Family-Friendly Purim Events: Treats and Festivals in New York

From sundown on March 9 to sunset on March 10, synagogues and public institutions will be honoring Purim. Purim celebrates Esther, a Jewish queen who saved the Jewish people from execution. Now, we acknowledge the queen’s righteous deed at joyful festivities with tons of hamantaschen, costume parties, drinks, and dancing. Don’t miss out on traditional sweets at these family-friendly Purim events all across New York!

Purim has always been associated with food, so indulge in some sweets and learn more about Jewish traditions at these events.

Pre-Purim Fun – Crown Heights

Mar. 01- 09

Sundays, 10 am-5:30 pm

Monday-Thursday, 10 am-4 pm, $13

792 Eastern Parkway

Who says the Purim celebration should only be a day? Have fun with some Pre-Purim Fun! Get in the Purim mood with carnival crafts, creative projects, and more! Learn how to cook yummy hamantaschen and fill it with different jams. Get imaginative in designing Purim accessories for your costume. Visit the Purim exhibit on the third floor to find your favorite Purim characters in the Megillah!

Purim Masquerade! Shabbat Family Dinner – Upper East Side

March 6, 2020, 6 pm, $36

1395 Lexington Ave.

The creative studio 92nd Street Y invites the whole family to sing, dance, and bring the Purim story to life with a costume parade, mask making, hamantaschen, and festive celebrations! Welcome the Shabbat with blessings and music with Rebecca Schoffer, followed by a delicious meal (with wine for parents!).

Live Musical Service – Upper West Side

March 6, 6:30 pm, $36 & Kids: $15

All Angels’ Church 251 West 80th St.

Dress code: Funny Costume! Enjoy the Live Musical Service at the All Angels’ Church followed by a catered dinner and desserts. Parents will be treated with cocktails & mocktails while the children can get their face painted, sing, and dance all night!

Shababa Palooza: Purim Family Concert! – Upper East Side

March 8, 10:30 am, $25

1395 Lexington Ave.

Join Rebecca Schoffer and the live Shababa band for a family-friendly concert on March 8! As they bring the story of Purim to life, send your imagination on a playful musical adventure. After the show, all are invited to hang out, have a taste of the hamantaschen bar, check out mitzvah projects, and keep the good times rolling at the afterparty.

Purim Family Sing-Along – Upper West Side

March 8, 10:00 am – 11:00 am, $12

334 Amsterdam Ave.

Celebrate Purim with the Infants + Young Children community! This is a special event designed to appeal to the little guys up to 3 years old. Join the fun by dressing in costumes for a sing-along led by our friends from Tkiya: The Jewish Community Music Initiative. Don’t miss out on the hamantaschen and fun family photos taken by a professional photographer.

Purim Party with Music of Phish for Kids – Williamsburg

March 8, 12-1 pm, $12-14

61 Wythe Ave.

The Purim Party at the Rock and Roll Playhouse will be presenting Music of Phish for Kids, featuring Uncle Ebenezer. The Rock and Roll Playhouse makes sure that there is plenty of fun with games, activities, readings, and an opportunity to rock out in a sensory-friendly environment while playing songs from musical icons.

Purim Family Festival – Harlem

March 8, 2 -5 pm, $10

318 W 118th St.

Ready to dance, sing, and celebrate with your little ones? The PJ Library will gather the whole community for this neighborhood celebration! There will be fun crafts, games, and more! Check out the costume pop-up corner, make your own mask, and get your face painted. Whether Purim is your favorite holiday or you’ve never celebrated it before, all are welcome!

Purim Carnival- Commonpoint Queens – Forest Hills

March 8, 1-3:30 pm

67-09 108th St., $5/child $15 per family

Kick winter to the curb with Commonpoint’s annual Purim Carnival. Have fun at the inflatable rides, obstacle courses, arts and crafts, games, and of course, food! You can also ask about their Summer Camp and Early Childhood/Nursery School Open Houses, so you can have a good time and get some information on quality programming for your children. The organizers will be collecting non-perishable food donations for their annual spring food drive.