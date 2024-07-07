Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide
Sponsored

Steps Academy

By Posted on

Steps Academy

Steps Academy

The Steps Academy is a premier dance training program located on New York City’s Upper West Side. It serves students aged 2 to 18 by providing comprehensive dance education from world-renowned faculty members. The diverse curriculum includes classes in ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, hip hop, theater dance, modern, and contemporary, and offers multiple performance opportunities.

At the Steps Academy, it is believed that everyone possesses unique talents and abilities and that it is the responsibility of educators to reveal the gifts in every student. The Academy is committed to creating a safe space for students to grow and thrive, and it believes that every dancer should be given equal opportunity to discover themselves through dance. In addition to the foundations of dance, students learn discipline, time management, attention to detail, problem-solving, and adaptability, skills that will serve them well in any professional environment. Graduates of the program flourish in the professional dance world and are among the top picks for elite college dance programs, conservatories, and dance companies, as well as commercial and Broadway work.

Housed within the Steps Academy are three divisions: Pre-Professional, Youth Division, and First Steps.

Pre-Professional Division

Ages 10-18

The Pre-Professional Division at the Steps Academy seeks to nurture and inspire the next generation of professional dancers. With a strong focus on technical excellence and artistic expression, this program instills students with the confidence required to excel in elite collegiate dance programs as well as the concert and commercial dance worlds.

Youth Division

Ages 7-18

The Youth Division at the Steps Academy is a dynamic dance training program designed with flexibility in mind. The schedule accommodates busy students, ensuring they can pursue their passion for dance without sacrificing the caliber of training. Through a variety of classes, workshops, and performance opportunities, technical proficiency, artistic expression, and meaningful friendships are nurtured among the dancers.

First Steps Division

Ages 2-6

The First Steps Division is dedicated to helping the youngest dancers ignite a passion for movement and storytelling. Students learn the basics of ballet, jazz, modern, and tap in an environment that encourages play, curiosity, and discovery.

For more information please visit stepsnyc.com/academy.

About the Author

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Monster Mini Golf

&lt;p&gt;Upon entering Monster Mini Golf, all perceptions of traditional mini golf will be spirited away by the indoor, 18-hole, monster-theme, glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course! The locations in &lt;a href=&quot;https://monsterminigolf.com/deerpark/&quot;&gt;Deer Park&lt;/a&gt;, and &lt;a href=&quot;https://monsterminigolf.com/gardencity/&quot;&gt;Garden City, NY&lt;/a&gt; invite guests to experience a host of family-oriented fun activities. Whether visiting for the first time or the one hundredth, mini golfers feel the excitement and adventure of playing mini golf amidst spooktacular monsters and custom, glow-in-the-dark, hand-painted artwork. While testing their skill on the fairways, lively music flows over the course from the unique &amp;ldquo;WEIRD Radio&amp;rdquo; station&amp;rdquo; and an interactive DJ entertains golfers with contests, awarding cool prizes for the wackiest reasons. While the course is challenging enough for adults, it is also quite playable for children. Monster Mini Golf is open year-round and frightfully fun for the entire family. In addition to miniature golf and thrilling arcade and redemption games, the locations offer additional attractions. &lt;a href=&quot;https://monsterminigolf.com/deerpark/&quot;&gt;Monster Mini Golf in Deer Park, NY&lt;/a&gt; offers a Laser Maze and a Virtual Reality experience. The Garden City location offers a Laser Maze, Bowling, and a Virtual Reality Experience. Two very posh, private party rooms are also available and are perfect for any event. Monster Mini Golf looks forward to making it a monstrous success. Monster Mini Golf is indoors, ensuring that the event will always take place, regardless of the weather. It is a climate-controlled, affordable source of family entertainment. For more details please visit &lt;a href=&quot;http://monsterminigolf.com&quot;&gt;monsterminigolf.com&lt;/a&gt; or find them on Facebook.&lt;/p&gt;

Plugged in Band

&lt;div&gt;Plugged In is a nonprofit program that offers online programs to student&amp;nbsp;musicians (Ages 10-18) in a non-competitive environment and provides band and individual performance opportunities in support of community and charitable causes.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Our programs include:&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Rock Band Classes&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Private Music Lessons&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Summer Camp&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Digital/Audio Production&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Songwriting and Recording Workshops&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Oh and hey parents, we are now offering private music lessons and our rock band program for adults too. Reach out to us for more information.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt;

Cucu's PlayHouse

&lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Interactive, live-streaming music and movement class in Spanish for babies, toddlers and preschoolers!&lt;br /&gt;Join us every day from Monday through Saturday at 1:30 pm EST to sing, dance and play together while learning Spanish from your home.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;This class is part of a Spanish Immersion Program where your child will be introduced to basic concepts like the animals, colors, numbers and letters. All of these through the universal language of Music. Each session is fun, interactive and engaging.&lt;br /&gt;A selection of Children Songs in Spanish guides the class from start to finish. Activities are related to the lyrics, in order to familiarize the children with the words and their meanings. Some of the songs encourage the children to dance. Nilda uses puppets, musical instruments, and props to teach children basic vocabulary through action and interaction, rather than through translation.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The classes are streamed on Zoom&#039;s webinar platform. Participants (children, parents, nannies) are able to join the video from their homes and interact with us in real-time, it is a fun and engaging experience.&lt;/div&gt;

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family June 2024

Related Articles