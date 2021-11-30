Kick Off the Holiday Season at Macy’s Santaland!

Visit Macy’s Santaland!

He’s making his list and checking it twice and getting ready for visitors to return in-person to Macy’s Santaland this holiday season. Everyone will love that Santa Claus returns to Macy’s Santaland for jolly, in-person visits by reservation and as well as the all-new interactive, digital experience that will allow those who cannot make it to the store to experience the magic from home.

The young and young-at-heart will be transported into their wildest holiday dreams at Macy’s Santaland with enchanting elves, twinkling Christmas trees, adorable animals, majestic trains, and of course, Santa Claus. Visitors from around the globe descend upon Santaland each and every holiday season to experience the celebrated Christmas village and a special visit with Santa Claus himself. It’s breathtaking for kids of all ages and a dose of pure holiday magic.

Upon arrival to Santaland, board the Macy’s Santaland Express to the North Pole Station and prepare to be greeted by enchanting elves and to be mesmerized by thousands of twinkling lights, a sweet shop with giant holiday treats, The Enchanted Forest with adorable animals decorated for the season, and the illuminated Rainbow Bridge, a colorful sight for all to see.

At the intersection of Naughty and Nice Streets be sure to head down Nice Street to see the whirling and twirling pig ballerinas and spectacular sets of trains choo choo-ing along and delivering presents from everyone’s Christmas lists. Continuing on, guests arrive at Santa’s Workshop where everyone is sure to be in awe when they catch a glimpse of Santa’s sleigh, stacked high with the perfect presents. There’s even an official countdown to Christmas to remind us all that soon Santa Claus is coming to town.

Because Santa is always the most popular guy in town this time of year, it is highly recommended that you book your reservation well in advance. Families can now make a reservation online five days in advance of the visit and reservations open daily at 5:30am. Monday-Thursday are generally easier to score Santaland reservations and tend to be less crowded than the weekends.

Macy’s shared that health and safety are top priorities at Santaland and this means that everybody will need to wear a face covering, including visitors, Santa, and his helpers. They are implementing several safety measures to provide a safe and magical experience such as increased cleaning procedures for all high-touch surfaces, reimagined Santa experience to allow for safer visits, and requiring reservations to allow for social distancing.

Santaland is accessible to all and admission is free. Parents should know that families can snap their own cherished photos with Santa and official Santaland photos. Merch will also be available for purchase as well. Santaland is located at Macy’s Herald Square, 8th floor, across from Au Bon Pain. Santa greets children of all ages, both naughty and nice, through Christmas Eve, Monday, December 24.

