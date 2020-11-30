Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 4-6
-
Your Guide to LuminoCity Festival at Randall’s Island Park
Returning to Randall’s Island Park beginning November 27, LuminoCity Festival will be offering a new holiday spectacular featuring a new theme and a new set of light sculptures. Until January 10, you and your family will have the opportunity to go on an adventure through luminated ancient civilizations, jungles, and towering light displays over 30 ft. high. This outdoor event will allow for some festive, socially-distanced fun.
See the full article here: Your Guide to LuminoCity Festival at Randall’s Island Park
-
Magic of Lights
Photo credit to Magic of Lights
Cruise through this 2.5 mile light display which features the latest LED technology and digital animations. Families will get to drive through the Blizzard Tunnel, 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland, and The Night Before Christmas. There will also be a Toyota Mega Tree Spectacular which is a 240 feet LED Christmas tree and a holiday favorite.
Read more about Magic of Lights here!
-
Ski Resorts and Ski Slopes
Need a winter getaway? Take a ski trip with your family in Upstate New York. There are a ton of ski resorts and ski slopes to choose from, so we rounded up our top picks. Many of the resorts have gentle slopes and “ski school” for kids and adults, so no prior ski experience is necessary to have some family fun. We’ve even included the updated COVID-19 policies for each resort so that you can know ahead of time what to expect. Start packing your bags for your next weekend stay at a New York ski resort!
See our roundup of ski resorts and slopes here!
-
Holiday Lights at Bronx Zoo
This iconic light show full of plenty of winter-themed activities is perfect for some family fun. There will be five animal lantern safaris, ice-carving demonstrations, holiday treats, costumed characters, wildlife theater, stilt walkers, and more! The lantern safaris, spread out throughout the park, each showcase a different wildlife region and will lead you on a fun, safe, and leisurely tour of the attractions. The event is on select dates from November 20-January 10, and tickets must be purchased in advance.
-
Holiday Train Show
The New York Botanical Garden returns with its magical Holiday Train Show this season. Note that this year, with tickets and capacity very limited due to enhanced safety protocols that include social distancing, the only way to see this captivating display is as a Member, Patron, Corporate Member, or Bronx Community Partner. Marvel at model trains zipping through an enchanting display of famous New York landmarks each re-created from natural materials such as birch bark, acorns, and cinnamon sticks. The show will run November 12-January 31.
-
See NYC's Holiday Windows
2020 may have brought many changes this year, but the traditional unveiling of NYC holiday windows will still be here.
Get a sneak peek of NYC holiday windows here: Where to See the Best NYC Holiday Windows in 2020
-
Virtual Fall/Winter Classes for Kids
With school days off this upcoming holiday season, there are fewer in-person activities to keep the kids occupied this year. That’s why we are helping out parents with this roundup of fall/winter virtual classes for kids. From drama to music to STEAM and more, sign the kids up this year for these online classes to keep busy and learning at home.
Read our full article here: Virtual Fall/Winter Classes for Kids