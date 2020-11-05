Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts That Honor New York City

New York, baby. While there are many ways to enjoy our city and do our part for the economy, one method is to shop our stores or purchase pieces designed by local artists. Here are a few gifts perfect fperfect to gift while showing love to NYC.

This set of NYC-themed baby toys of an MTA MetroCard, hot dog, taxi cab, and always, a favorite NYC pretzel- are some of what makes New York, well New York. Made with a GOTS-certified organic cotton exterior, eco-friendly dyes, and polyester fill-this gift is perfect for a new baby regardless of where they live. $70

Ultimate Family Gift Pick!

Give the gift of holiday joy with tickets to the Christmas Spectacular! See the iconic Rockettes as they perform in NYC’s favorite holiday tradition at Radio City Music Hall. For tickets, rockettes.com/christmas.