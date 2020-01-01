The Top Kid-Friendly January Events in Queens for 2020

Jump into these activities to start the new year off right! Visit new places and meet new friends at these exciting happenings that are going on in Queens. From celebrating the Lunar New Year at the Queens Botanical Garden to seeing Dog Man: The Musical at the Queens Theatre, there is so much to explore this January. What are you waiting for? Browse through our round-up of all the ways to enjoy this month with this list of January events in Queens for 2020!

Creative Paint Hour – Jamaica

January 2

Head to the library for an hour of creativity. Kids ages 6 to 12 will get to paint a picture using watercolors. No need to bring any of your own crafting supplies — just an enthusiasm for arts & crafts! Kids younger than 8 years old should be accompanied by an adult. Free, 4-5:15 pm. Queens Library at Baisley Park, 117-11 Sutphin Boulevard, Jamaica, Queens, NY 11436, queenslibrary.org

Princess Particular – Hunters Point

January 11

Princess Particular dreams of becoming a ballerina, but her mom and dad want her to focus on her princessly duties. Luckily, her maids are here to help make her dreams come true. Follow Princess Particular’s story on stage through this interactive performance. Feel free to dress in costume, and snag a photo opportunity with the actors afterwards. $20 adults, $15 kids under age 17, $40 family 4-Pack, 2:30 pm. The Secret Theatre, 4402 23rd Street, Long Island City, Queens, NY 11101, secrettheatre.com

Bayside Historical Society 19th Annual Winter Art Show – Bayside

January 12-26

Foster an appreciation for art in your little ones at the Bayside Historical Society Winter Art Show. Now in its 19th year, the show features a broad collection of artwork by Queens-based artists. Browse a variety of artistic styles and mediums, including representational painting, abstract drawing, mixed media, and photography. $5, Thursday-Sunday 12-4 pm. 208 Totten Avenue, Fort Totten, Bayside, Queens, NY 11359, baysidehistorical.org

Gingerbread Lane House Giveaway – Corona

January 12

Arguably the best part of the iconic GingerBread Lane exhibit, the record-breaking display of gingerbread houses, is when it gets taken apart. That’s because the pieces are given away to museum visitors! Bring your family, and a box or bag, to the museum to take home a yummy piece of gingerbread. Gingerbread houses are first-come, first-served, so get there early to secure a delicious treat. Free with museum admission, 2-5 pm, line starts at 1:30 pm. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th Street, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, nysci.org

Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace Craft – Jamaica

January 15

Martin Luther King, Jr. is widely celebrated as a figure in American history who we take the time to remember each year on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. In this workshop, kids get to learn about King’s peaceful approach to equality for all humans. Afterwards, they’ll create a fun craft and leave with not only their artwork, but a better understanding of a piece of U.S. history! Free, 4:15-5:15 pm. Sutphin Boulevard, Jamaica, Queens, NY 11436, queenslibrary.org

Lunar New Year Tradition: Puppet Making & Dragon Walk – Flushing

January 18

Join Puppetry in Practice (PiP) artist and acclaimed author and illustrator Angelo DeCesare to ring in the Year of the Rat. DeCesare will engage little ones as he uses live drawings to adapt “The Cat and the Rat” from the Chinese zodiac story. Kids will make their own “tricky rat” puppets and then go on a Dragon Walk with PiP puppeteer and storyteller Luciano Cohen. $10, $5 members, students, and kids, Free for teens, 2 pm. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Boulevard, Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org

Are You the Missing Piece? Team Jigsaw Puzzle Competition -Rego Park

January 20

Kids ages 6 to 13 are invited to a fun-filled day of puzzles! No experience is necessary, so if your bigger kids are looking for a challenge, head over to the competition. Teams of two will compete in the 100-piece puzzle division and teams of four will compete in the 350-piece division. The first team to complete the puzzle wins. Free, 11 am-3 pm. Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center, 93-29 Queens Boulevard, Rego Park, Queens, NY 11374, nycgovparks.org

Photo by Jess Brey

Lunar New Year Celebration – Flushing

January 25

Celebrate the Year of the Rat with your family. Learn about the Chinese New Year through crafts, performances, and activities for all ages. Bundle up and get ready for an afternoon full of educational fun and entertainment. You can even welcome the New Year with a plant from the Lucky Plant sale. Free, 12-4 pm. Queens Botanical Garden, 4350 Main Street, Flushing, Queens, NY 11355, queensbotanical.org

Spooktacular: Out of this World’s Fair! – Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona

January 25

Halloween may be in October, but Queens Museum is bringing the spooky fun into the winter with their 10th annual Spooktacular. This year’s theme recalls the time when the museum was the New York Pavilion for the 1939 and 1964 World’s Fair, and then it imagines a future in which the next Fair may be hosted on the moon. There will be performances, live music, face painting, arts & crafts, scavenger hunts, raffle prizes, and treats as the second-floor galleries are transformed into a spooky space. $25, various other ticket packages, 2-4 pm. Queens Museum, New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queensmuseum.org

Dog Man: The Musical – Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona

January 26

Recommended for ages 6 to 11, Dog Man: The Musical features all of your favorite characters from Dav Pikey’s Dog Man book series. Dog Man loves fighting crime, but can he save the city from Flippy, the cyborg fish? Will he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat? Find out in this action-packed, hilarious musical. $15, 1 pm and 3 pm. Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Avenue South, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenstheatre.org