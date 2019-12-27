The Top Kid-Friendly January Events in Brooklyn for 2020

January is the best time to start off new and dive into new hobbies and activities. From seeing a basketball game at Barclay’s Center to going for a nature walk at Brooklyn Botanic Garden, you won’t want to miss out on this fun! Browse through our round-up of all the ways to enjoy this month with this list of January events in Brooklyn!

For other exciting events happening around the city, check out The Top Kid-Friendly January Events in Manhattan for 2020

Family Movie: Smallfoot (2018) – Homecrest

January 4

Spend your Saturday afternoon watching a movie as a family at the library! A young yeti discovers a human, something he thought was impossible. Later, it leads him to wonder what else could be out there? Follow this yeti’s journey of friendship, courage, and discovery. Free, 2-4 pm. Homecrest Library, 2525 Coney Island Avenue at Avenue V, Brooklyn, NY 11223, bklynlibrary.org

Family Workshop: Present Bodies: Papermaking at Dieu Donné – Fort Greene

January 11

Bring your family for this artistic workshop that encourages creativity and teamwork! First, get inspired by the artwork on view, Present Bodies: Papermaking at Dieu Donné. Afterwards, families get to engage in hands-on activities directly related to the exhibition. Embrace your inner artist along with your little ones at this family workshop. Free with RSVP, 11 am-2 pm. BRIC House, 647 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217, bricartsmedia.org

Frida Kahlo-Inspired Felt Crowns – Park Slope

January 12

Bring your imagination and creativity to this family art workshop. Little ones ages 3 and up are welcome to join in on making Frida Kahlo-inspired crowns. This is a great way to introduce your kids to art, learn more about Frida Kahlo, and take home a mini masterpiece! $40 for one parent and one child, 15% discount for second sibling, 10:30 am. Private Picasso’s Art Studio, Brooklyn, NY 11215, privatepicassos.com

Nature Walks With Bradley Klein: Winter Nature Walk II – Prospect Park

January 12

While the gardens surely flourish in the spring and summer, there’s still magic to be found in the winter! Join naturalist Bradley Klein on a winter nature walk to learn about the survival strategies of plants and animals. Kids will love spotting the animals and hiking through the wintry gardens. Free with garden admission, 11 am-12 pm. Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 990 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225, meet at Magnolia Plaza by building steps, bbg.org

Story Time: Erin McGill – Prospect-Lefferts Garden

January 12

Kids ages 3 to 8 are invited to a story time with Erin McGill. The author and illustrator will present her two latest children’s books, Matchy Matchy and I Do Not Like That Name. Little readers will also get to design their own mix and match paper doll or paper dog, in theme with McGill’s books! Free, 11:30 am. Greenlight Bookstore, 632 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225, greenlightbookstore.com

MLK Day Storytelling & Music Event – Prospect-Lefferts Garden

January 20

Learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at this kid-friendly celebration that emphasizes literacy and awareness of the Civil Rights Movement. There will be a storytime for little ones with Sharee Miller, author and illustrator of Princess Hair and Don’t Touch My Hair!, and a presentation by Anastasia Higginbotham. Hosted by the Prospect Lefferts Garden Neighborhood Association, enjoy music performances, fun activities, arts & crafts, and lunch at this fun-filled, educational gathering. Free, 11 am-3 pm. Grace Reformed Church of Flatbush, 1800 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225, greenlightbookstore.com

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers – Prospect Heights

January 23

Do your little ones love basketball? Are you a Brooklyn Nets fan? If so, come cheer on the Brooklyn Nets as they face the Los Angeles Lakers. A sporting event that all ages can enjoy, the basketball game is the perfect idea if you have little ones and bigger kids who tend to like different activities. Ticket prices vary per seat, 8 pm. Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217, nba.com

Charlotte’s Web – Manhattan Beach

January 26

Watch the E. B. White’s classic story of Charlotte’s Web come to life on stage! Little ones will learn all about friendship through a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte. Recommended for ages 4 and up, this cast has something special in store for your family at the theater. And kids can even meet the cast after the show. $13, 2 pm. On Stage at Kingsborough, 2001 Oriental Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11235, onstageatkingsborough.org

Family Party 2020 – Prospect Heights

January 26

Support the Brooklyn Museum and their educational programs at their Family Party. There will be artist-led activities, mind-expanding projects, bouncy castles, treasure hunts, goody bags, snacks and drinks for kids and adults, a dance party, and even a photo booth to capture all of your family moments. There’s something for everyone during this afternoon of art, learning, treats, and fun! $50 adults, $25 kids ages 2-13, various other packages available, 2-5 pm. Brooklyn Museum, Beaux-Arts Court and Egyptian Galleries, 3rd floor, 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11238-6052, brooklynmuseum.org

Holding History – Crown Heights

January 26

Your mini historians will get a kick out of this workshop! Kids will learn what makes an object “historical” and why the Museum keeps objects behind glass. Recommended for ages 4 and up, little ones will hold, touch, and feel historical artifacts, learn about the objects’ stories, and relate the artifacts to their own lives. Free with museum admission, 11 am-1 pm. Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213, brooklynkids.org