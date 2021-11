Gift guides are out , and as the public has been told, there may be items that may not be in stock this year. And toys? Marissa Silva, The Toy Insider’ s Editor in Chief, shared with us, “The best time to do your holiday toy shopping is right now, and some hot toys are already out of stock. While retailers and toy companies are doing everything they can to make sure the toys you want are available to you before the holiday season, the shipping challenges and supply chain disruptions are making things unpredictable. Be sure to get an idea of toys your kids would love as soon as possible, and grab them when you see them!”