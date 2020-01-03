The Top Kid-Friendly January Events in the Bronx for 2020

Get active in the community and make new friends when you dive into the new year with these fun and exciting events happening in the Bronx! From learning to cook at Wave Hill with a Horticultural Interpreter to seeing the Drummers of Japan at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, there is plenty of fun for everyone. Browse through our round-up of all the ways to enjoy this month with this list of January events in the Bronx!

Film Screening: The Lion King – West Farms

January 4

Happen to miss The Lion King (2019) in theaters? No worries, because now you can come see the movie at the library with your family. A classic story reimagined using pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the animals to life on the screen, The Lion King was an instant hit for all ages. Kids will love the music, humor, and, of course, the adorable Simba! Free, 1 pm. West Farms Library, 2085 Honeywell Avenue, Bronx, NY 10460, nypl.org

Art Workshop: Snowflakes Suncatchers – West Farms

January 7

Just because the holiday season is over doesn’t mean that the snow is! In this workshop, kids will decorate snowflake suncatchers using suncatcher paint. They’ll learn about the artist technique and then dive into the craft. Recommended for ages 5 to 12, creativity is certainly encouraged. Free, 3:30 pm. West Farms Library, 2085 Honeywell Avenue, Bronx, NY 10460, nypl.org

Jasmine’s Song: A Bronx Girl’s Musical Adventure – Soundview

January 7

Written by Mary Ann McSweeney for the Bronx Arts Ensemble, The Children’s Theater Company at Lehman will put on an unforgettable performance for your whole family. Jasmine is getting tired of her violin lessons. Who cares about music anyway? Follow a young girl’s tale of musical discovery as Jasmine uncovers her roots and realizes the power of song. Free, 3-4 pm. Soundview Library, 660 Soundview Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473, nypl.org

Frozen Jr. – North Riverdale

January 11-12, 18-19

The Riverdale Rising Stars presents Frozen Jr., based on the 2018 Broadway musical. Featuring all of the memorable songs from the animated film, Frozen Jr. tells the story of the powerful bond of sisterhood through Princesses Anna and Elsa. With magic, adventure, humor, and the most beloved characters, your family is sure to love the performance. $20, $15 Students and Seniors, 7 pm Jan. 11, 1 pm and 4 pm Jan. 12, 7 pm Jan. 18, 1 pm and 4 pm Jan. 19. Riverdale YM-YWHA Neuwirth Theater, 5625 Arlington Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471, riverdaley.org

Arts, Culture & Fun: Make Your Mark – Fabric Collage Workshop – Fordham

January 15

Feeling crafty? Join artist Jon Bunge in a fabric collage workshop, where you’ll make collages form a variety of fabrics. Explore different styles, learn about artists that use fabric as a medium, and leave with your own creation. No experience necessary, but while all supplies are provided, it is recommended that you bring your own fabrics. Free, 12:30-2:30 pm. Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10458, nycgovparks.org

Bronx Zoo Mornings: Jungle World – Fordham

January 18

In this special before-hours program, little ones get to meet a live rainforest animal up close before getting to watch the zoo animals enjoy their morning enrichment. Bring your family to learn all about the rainforest with one of the Zoo’s expert educators. Discover more about these unique and important ecosystems through hands-on activities! $45, $36 Members, 9-10:30 am. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com

Yamato: The Drummers of Japan – Bedford Pk

January 19

Yamato, the Drummers of Japan, is back in 2020 and the group brought their high-energy, ready to entertain an audience. As they interpret a centuries-old Taiko tradition with a new production title, Jhonestu-Passion, your family is sure to love their sense of joy on stage. The performance starts with dozens of players hitting a Japanese drum made from a huge 400 year-old tree, and it only gets more exciting from there! $25-$45 depending on seat, 4 pm. Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, NY 10468, lehmancenter.org

Cooking With Zing: The Ginger Family (Zingiberaceae) – Riverdale

January 25

Get cooking (and tasting!) at Wave Hill with your family. Horticultural Interpreter Charles Day will share a sampling of herbs in the ginger family, Zingiberaceae, while a chef from Great Performances demonstrates various ways to cook with fresh and dried members of this aromatic plant family. Free with admission to the grounds, 1 pm. Wave Hill House, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org

Family Art Project: Bronx Photo & Poetry Archive Story – Riverdale

January 25

Little ones will join Winter Workspace artist Stephanie Alvarado in archiving Bronx stories through photos. Create “choreo-poems” to help capture the stories of the people of the Bronx. Explore your own identity and background in your biological or chosen family as the workshop looks at who we are in the Family Art Project community and in the Bronx. Free, admission to Wave Hill free until 12 pm, 10 am-1 pm. West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org

Keepers: Bee-Eaters -Fordham

January 26

Bring your young zoo-lovers and future zookeepers to this interactive, hands-on program. Focused on bee-eaters, little ones will get up close animal encounters, help with enrichment for the animal collection, and practice the skills it takes to care for wild animals. Open to grades 3 through 5, kids will conclude with a visit to the World of Birds exhibit, where they’ll meet a real zookeeper. $55, $45 Members, 9 am-12 pm. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com