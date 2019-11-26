The Best Gifts for Big Kids 2019

The Best Gifts for Big Kids!
From age 5 on, kids are pretty serious regarding their toy list, and thanks to social media such as YouTube and TikTok, they know what they want. For us parents, it is also our job to give them gifts that they may not have known they wanted but end up loving because parents know best, right? Right! So what are you waiting for, click through to check out the best gifts for big kids of 2019!
Here are eight gifts that are perfect for kids ages 5 to 10.
Schoenhut Five-Piece Drum Set
This five-Piece Drum Set is one of those gifts that means you’re ready to let your little rockstar keep the neighbors up or you have a soundproof apartment. Designed by Schoenhut, a company that prides itself on making safe, high-quality, and reliable musical instruments. For ages 6-12, maisonette.com
Price: $171-$219
Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Trackset
This Hot Wheels Colossal Crash is new for 2019 and is the most massive motorized track set Hot Wheels has ever designed. Cars race at high speed on the double figure-8 track that is over five feet wide with multiple crash zones that will keep the kids engaged. Parents will love that the set folds up quickly and can be stored, so no pesky cars to trip on in the middle of the night. Ages 5-10, hotwheels.mattel.com
Price: $99.99
Areaware Blockitecture Tower
This cool Blockitecture® set of an architectural building will help your child tap into their inner Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. Think Jenga but a bit sleeker, and the result is a tall modern tower, or it can be combined with other Blockitecture® sets and built over and over again with this 52 piece set. For ages 6 months and up, roseandrex.com
Price: $45
Micro Kickboard - Maxi Deluxe 3-Wheeled, Lean-to-Steer, Swiss-Designed Micro Scooter for Kids
A great scooter for your big kid who has mastered their little kid scooter but still needs a bit of support with a three-wheel scooter. This easy-to-assemble scooter supports your child as they scoot and curve along the park, much like a skateboard. Built to hold up to 150 pounds, the frame is solid and perfect for on-the-go city kids who skate on all sorts of terrain. Ages 5 and up, microkickboard.com
Price: $139.99
My Robotic Pet - Tumbling Hedgehog
This is a great STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) toy that helps build a foundation of skills all kids can benefit from by creating a robotic pet hedgehog! There are 172 building pieces in this kit (so not for toddlers), and once assembled, your child or children will have designed a real robot. Clap multiple times, and the hedgehog will count the claps and tumble when instructed by clapping. The hedgehog’s eyes also light up with LEDs. For ages 7+ with help from an adult; ages 10+ for independent play, thamesandkosmos.com
Price: $39.95
Playz My First Coding & Computer Science Kit
A fun STEM gift that inspires kids to learn to code even without a computer. While working on binary necklaces, ancient encryption devices, sorting races, mystery mazes, pixelated pictures, and other cool games, kids learn about detail and challenges that give the blueprint on designing their own homemade science lab! For ages 6 and up, playzusa.com
Price: $34.95
Harry Potter's Wand Interactive
A perfect gift for the Harry Potter fan — this wand is next level as kids can learn to master and cast 11 different spells with this interactive wand that includes a spell training guide. The wand recognizes movement, which will help your child to know when to cast a spell, it also provides feedback if the cast was done correctly. Choose from a Harry Potter Wand, Albus Dumbledore wand (The Elder Wand), and Lord Voldemort wand. For ages 8 to 11 years, walmart.com
Price: $14.99
Kid Made Modern New Arts and Crafts Library Set
For your little DIY’er or Picasso, this Kids Made Modern New Arts and Crafts Library Set has over 1,000 pieces for your child to create their works of art. In the kit, you’ll find materials to make jewelry, luggage tags, as well as fun imaginative crafting. For ages 8 and up, kidmademodern.com
Price: $24.99