try to rob the house.

The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Netflix

An original Netflix film, this tells the story of a brother and sister who meets a Savvy Santa Claus and attempts to save Christmas on a grand adventure. This movie is family-friendly and is a heartfelt and exciting movie to watch this Christmas.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Rating: Not Rated

Where to watch: Hulu, HBO max

A heartwarming comedy-drama about a department store Santa who convinces a six-year-old cynic, Susan Walker, to believe in the magic of Christmas.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Most people know the story of The Nutcracker from the popular Ballet, but this movie adaption is a new twist to the original with a magical world and imaginative characters. Keeping some of the original elements of dance, the movie is a feast for the eyes with all of the fantasy elements that it employs throughout Clara’s journey across the four realms.

The Knight Before Christmas (2019)

Rating: Unrated

Where to watch: Netflix

This cute romance movie is about a medieval knight (Josh Whitehouse) who gets transported into the present day, meets a high school science teacher (Vanessa Hudgens), and falls in love during the Holiday season. This movie is best for older kids, 10 and up. It is light-hearted, festive, and has a charming fairytale quality to its storyline.

The Polar Express (2004)

Rating: G

Where to watch: HBO Max

A story about self-discovery and the power of believing, this movie takes the viewer on a journey with a young boy who boards the Polar Express heading to the North Pole on Christmas Eve.

Elf (2003)

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Hulu, HBO Max, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Philo

Watching this heartwarming comedy starring Will Ferrell is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit. Raised among Santa’s elves in the North Pole, Buddy grew up feeling out of place. He travels to New York during Christmas and starts a tentative relationship with his birth father where chaotic adventures ensue.

Klaus (2019)

Rated: Pg

Where to watch: Netflix

This holiday movie is a little different from ones you are used to watching, but it is one that still brings joy and holiday cheer to all that watch! Postman (Jason Schwartzman) is sent to a frozen town in the North after becoming the worst student in his class. While there, he meets an isolated toymaker named Klaus (J.K. Simmons) and together they try to bring joy to the town!