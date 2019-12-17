Tribeca: The Complete Family-Friendly NYC Neighborhood Guide

The Family-Friendly Neighborhood Guide to Tribeca!

Located in Lower Manhattan, Tribeca continues to be a hot spot that attracts tons of families and stylish NYC kids. Whether you are a Tribeca resident or a family that needs a new area to explore, Tribeca has it all! From exciting play spaces and parks to entertaining restaurants and lux cafés, this neighboorhood has major city vibes with cozy places and shops mixed in that make you feel right at home.

The Wonder

174 Hudson St.

Want a membership that the whole family can benefit from where moms can work and kids can play? The Wonder is a place where curiosity and imagination come to life with endless playspace, classes, storytimes, and more for the kiddos. For mom, answer emails in the Grownups-Only Workspace and grab a coffee at The Café. Visit their website at thewonder.us for more details on their membership prices.

Ninja New York

25 Hudson St.

Go out to dinner and keep the kids on the edge of their seats. This Japanese restaurant goes all out when it comes to entertaining. Expect the servers to be in ninja outfits and show off their skills throughout dinner. Order your meal from a ninja scroll serving sushi, steak, shrimp tempura, and more.

Washington Market Park

199 Chambers St.

This family-friendly neighborhood park always has something going on. Thanks to The Friends of Washington Market Park, this nonprofit hosts free public events in the park that includes concerts, planting days, movie nights, and a lot more to keep the family entertained. Aside from their exciting events, this park is well equipped with a community garden, two playgrounds, a lawn, basketball and tennis courts, and a gazebo for special occasions. Visit their website at washingtonmarketpark.org to stay in-the-know on all the happenings!

Boomerang Toys

119 West Broadway

This toy store has all the kids excited! Enter this toy haven of classic and specialty toys located right on West Broadway. Kids’ faces will light up with pure joy as they browse the aisle at Boomerang Toys and see an array of dolls, scooters, toy trucks, stuffed animals, and more! This makes a perfect outing for a family day out in the neighborhood.

Pier 25 in Hudson River Park

N. Moore Street

Venture out for a fun day at Hudson River Park for endless activities to choose from. Pier 25 has it all with an 18-hole miniature golf course, sand volleyball courts, a playground, and even historic ships to gaze at. After you have worked up an appetite from all the fun, head to the Sweet Love Snack Bar where your family can grab a bite to eat.

Balloon Saloon

133 West Broadway

Balloons are always exciting and the Balloon Saloon is definitely a fun stop in Tribeca for kids to ooh and ahh over. This place has tons of balloons ranging in all sorts of themes, colors, and designs. This company even helps out with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as well as other notable NYC events. Whether you are picking out a balloon bouquet for an upcoming occasion or just want to browse their selection, your kids will love seeing the several fun creations available.

The Craft Studio

174 Duane St.

Get creative at the Craft Studio with classes, workshops, and even birthday parties! Either register for a class ahead of time or take advantage of their walk-ins with a variety of activities to choose from. Kids can paint, make accessories from fabric, create flower pots out of terra cotta, and more!

Babesta

56 Warren St.

This is a one-stop-shop for cool New York City kids. This store has all that you will need when you are shopping for your child, including fun furniture pieces, must-have toys, sturdy strollers, and loads more. Babesta believes that when it comes to shopping, it isn’t one-size-fits-all. Go hands-on when finding the perfect products for your family. This unique store will allow you to try on carriers or even roll strollers on the pavement so that you are confident when purchasing.

Livly

108 Reade St.

This charming kids’ store is loaded with cuteness, offering the softest fabrics and adorable prints. At Livly, moms can shop for their little ones, choosing from an array of dresses, outerwear, swimwear, shoes, blankets, and more. They even have a collection of lifestyle items that include soft pink backpacks and sparkling handbags that are sure to make an impression.

Koh Kids

311 Greenwich St.

There is no doubt that New York kids have style and Koh Kids has them covered. If you are having a shopping day in Tribeca and want to add a few fun-pattern pieces to your kids’ wardrobe, browse their selection from Stella McCartney, Petit Bateau, Scotch & Soda, Billie Blush, Little Marc Jacobs, and more for a great look.

Laughingman Coffee

184 Duane St.

Cold weather in January calls for hot cocoa to keep you warm. This steamy cup is rich, foamy, and of course, has incredible marshmallows. At Laughingman Coffee, they make these wintery drinks just right, perfect for this time of the year. And, while sipping on your beverage, your purchase will be helping Laughingman’s mission of supporting coffee farmers and their families in other parts of the world.

Maman

211 West Broadway

For a bite to eat or a beverage to enjoy, Maman is the perfect place for mom and her babes. Maman (meaning mom in French) celebrates the recipes from the founders’ mothers. Enjoy the patterned floral prints, cozy atmosphere, and quality food inspired from the south of France and North America. There is even a kids’ menu for the little ones to grab lunch or a sweet bakery treat to enjoy. While kids wait for their food or hot chocolate, they can even practice a few French words on the kids’ menu. Bon appétit!