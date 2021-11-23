Experience ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden!

Cirque du Soleil is coming to New York for its first holiday show at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden this season! If you have yet to experience a performance from Cirque du Soleil, you are genuinely going to be transported into a captivating experience. You’ll want to bring the entire family to this exhilarating spin on a beloved Christmas classic as only Cirque can imagine. Many parents will relate to and love Isabella, a teenage girl who is jaded by the surrounding Christmas hoopla. As her father recites a poem he reads every Christmas Eve, the magic of the poetry comes to life; a snowstorm unexpectedly separates them and sends them on a fantastical journey. Isabella is taken to an upside-down, inside-out world where she meets colorful characters of this timeless classic.

Families will enjoy the festive show of performers and characters Isabella meets along the way, such as Jolly, a loveably eccentric character, and ‘Les Tuques’- mischievous elves who dance with the spark of light.

‘Twas the Night Before is a performance of a flurry of love, Christmas cheer, and thrilling acrobatics and song with hugely lovable characters that is fast becoming a new tradition for families to cherish!

