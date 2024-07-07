Steps Academy

The Steps Academy is a premier dance training program located on New York City’s Upper West Side. It serves students aged 2 to 18 by providing comprehensive dance education from world-renowned faculty members. The diverse curriculum includes classes in ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, hip hop, theater dance, modern, and contemporary, and offers multiple performance opportunities.

At the Steps Academy, it is believed that everyone possesses unique talents and abilities and that it is the responsibility of educators to reveal the gifts in every student. The Academy is committed to creating a safe space for students to grow and thrive, and it believes that every dancer should be given equal opportunity to discover themselves through dance. In addition to the foundations of dance, students learn discipline, time management, attention to detail, problem-solving, and adaptability, skills that will serve them well in any professional environment. Graduates of the program flourish in the professional dance world and are among the top picks for elite college dance programs, conservatories, and dance companies, as well as commercial and Broadway work.

Housed within the Steps Academy are three divisions: Pre-Professional, Youth Division, and First Steps.

Pre-Professional Division

Ages 10-18

The Pre-Professional Division at the Steps Academy seeks to nurture and inspire the next generation of professional dancers. With a strong focus on technical excellence and artistic expression, this program instills students with the confidence required to excel in elite collegiate dance programs as well as the concert and commercial dance worlds.

Youth Division

Ages 7-18

The Youth Division at the Steps Academy is a dynamic dance training program designed with flexibility in mind. The schedule accommodates busy students, ensuring they can pursue their passion for dance without sacrificing the caliber of training. Through a variety of classes, workshops, and performance opportunities, technical proficiency, artistic expression, and meaningful friendships are nurtured among the dancers.

First Steps Division

Ages 2-6

The First Steps Division is dedicated to helping the youngest dancers ignite a passion for movement and storytelling. Students learn the basics of ballet, jazz, modern, and tap in an environment that encourages play, curiosity, and discovery.

For more information please visit stepsnyc.com/academy.