New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp

Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for Everyone in the Family 2023

By Posted on

Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for Everyone in the Family 2023

Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for Everyone in the Family 2023

The holidays are amongst us. While we all love to get and give gifts, we also know that being able to choose gifts that work with a kid’s or adult’s vibe as well as budget is essential. This is why you’ll find gifts from $11 up to a few hundred. And really, whether you give a homemade gift , a small trinket with a huge amount of thought or something luxe, what counts is it is from you, yes– really, it does. 

We want to give a shout-out to Toy Insider for their help with a nice chuck of out toy picks. Toy Insider helped us by narrowing the vast toy market by age and products and we are grateful for their guidance.

Tip: how our gift guide works is each gift section is by age or theme and all you do is click and you’ll go directly to that guide; the best part is that we aren’t finished! Keep checking in on our guides, as we will add more gifts to the guides throughout the month-happy holidays!

 

The Best Gifts for Babies 0-18 months: Toys and Gifts 2023

 

 

The Best Toys for Preschoolers/‌Little Kids 18 months to 3 years 2023: Holiday Gift Guide

 

 

The Best Toys for 4-8 Years-Olds: Holiday Gift Guide

 

 

Getty Images

The Best Toys for 8 + year olds: Holiday Gift Guide 2023

 

The Best Gifts for Tweens to Teens: Holiday Gift Guide 2022

 

Best Gifts for Moms 2023: Holiday Gift Guide

About the Author

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Instituto Cervantes

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;&quot; style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Children and teenagers learn to understand and express themselves in Spanish, while improving their communication skills through a dynamic immersion program taught by NATIVE TEACHERS that combines CLASSES, ARTISTIC WORKSHOPS and FUN ACTIVITIES! All of our high-qualified teachers are native Spanish speakers who adapt the structure of the class to the needs and levels of each group while conducting the classes entirely in Spanish. We offer both Spanish Summer Camps and Regular Courses for children along the year to foster language learning and multicultural understanding.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

BAMkids

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;BAMkids presents adventurous art and ideas for young audiences, igniting the imaginations of creative kids ages 3&amp;mdash;11 with a fun and engaging lineup of workshops, movie matinees, and live performances from around the world.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Athletic Association of Yorkville Youths

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Serving the families and children of NYC for over 50 years with high-quality recreational activities that foster life-lessons which empower young people to succeed beyond sports. Our programs encourage positive attitudes and growth through teamwork and sportsmanship, attendance, fair play, respect, hard work, integrity and fun. Your child can participate in clinics and leagues in such sports as baseball, basketball, flag-football, lacrosse, soccer, hockey, wrestling, track, and tennis. We also offer weekly dodgeball tournaments, drama and musical theater workshops, and after school programs.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family November 2023

Related Articles