The Best Coworking Spaces for Women in New York City

Women need to have a space just for them: a space to share ideas, connect, and support each other. In these all-female spaces, women can truly have a voice, surrounded by other inspiring and encouraging women who are ready to listen. Moms are often even more in need of a space to call their own, so we’re rounding up the best coworking spaces for women in New York!

Coworking Spaces for Women in New York!

The Wing – Bryant Park, Flatiron, Dumbo, Soho, Williamsburg (coming soon!)

The Wing strives to carry on the spirit of the women’s club movement of the 19th and early 20th centuries. In terms of community, the Wing provides a space for female friendships, support circles, professional mentoring, networking, and bonding. The Wing is your personal office with phone booths, conference rooms, showers, a pumping room for mamas, and an in-house cafe.

Enjoy speedy WiFi, free coffee, quiet rooms, charging stations, lockers, the library and beauty rooms.

What we especially love about The Wing’s Soho location is The Little Wing, a place for kids to play while their mamas get to work, catch up with friends, or relax. The Little Wing offers childcare, classes, and playtime. The Little Wing is the perfect compromise: keep your little ones close and feel comfortable knowing that they are nearby as you make your way through The Wing. The Wing is also very involved in civic and community engagement, supporting women political candidates and partnering with organizations that work with underserved women and girls. Memberships start at $185 per month for a single location and are annual commitments. Application required. Scholarships are available.

Maison – Upper East Side

1264 Lexington Ave., 917-463-3888

Ashley Wu founded Maison to create a space for mamas to reconnect outside their responsibilities as mothers, wives, or caregivers. Maison provides a space for women to work, meet with friends and colleagues, partake in social events, and just be their best selves! Events include meditation sessions, learning lunches featuring speakers on current events, visiting authors, cooking demonstrations, trunk shows, and beauty treatments. Members have access to private and shared working space, rooms to relax, events, and the kitchen with healthy eats.

Maison members also get perks from partners like Club Monaco, The Surrey Hotel, FAO Schwarz, and more. Maison encourages mothers to use the beautiful space for “me time” and as a way to focus on their own self-care. Membership is $325 per month and is an annual commitment. Application required.

Luminary – NoMad

1204 Broadway, 646-876-8680

Luminary focuses on self-development, wellness, flexibility, and giving back through a vibrant community interested in professional development and network expansion. The 11,000 square foot space includes complimentary wine on tap, a private rooftop, fitness studio and classes, beauty bar, wellness & lactation rooms, conference rooms & event space, changing room, lockers, showers, WiFi, printing, phone booths, and workspaces. What really distinguishes Luminary is its commitment to advancing the careers and aspirations of its members through weekly programming. Programs include Real Talk: Women and Work Series, Female Founders Support Group, The Whisper Network (dinner series), Illuminations Sessions, and more. These groups and series initiate productive conversation and introduce resources and mentors to members. Memberships start at $150 per month and are annual commitments. No application required, though some information about professional skills is. Limited Illumination grants are available with priority given to those from historically marginalized backgrounds.

The Wonder -Tribeca

174 Hudson St., 646-370-3113

The Wonder, a cool members-only club located in Tribeca is designed especially for the needs of New York families. The Wonder occupies a light and airy 8,000 square foot space on the first floor of a corner building, with floor to ceiling windows. The vibe is very different from the usual expectations of an indoor, soft-play area! When you enter via the reception, which features a stunning architecturally-inspired floral display, your first port of call is the stroller parking area, where Dyson has sponsored a Stroller Detailing area, where you can get your stroller spruced up (goodbye cheerios stuffed down the sides!) and squeaky wheels oiled.

The Wonder was created by two New York moms: Sarah Robinson and Noria Morales, who wanted to create a space that could meet the needs of parents and families in search of community and connection, as well as spending time with their kids.

This space is perfect for a mom who needs a few hours to work while their child participates in a class or two. Parents can hang out in the coworking room and at the communal table as well as order from the Cafe window (away from peeking children) while you get some work done.

For mamas of tinies, there is a soothing nursery space, where you can feed your baby in a comfy armchair or pop your bub down for a little rest, stocked with Coterie diapers and skincare products from Hatch and Ever Eden. Membership at The Wonder is a fixed $450 per month for the whole family, no matter how many kids you have, and you can add a caregiver, babysitter, or nanny to your membership. Most classes, events, and workshops are included in this monthly fee.