It’s almost the most wonderful time of year again…the holidays! This season parents know that it’s been an extraordinary time so kids should all be rewarded. If searching for some of the season’s Best Gifts for Little Kids in the hot holiday toy category this is the year to shop early! With a shipping crisis it may be hard to find certain toys by December so here is the list of top toys to purchase now in case you would like to shop now.

Don’t forget that the holiday season would not be complete without kindness, love, holiday cheer, and giving back so if you’re able, consider donating a toy to those in need as well.

Prepare a recipe for learning with the Choppin’ Fun Learning Pot! Children will love to pretend to cook, following the five step-by-step recipes to encourage learning with play. Kids will love chopping the food, setting the temperature dial, pressing the food buttons, and stirring the pot to make recipes like rainbow soup while learning about colors, numbers, and fantastic foods! Parents will love that all the pieces stored in or on the pot for easy cleanup when playtime is done. Soup-tastic! Age: 12 months+ $19.99

Hot on the heels on the all-new L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie, the L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Movie Magic Studios is hot ticket item this holiday along with the new L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G™ Movie Magic™ Fashion Dolls, featuring the four new Silver Screen Queens from the movie. Kids will love the chance to play filmmakers themselves with this set that includes 12 exclusive dolls to play the cast and crew, and a package that folds out into a 360-degree playset, a green screen, and a movie theater. All 70+ surprises are hidden throughout the playset for kids to find and unbox using the included 3D movie glasses. Parents will love that it comes with lots of unboxing to delight their kiddos: 12 dolls to unbox, including 2 OMG fashion dolls, 6 LOL Surprise dolls, 2 Pets and 2 Lil Sisters to ensure that kids can create a full cast and crew for each movie they produce Age: 4+; Starting at $36.99

A transforming playtime buddy featuring four ways to play and lots of fun music, lights, and hands-on activities. Parents will love that the bot grows with your child, has three learning modes, and each bot has its own fun for little ones to discover, from spinning eyes to silly popping balls to exciting crawl-and-chase play. Kids will love playing and exploring each bot individually or building them up into one big interactive buddy with fresh music, sounds, and phrases! And with Smart Stages technology, you can switch up the learning content to best fit your child’s age and stage. Age: 6M+ $49.99

Blast off into a universe of fun with the Ryan’s World Galaxy Explorers Mega Mystery Rocketship. Kids will love pressing the button to activate the countdown, lights, and realistic rocketship sounds on this playset that unfolds to reveal four levels of hidden surprise-filled compartments. Kids will love finding over 15 surprises like a space blaster with lights and sounds, a buildable rover, hammer, moon dig, five figures, and accessories, glow in the dark stars, and a Ryan astronaut badge. Parents will love that the fun and creativity never-ends with the surprising and exciting Galaxy Explorers toys from Ryan’s World. Age: 3+; $79.97

Inspired by the popular children’s book and Netflix show, Ada Twist, Scientist, the Ada Twist, Scientist On-The-Go-Lab Set has everything curious kids need for a scientific playdate. Parents will love that this travel lab set includes an on-the-go lab case, goggles, beaker, flask, test tubes, removable ruler, six experiment cards, and more. Kids will love working together with their parents to create fun pre-school-level experiments. Just like Ada, aspiring scientists can formulate a hypothesis, test it, and observe the results. Age 3+, $44.44

Enjoy endless imaginative play with kids’ favorite small-screen star, JJ. Parents will love having their kids get JJ ready for the day with the CoComelon Deluxe Interactive JJ Doll! Kids will love to dress JJ up in his favorite outfit, feed JJ yummy peas, and watch the peas disappear while he sings and giggles. The doll wears his signature outfit from the show and features popular CoComelon songs like “Yes, Yes, Vegetables” and “Your Name.” Age: 3+; $29.99

Blue’s Clues & You! Check-Up Time Blue is ready for a check-up and encourages kids to care for others. Prepare for hours of joyful, pretend play as Josh’s voice gives prompts to help kids give Blue a thorough check-up. Parents will love that Blue features lights in her chest, cheeks, and mouth to guide little doctors through the examination. Kids will love using the play otoscope to check Blue’s ears and play thermometer to check her temperature, and using the play stethoscope to listen to Blue’s heart that makes real beating sounds! Blue also comes with a removable face mask and a stretchy bandage. Age: 3+; $29.99

Kids will love the sweet and savory Squishmallow Food Squad featuring the lovable Carmelita the S’more and her collectible, delectable friends like Bernardo the Burrito, Tex the Taco, Bernice the Boba, Sinclair the Avocado Toast, and Clara the Ice Cream Sundae. Families will also love the smaller, budget-friendly Squishville Mystery Mini Plush. This adorable and squishy assortment features everyone’s favorite Squishmallows plush characters in a mini 2-inch size. Kids will love these mystery mini-Squishmallows plush toys that come with a fashion accessory they squeeze into and the mixing and match fashions. Age: 0+; Starting at $4.99

“Camille” is 34” tall and handcrafted from 100% cotton fabrics, yarns and threads and is part of the Neighborhood Kids Collection. If looking for a gift like the dolls you grew up with, you will want to add this to the holiday gifts. $50, available at nathanandco.com