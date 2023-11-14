The Best Gifts for Babies 0-18 months: Toys and Gifts 2023

The holidays are almost here! And gift buying for this young set depends if your buying for now or a few months ahead for we all know to well they grow pretty darn fast. So whether it’s a toy, baby skincare or book that doubles as a bath toy we have our favorite gift ideas that are worthy of making into your list for that special little in the family.

Here are 7 to check out and add to your gift list!

Luxe Bubbles: Apricot + Vanilla Gift Set, Tubby Todd

If you are looking for a luxe gift for a new mom or your favorite baby, some winter scents with this winter limited edition Apricot + Vanilla Gift Set from one of our favorite brands, Tubby Todd. The set includes an Apricot + Vanilla Hair + Body Wash, Everyday Lotion, and Bubble Bath. $78, Tubbytodd.com

Cry Babies Crawling Jenna Doll

At around 18 months, the toys start going from plushy to something a bit more interactive. While they may not be entirely ready for a complex puzzle, your baby may want something more at their speed as they head toward toddlerhood. With just a push of a button (at the back), this Cry Babies Crawling Jenna doll will crawl across the floor. So your baby can crawl along with the ‘baby’ or be encouraged to crawl. Jenna can also be given a pacifier, tickled and shake her rattle, and more. 18 months, $26.99, Target.com

I Love You, Baby – Waterproof Color Changing Magic Bath Book for Babies and Toddlers

Bath time is an excellent time to double up on reading with your little one. This compact I Love You, Baby Color Magic Bath Book from Mudpuppy will change into colors when in water, and not dull hues, bright and engaging, which is precisely the book that makes for a fun storytime -slash bath time. $8.49, Amazon.com.

Adora Potty Training Plush Set, Twinkle Star It is never too early to get your babe in the potty frame of mind. This four-piece set includes all the plush one could want ( obviously, it is not an actual potty), such as a soft seat with three toys, such as a swirly-eyed poop, a laughing pee, and smiling toilet paper which helps to make the learning process of the potty train not so scary. &29.99, Ages 1+, adora.com. Crawling learning time, but make it fun. This alligator toy will allow your baby to rest on top while learning gross motor skills and cognitive development by moving their arms and legs, making for fun tummy time and strength building. This is one of those toys that when we saw us editors had wish we had this when our kids were babies. Pretty genius. $90, Ages 4months +, walmart.com.

LeapFrog ABC’s & Activities Wooden Table

Toy Insider (toyinsider.com) knows their toys, and this is one of their top picks for babies. Your baby can spend hours with this activity table with the continuous learning fun it offers. There are touch-sensitive pictures, turning gears, a musical book page, and many opportunities to learn about letters, vocabulary, numbers, colors, and more. Best part maybe it will buy you some time to read, relax and sip on a latte while they play. $70, Ages 6 months +, target.com.

Bebe Fuerte Stack & Count Kettlebell Activity Toy

If your baby loves to work out with you, they will adore this soft and stackable ‘kettlebell’ toy. Not only will they learn to stack, which is an important gross motor skill, but they will get to learn the art of pretend play. $14.84, 6 months +, walmart.com.

Psst..check out Line-up For The 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Is Announced!