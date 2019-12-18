New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
The Mom Friends You Need in Your Life: Which Are You?

Moms. We need each other. Parenting can be rough, and we all need mom friends to both lean on and support. As we head into the New Year, what sort of mom friend is the best fit for you? And which friend are you?

Trying to find your mom tribe? Read our post on Mom Stories: Making Mom Friends is Hard

Illustrations by Elvia Caballero

  • Hot Mess Mom

    Hot Mess Mom

    She doesn’t care if she walked out sporting this morning’s breakfast on her sweater or if her hair isn’t brushed. She embraces the mess, literally, and you appreciate her real-ness.

  • Mom 101

    Mom 101

    She showed you how to cut a cake with tooth floss and get a piece of gum out of your kid’s hair. She knows where you can score the latest it mom jeans and can quote Nitzseche while she swings her babe at the park. She isn’t a know it all, but she seems to know it all, and you love her for it.

  • Wine Mom

    Wine Mom

    The mom who loves to socialize and get out of the house, listens, is supportive, all the while enjoying a nice glass (or two) of vino. 

  • Fitness Mom

    Fitness Mom

    She just ran her third marathon and loves to bench a few (hundred) pounds before she drops the kids off. The best part is she doesn’t judge when you’d rather have a donut than do a pilates class, but she is there for you and supportive when you are ready to get your gym on.

  • The Ride or Die Mom

    The Ride or Die Mom

    Your (other) soul mate. The one who ‘gets’ you and you can say anything to each other. You may have many other friends or just this one, and honestly, she is all you need to get you through this parenting journey.

