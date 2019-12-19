Coconut Bay in Saint Lucia: A Caribbean Family Destination

Whether you’re looking for a relaxed family vacation or one packed full of activities and exploration, Coconut Bay in Saint Lucia has you covered. A quick car trip from the Hewanorra International Airport at Vieux Fort, Coconut Bay is a premium, all-inclusive resort located in South Saint Lucia. Spanning 85 acres, including a mile-long beach with a bar right on the waterfront and hammocks brushing the waters.

The Resort

Within Coconut Bay, there are three different experiences: Harmony, Splash and Serenity. Harmony is the adults-only wing, and is a quiet, calm experience for adults with two pools, an adults-only bar, cabanas, sundecks, and a spa with oceanfront views. Splash is the wing open to all ages and is full of lively entertainment and play. It is home to the largest waterpark in Saint Lucia called CocoLand. Adults are free to roam back and forth between Harmony and Splash; however, Serenity is a separate experience, Serenity is the luxury suite resort. During my stay at Coconut Bay, my room was in Harmony, yet I frequented Splash, experiencing the best of both worlds.

For the Kids

If you’re looking for some water fun or just to tire your kids out before naptime, CocoLand is the place to venture to. Kids can speed down all of the three waterslides and then relax floating down the lazy river before hitting the aquatic playground.

Included in your stay, you’ll find a fun kids camp, Kidz Klub, which is located in CocoLand. It is 50,000 square feet of fun for your little ones to explore. It’s fully supervised, but the children’s programming is a far cry from babysitting. Your children will experience their own adventures and will definitely have stories to share at dinnertime. To ease any worries you may have about leaving children at Kidz Klub, parents are provided with a local cell phone to communicate with Kidz Klub staff. There are three age groups for the Kidz Klub, ages 3 and under, ages 4 to 7 and ages 8 to 12 years old. Kids can play in the water fountain playground, a large outdoor pirate ship, and the staff keeps the crafts going with games like painting coconuts and building sandcastles on the beach. For the younger kids, there is an air-conditioned napping room in the Kidz Klub. Separate from the Kidz Klub, there is also a teen lounge called Coconutz with a pool table and several gaming stations.

Eat, Drink, and Be Merry!

With nine restaurants on the premises, there’s no shortage of food options at Coconut Bay. With an emphasis on farm to table, the food is delicious. There are seven bars across the resort, and all drinks are included in your stay. We enjoyed dinner at La Luna, where we could hear the waves crashing while we dined. This was truly a beautiful setting with a delicious surf and turf menu. La Luna is a private dining experience you can book for as little as $129 per couple.

Throughout my stay, I often found myself piling onto my plate at the buffet Coconut Walk. There were so many breakfast options I could barely make a dent in the offerings, from Caribbean classics like saltfish and bake, to made-to-order waffles and french toast. There was much to choose from and lunch and dinner options were just as broad.

Best Family Food Options

Flips Flops and the Jerk Hut are fun and casual options for lunch. I loved the roti at Flips Flops, and the pizza, chicken wings, and burgers were good basics that kids will be sure to love.

Some of the dining options are adults 18+ only. Silk is an Asian restaurant for dinner, Capri serves Italian food, Veranda and the Greathouse serve Caribbean seafood and gourmet eats respectively.

Fun Entertainment

Evening entertainment is on fire, quite literally! Once a week, Coconut Bay hosts a Carribean night with a Caribbean buffet by the pool, dancing with live music and fire breathers.

There are also karaoke nights complete with chocolate fountains, chocolate martini punch bowl, and an impressive spread of many delectable dessert options in the chocolate buffet.

Excursions & Local Fun

I got to take an excursion on a Catamaran tour. We sailed on the clear blue waters and enjoyed magical views of the Pitons, which are two mountainous volcanic plugs, famous and beloved in Saint Lucia. Onboard, drinks and snacks were provided. Our first stop was for snorkeling. I hadn’t been snorkeling in years, and one of the crew members helped me figure out the equipment and stayed with me until I was comfortable.

After lunch at an open-air restaurant, we stopped by a heritage tourism site, the Toraille waterfall. Crisp and refreshing, I was definitely energized after my dip! Kids will love this waterfall, and it’s just the right size for the whole family to enjoy together. After our refreshing splash in the falls, we headed to the drive-in volcano. The Soufriere drive-in volcano is said to be the only one of its kind in the world. I saw the steam rising up from sulfur in the volcano. We didn’t have time for a volcano tour, but we did take a dip in the hot sulfur springs and have a mud bath.

Fun for All

Whether you play beach volleyball, yoga, stand up paddleboard or have fun participating in a rum tasting — there is something for everyone. The Kidz Klub even has zip-lining and a petting zoo!

However you choose to spend your time on Coconut Bay, it will be time well spent. The views are magical, and the experience is unforgettable.

