Healthy Coffee Shops in New York

It’s winter in NYC, and what’s more comforting when trudging the cold slushy streets than a cup of something warm and a healthy treat? Whether you prefer coffee, tea, or the newest plant-based latte, NYC has some of the best healthy spots serving up matcha, gluten-free pastries, golden “milk,” adaptogens and elixirs!

From Bedstuy to the Upper East Side, here are the best spots for healthy coffees, teas, and yummy snacks that will even please picky little eaters.

Prefer hot cocoa? Check out The Best Hot Chocolate Spots in New York City

Healthy Coffee Shops in Manhattan

Tulo House – Nolita

217 Mulberry St.



The first of its kind here in NYC, Tulo House is a nut-milk bar, serving up freshly made vanilla bean almond, tiger, and cashew cream milks without fillers in Nolita. Drink solo or add to a coffee, latte, espresso, or a cortado. Also, on the menu, you’ll find customer faves like matcha and turmeric, along with a cacao elixir for good measure. You can also purchase their gum and refined sugar-free nut milk to go. Snacks are gluten-free, refined-sugar-free and dairy-free. The space is quaint with a sweet interior of bright white and blue. Be sure to get one for the gram and snap a pic in front of their wall sign that playfully asks, “Did you nut today?”

Springbone Kitchen – Financial District, Greenwich Village

74 Pearl St., 917-639-3655, 90 West 3rd St., 646-368-9192

Bone broth is the star of this show. The collagen boosting, bone-strengthening, is a gut-healing super drink. Bone broth is said to heal many things, and Springbone is the authority on pure bone broth; they even have a vegan broth! Their bone broth is made with 100% grass-fed, free-range meats. The vegan version is made with seaweed and mushrooms. It is also gluten and soy-free with no refined sugars. If the bone broth isn’t your thing just yet, they also serve drip and butter coffee.

Clean Market – Midtown

240 East 54th St., 646-850-6300

Clean Market is full of healthy giftable goodies (for yourself and others). Randomly you’ll also find an infrared sauna and cryotherapy as well. The café has a selection of functional lattes like Majik matcha and Golden Immunity. You can also find delicious clean energy superfood smoothies, bone broth, roasts, and organic coffee and teas. There’s also an apothecary with great medical supplements, adaptogenic herbs, and CBD products. If you’re looking for some tasty, clean beverages, beauty, or food, this is your spot.

The Alchemist’s Kitchen – East Village

21 East 1st St., 212-925-1267



If you’re into wellness, you may want to designate a nice chunk of time for exploring this gorgeous space full of wellness goodies, crystals, tinctures, and more. The lower level also houses events like herbalist classes and workshops. The café menu upfront is seasonal and full of healthy snacks and delights like matcha milkshakes.

Cha Cha Matcha – Nomad, Noho, Nolita

1158 Broadway, 327 Lafayette St., 373 Broome St.

This bustling local favorite is the motherland of matchas, especially for the matcha-loving circle. All three NYC locations serve a variety of matchas starting with the most basic, as well as lattes to lemonade. They also have a selection of matcha flavored pastries and matcha soft-serve ice cream. Long lines are standard at this popular spot, but once you take that first sip, it will definitely be worth it. The matcha is green, the vibes are solid, and the photo-ops are built-in.

Healthy Coffee Shops in Brooklyn

HealHaus – Bedford Stuyvesant

1082 Fulton St., +1 347-413-7774

HealHaus is a wellness studio and café in Bedstuy Brooklyn that houses everything from daily yoga and meditation to therapy and acupuncture. The café is warm and welcoming with earthy tones throughout. The staff is kind and the adaptogens are aplenty. The cafe serves Intelligista coffee and powerhouse smoothies like The Healer with spirulina and activated charcoal. Other favorites are Green Peace with spinach, pineapple, coconut water, and Gold Mind which includes turmeric and bee pollen. HealHaus’s menu also includes three kinds of matcha, root coffee, and other adaptogen mixtures. Come for the café, stay for the mediation and community feels. You’ll leave blissed out.

Supernatural – Sunset Park

254 36th St.

Located inside Brooklyn’s bustling Industry City, you may find owner and herbalist Rachelle Robinett behind the coffee bar serving up your root coffee. Supernatural is a great spot full of natural light and magic. Visit for their Cinnamon and Chill medicinal milk and liquid sunshine tea. Also worth trying is the Rasa tea and a tin of HRBLS, Rachelle’s signature herb-infused gummies. These de-stressing treats are like tinctures you can eat. You can also get tinctures in liquid form added into your drink for free every weekday afternoon. If you want to be elevated and feel a bit supernatural, give this shop a visit.

Pitanga – Bushwick

207 Starr St., 718-456-1048



A cozy and cute local spot that is well known in its Williamsburg neighborhood, Pitanga is great for post-yoga or a quick stop on the way to the office. The menu has everything, from oatmeal to açaí bowls, a seasonal quinoa bowl, and more. They are known for their delicious Pao de Queijo, which is a delightful Brazilian cheese bread that’s also gluten-free. They serve strong drip coffee, a Brazilian roast as well as green smoothies. This cafe is all local charm from the decor to the service.