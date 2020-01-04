New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
The January 2020 Issue of New York Family

January 2020 New York Family

Features

Spaces for Moms
Our local picks for co-working spaces and groups that support moms

Sleepaway Camp 101
A guide to how sleepaway camp builds life skills and independence in kids

Coffee Date
NYC healthy cafés

5 Mom Friends You Need
Which sort of mom friend is the best fit for you?

Latham Thomas: Doula & Maternal Health Advocate
How this powerhouse advocates for mothers at every stage of our lives

Stories & Columns

Mom Hacks: Beauty
Our Winter Skin Survival Guide will get your skin back to glowing in no time

Around Town
Only good vibes and humming sounds can be found at yoga studio Humming Puppy

Health
Tips on dealing with an emergency room visit

Mom Stories
The beauty of a blended family

Home & Away

Neighborhood Guide: Tribeca
We have the top spots to hit in one of the city’s busiest family-friendly neighborhoods

Family Day Out: Sloomoo Institute
This 8,000 square foot pop-up is full of slimy fun for the entire family

Winter in the Caribbean
Relax with the family at this all-inclusive resort in Saint Lucia

Family Fun

Calendar
Unmissable events in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx for January

On the Cover

Photo: Yumi Matsuo |  yumimatsuostudio.com

Make-up: Éva Lukas Roston| Éva for Mac Cosmetics
evalukas.com

New York Family January 2020

