The Best Toys for Preschoolers/Little Kids 18 months to 3 years 2022: Hot Holiday Gift Guide

Bake up tons of imaginative fun with the Disney Junior Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Alice Doll & Magical Oven Set. Kids will love that this sweet set comes with Alice wearing her signature outfit from the show and the magical oven that lights up and plays cooking sounds, phrases, and “The Baking Song!” as they “bake.” Parents will love that little bakers will be kept busy in the pretend kitchen as they build a spinning, layered cake with the scented Alice Doll and her magical light-up oven. Ages 3+, $39.99

Squishmallows are always the perfect gift since kids love their ultra-soft feel and whimsical designs. Kids love to cuddle and collect Squishmallows from all the collections, from HugMees to Squishville. Parents will love that each squishy plush has its own lovable personality just like their little loved one. This winter holiday kids are sure to love the Squishville Ski Chalet, featuring lavish lodging, bodacious boards, and a radical rooftop slope for the exclusive 2” Squishmallows Cam, Fifi, Lola, and Winson, who enjoy frolicking through the frost in their Snowman Suit. The tiny size makes them great for fun at home and travel. Ages 2+; Starting at $4.95

It’s time to dance and sing with the interactive Dance & Play Bluey. Kids will love that Bluey has three different activities: talking, dancing, and singing. In talking mode, Bluey says 55+ phrases, including her charming, “For real life” and “I know a game we can play.” In dance mode, she can even stand on one leg and dance up a storm. In singing mode, she sings four songs, and plays three different games, including Statues, when a key word makes everyone freeze in their place. Parents will love that Bluey is soft and cuddly for their little ones, her arms and legs move with realistic motions that invite kids to play along with her, and she inspires imaginative play. 3+; $39.99

LEGO DUPLO Wild Animals of Africa brings preschoolers on a safari to Africa for active, developmental fun. Kids will love that it comes with two baby animals, a baby elephant and giraffe, in their natural environment, along with flowers, a tree, and a 3-dimensional woodland play mat. Parents will love that the toddler-friendly figures are just the right size for them to pick up and place to develop fine motor skills and the set inspires learning through play. Ages 2+; $9.99

The Barbie® Little DreamHouse by Little People is a dream come true for little Barbie fans and the best way to introduce little ones to the world of Barbie. Toddlers will love to explore the iconic Barbie home, scaled just for their little hands and packed with toddler-friendly pretend play. Parents will love that it comes with two tiny Barbie figures, features three floors of play and is filled with hands-on fun, including a moving elevator, rotating clothes closet, a light-up pool with a slide, and four activation points for kids to press for fun lights, and 45+ songs, sounds and phrases. Ages 18+months; $36.99.

This Monster Jam Monster Garage Playset lets kids play and display up to 20 Monster Jam trucks and features lights and sounds to bring the live action home. Kids will love this ultimate sized playset to practice tricks and stunts with attached jumps and use the five-level kid-powered ratcheting elevator to lift their Monster Jam trucks to new spots. Parents will love that the set comes with one Monster Jam monster truck and brings monster-sized fun to play time. Ages 3+; $44.99

Psst…check out The Best Toys for 4-8 Years-Olds: Holiday Gift Guide

American Girl x Janie & Jack Holiday Collection is a haute holiday collection of girl- and doll-sized outfits and accessories designed in collaboration with Janie and Jack. Kids will love dressing up their Bitty Baby in the Wrapped in Roses dress that comes with a pair of velvet ballet flats with satin elastic ankle straps and velvet bows on the toes and a taffeta-covered headband with a chiffon rose. Parents will love that these darling doll outfits are the best holiday gift on their own or with a matching dress for their darling child. Ages 18 months+; $36

You’re sure to be on a roll with the PAW Patrol Truck Stop HQ! Kids will love to choose a new mission for the pups and to easily transform the playset. In closed mode, the pups can jump into the command center, pull up and transform to reveal an over three foot wide HQ with a garage spot for each pup, a tune-up station, car wash station, vehicle launcher and lights and sounds. Parents will love that it comes with Chase and his truck and creates a pup-tacular pretend play time. Ages 3+; $71

Kids will love taking care of the CoComelon Boo Boo JJ Plush. When JJ gets hurt the injured areas light up and kids can take out the Bandage Case, with three CoComelon-themed bandages, to come to his rescue. When JJ starts to cry, the bandage can be held over the lit up hurt area to cure the boo boo. Once the boo boo is gone and he is all better, JJ giggles or goes “Wee” and says “Yay! My boo boo is gone!” among other fun phrases and sounds. Parents will love the nurturing play and that Boo Boo JJ Plush also plays a clip of ‘The Boo Boo Song’ when his belly is pressed to delight their kids. Ages 2+; $34.99

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck playset brings ice cream themed, play-doh pretend play and treats to life. With 12 cans of play-doh the combo of ice cream sundae pssibilites are endless. Kids will love running their very own ice cream truck and making the menu of pretend play-doh creations using the soft serve station and customizing their creations with the sprinkle maker, 27 tools, and candy molds. They can also check out customers at the register that makes realistic sounds and play doh money. Parents will love that there is lots of pretend play with or without the play-doh, it has tons of storage space, and easy ways to clean up. Ages 3+ $79.99