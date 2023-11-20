New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Best Gifts for Moms 2023: Holiday Gift Guide

Moms are the best and deserve so much- all parents do. But moms, stepmothers, aunties, and anyone who steps up as a mother figure daily with not even a thank you (tweens and teens, we might be looking at you) deserve something lovely for the holidays. 

And while the holidays are about being grateful, they are also about cherishing someone and, if your budget allows, gifting her with a little (or luxe) something. But not all moms are the same which is why we have something for the mom who likes to cover up in a little cashmere, a mom who adores writing her thoughts down , warm socks and more. 

Here are 8 Gifts we feel are worth giving this holiday season.

Who doesn’t love planners? Sure, the notes app is tremendous, but putting pen to paper can help one to feel organized (which is not easy), or writing down notes or jaunting down some goals you don’t want to forget can help a tired mom to feel hopeful. Like not all is lost, moms can dream, make plans, and be nudged by a planner like this to take some time, like writing down Big Ideas for a Breakfast Cereal or Awkward Things that Happen Today and more. Brassmonkey.com.

 

 

Vince Wool and Cashmere Double Face Cape

The thing about gifts for moms is that what should be given are the sort of gifts they may want but may not buy for themselves. This wool and cashmere cape will keep warmth but is also pretty darn stylish and can be worn on those brisk morning drop-offs or added in place of a heavy coat. Best part? Can be hand washed so no dry-cleaning drop-offs or high upkeep costs. $295, vince.com.

 

FAMARINE Waterdrop Gold Earrings 

If looking for some fun jewels for yourself or mom give the gift of the 90s with these retro chunky teardrop earrings. While they look pretty heavy, they are surprisingly lightweight, and the best part is they are très chic. $10, amazon.com.

 

Nutritive Holiday Gift Set

Shampoo for mom, um, yes, please! Give the gift of beauty care with this hydrating gift set of products geared for dry hair that hydrates. You are giving mom self-care in the bottle (s) with this luxe set by Kerastase, and if anyone reads this, feel free to tell me my hair needs help by giving this to me. I’m one hundred percent okay with this, and so will your mom. $94,  kerastase.com.

 

Crescent Handbag for Women

Gift mom this sweet crescent-shaped metallic bag that she can use when she wants to give her to-go bag a breather or is looking for something that pops her everyday wardrobe or simply she wants to show the other moms how she does the playground (with style, my friend, with style.) $12, oldnavy.com.

Checkerboard Knit Socks Slippers

In the spirit of self-care for mom, these fleece-lined (read: super cozy) sock slippers have a non-slip microfiber sole so mom can feel plushness, and warmth right at her feet whether she is getting some R&R on the couch or running around the house.$55, verloop

 

PsstThe Best Gifts for Tweens to Teens: Holiday Gift Guide 2022

Old Navy Velvet Blazer

Velvet is a huge trend this season, and this soft single button makes a perfect piece for mom to add to her wardrobe. And don’t be fooled by the fashion crew -this fabric can be worn year-round, paired with jeans or an LBD any time of the year. XS-4X, $30, oldnavy.com.

 

Wavvy scentless salts + oats

A gift that entails warm to hot water and soaking in a tub to nourish tired skin is always a win. This made-for-sensitive skin oat bath soak is a great stocking stuffer or solo gift for mom for the holidays or any time of the year. $33, droozandcompany.com.

About the Author

Donna Duarte-Ladd

Donna Duarte-Ladd is a California native, long-time Brooklyn resident, and the Executive Director of Content Strategy for New York Family Media. She lives with her family in Brooklyn and Upstate New York, where you can find her on weekends running – literally running – after her two boys.

