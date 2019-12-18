The Top Kid-Friendly January Events in Manhattan for 2020

As we enter the New Year, it’s the perfect time to start new hobbies and activities. Luckily, we have listed a few to try, from making confetti cupcakes to seeing a theatrical performance. Browse through our round-up of all the ways to enjoy this month with this list of January events in Manhattan!

Psst…For more exciting things to do this upcoming month check out the Museum of Ice Cream that just opened!

New Year’s Day Confetti Cupcakes – Chelsea

January 1

Celebrate the New Year with Taste Buds Kitchen’s trademark Confetti Cupcakes! Kids and parents are invited to bake together in this yummy workshop. New Year’s Eve is always a big event, but keep the holiday season going by kicking off New Year’s Day with these delicious cupcakes. The workshop is for little ones ages 2 to 5. $45 per kid with their caregiver, 1:30-2:30 pm. Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 West 27th St., New York, NY 10001, tastebudskitchen.com

Mocacreate: New Year, New Me – Little Italy

January 4

When the New Year begins, it’s never too early for your little ones to start thinking about what they want to accomplish! Work together to make a 2-D or 3-D self-portrait that represents the “new you” as you imagine yourself at the end of 2020. Join this workshop for an afternoon of art-making for all ages. Free with museum admission, 2-5 pm. Museum of Chinese in America, 215 Centre St., New York, NY 10013, mocanyc.org

Yeti, Set, Snow! + Holiday Puppet Building Workshop – Upper East Side

January 4 and 18

Produced by City Parks Foundation, this original story and marionette show returns to theater! Recommended for families with little ones ages 3 to 8, Yeti, Set, Snow! is all about adventure, puppetry, and adventure. Not only will kids learn about the value of friendship, but they’ll get to build their own hand and finger puppets of their favorite characters. Show $8 kids, $12 adults, workshop $10 kids with one adult/parent chaperone, 1-3 pm. Swedish Cottage Marionette Theater, West 79th Street, New York, NY 10023, cityparksfoundation.org

43rd Annual Three Kings Day Parade and Celebration – East Harlem

January 6

Honoring NYC’s immigrant and migrant communities of the past and present, this year’s Three Kings Day celebration is titled Nuestros Barrios Unidos: Celebrating our Collective Strength. There will be camels, colorful puppets, parrandas, music, dancing, and so much more! Enjoy live musical performances during the parade and free admission to Las Galerías afterwards. Free, 11 am-2 pm. Parade begins at 106th Street and Park Avenue and ends at 115th Street and Park Avenue. El Museo, 1230 5th Ave., New York, NY 10029, elmuseo.org

Cartography – Midtown

January 10-19

The New Victory Theater uses multimedia theatrical techniques to explore complex issues of movement and migration. Hear the stories of young refugees and watch as young people set out into the unsure waters of their futures. The show tackles climate change, war, poverty, and the larger questions of where we have come from and where we are going. Recommended for ages 10 and up, this is a must-see production. Tickets start at $17, various times. New Victory Theater. 209 West 42nd St., New York, NY 10036, newvictory.org

Wow in the World Pop Up Party – Midtown

January 11

Join Guy Raz, Mindy Thomas, and The Pop Ups for an interactive show that engages kids and parents through science, music, imagination, and wonder! Wow in the World is a podcast launched in 2017, making it the first show for kids in the National Public Radio’s 47-year history. Learn about the advances in scientific journals through humor and character-driven storytelling. You’ll surely leave the show thinking, “Wow!”. Tickets start at $25, 11 am and 2:30 pm. The Town Hall, 123 West 43rd St., New York, NY 10036, thetownhall.org

Intrepid Adventures: Star Stories – Hell’s Kitchen

January 11-12

The Intrepid welcomes little ones ages 5 to 12 and their families to this family adventure! Head inside the planetarium to learn about the myths from around the world that explain the stars in the sky. Explore the unknown and investigate potential places where there may be life in space. Conclude the afternoon by creating your own constellation and myth in a storytelling activity. Free with museum admission, 12-1 pm. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Complex, Pier 86, West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org

“Subway” Storytime – Battery Park City

January 25

Bring your little ones for a reading of Christoph Niemann’s picture book, “SUBWAY”. After gaining inspiration from the story takes readers all around the city via subway, young readers, ages 2 to 5, will get crafty and creative. They’ll get to make their own city-wide transportation system and vehicles. $5 kids, free for members, 10:30-11:45 am. The Skyscraper Museum, 39 Battery Place, New York, NY 10280, skyscraper.org

Broadway Playhouse: Charles Strouse – Upper West Side

January 26

If your kids love singing, dancing, and acting, then this interactive concert is for them! Sean Hartley and the Broadway Playhouse cast will sing, clown, play games, and introduce little ones to the great writers of musical theater. Since Charles Strouse composed the musical Annie, kids will enjoy a mini production of Annie and hear more of Strouse’s music, given he wrote more than 30 musicals, chart-topping tunes, and scores for Hollywood films. $25, 11 am. Merkin Hall, 129 West 67th St., New York, NY 10023, kaufmanmusiccenter.org

Family Benefit Party – Upper West Side

January 26

Support history education at the museum with your family. There will be unique history-related activities, meet and greets with characters from the past, and delicious food. Funds raised through the event will help the museum provide award-winning family, school, and teacher programs and exhibitions year round. Contact familyprograms@nyhistory.org for tickets, 4 pm. Dimenna Children’s History Museum, New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, nyhistory.org