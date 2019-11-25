The Best Gifts for Little Kids 2019

Shopping for kids once they are older can start to get a bit challenging as their personalities are pretty strong — they know what they like and dislike. For this guide, we curated gifts for ages 2 to 6 in mind. A bit of age advice on shopping for kids in this group was shared with New York Family from Marissa DiBartolo Editor in Chief at The Toy Insider: “There are hundreds of options when it comes to toys, but you can’t go wrong with the basics. When in doubt, look for the toys you loved as a kid, and they are sure to be home-runs. Legos, games, plush, and craft kits will always be well-loved.” To make shopping easier this year, we have the best gifts for little kids. So go ahead, click through, and add these to your shopping lists.
Fart Ninjas Basic Figures Series 1
Yup, they fart. It is called “fart ninja’d,” and they are motion activated and can be placed in an area where they can surprise un unsuspecting passerby, or your child can put it in a spot to annoy the heck out of you. For ages 5 to 105, walmart.com
Price: $5.99 each
LeapFrog RockIt Twist Purple
If looking for a gift that will take the place of a tablet (such as an iPad) yet keep your kids entertained while also in learning skills such as logic, literacy, creativity, and math. LeapFrog The RockItPlay includes twelve games and has four sides of colorful controls that light up. There is also a switch, spinner, dials, buttons, and D-pad that will help the younger kids with gross motor skills. For ages 4-8 years, target.com
Price: $47.99
Maileg House of Miniature Ultimate Dollhouse
Danish designer Maileg crafts this lovely dollhouse. A dollhouse introduces imaginative play that is beneficial for kids’ skills as they practice communication, social skills, as well as language. The dollhouse is sold separately, mice and furniture must also be purchased separately. Ages 3 years plus, roseandrex.com
Price: $298
Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Slime Kit
Kids love slime and this Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Slime Kit brings slime to the next level. The kit includes around 35 surprises, make up such as fun eyeshadow, and of course DIY slime. Ages 3 and up, target.com
Price: $69.99
Pinkfong Baby Shark Song Puppets with Tempo Control
We know. You now will have ‘the’ song in your head all day, and we get it. Baby Shark is hard to avoid, but kids are still crazy for this little guy. Plus the holidays are a bit about giving in and giving the kids what they love. How it works is this interactive puppet will play the entire Baby Shark song. The song will go faster or slower by moving its mouth to the desired speed. Ages 2 and up, walmart.com
Price: $19.99 each
Loog Guitars Mini 3-String Guitar
An excellent gift for the kid who has been begging for their first guitar. The Loog Mini Guitar is crafted of wood and includes three low-action, nylon strings for comfortable playing. Specifically designed for small hands — the guitar is small-ish but plays like a real guitar. Ages 3 and up, maisonette.com
Price: $79
Hape Create and Display Easel
Keep your little Picasso busy with this adjustable, easily moveable, double-sided easel. It also comes with a blackboard, paints, and brushes, as well as paper. For ages 3+ years, maisonette.com
Price: $119.99
Only Good Vibes Kid's T-Shirt
A cheerful tee with a positive slogan, this tee is screen printed using eco-friendly, water-based ink, and printed on 100% organic cotton. Available in size 2T to 5T, Youth Small and Youth Medium, polished-prints.com
Price: $25