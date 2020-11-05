New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts That Honor New York City

New York, baby. While there are many ways to enjoy our city and do our part for the economy, one method is to shop our stores or purchase pieces designed by local artists. Here are a few gifts perfect fperfect to gift while showing love to NYC.

Psst…Looking for more gifts for the whole family? Check out our Ultimate Family Gift Guide for 2020.

This set of NYC-themed baby toys of an MTA MetroCard, hot dog, taxi cab, and always, a favorite NYC pretzel- are some of what makes New York, well New York. Made with a GOTS-certified organic cotton exterior, eco-friendly dyes, and polyester fill-this gift is perfect for a new baby regardless of where they live. $70

Give the gift of holiday joy with tickets to the Christmas Spectacular! See the iconic Rockettes as they perform in NYC’s favorite holiday tradition at Radio City Music Hall.  For tickets, rockettes.com/christmas.

 

This newly launched stationary company is based in Queens, New York, and celebrates modern life while celebrating and uplifting African-American culture. This unique boutique greeting line shares beautifully crafted cards that are not only special to give but are gorgeously chic.

This vibrant New York City map will give any room some ‘pop’ with its interpretation of the busy city we know and adore. Perfect to gift yourself (the best kind of presents, right?) or gift to a lover of the arts. Illustrated by New York-based illustrator Jordan Sandler$53

 

Mr. Boddington’s Studio is a beloved stationery store based in Brooklyn, New York. This unique book for the youngest of readers (ages 3-5) explores the Abc’s through an NYC lens and makes for the perfect stocking stuffer gift. $9.99.

 

 

 

 

Donna Duarte-Ladd

Donna Duarte-Ladd is a California native, long-time Brooklyn resident, and the Executive Director of Content Strategy for New York Family Media. She lives with her family in Brooklyn and Upstate New York, where you can find her on weekends running – literally running – after her two boys.

