The Best Gifts for Kids 8 + to Tween 2021: Holiday Gift Guide

For older kids ages eight to tween, parents know that kids this age may gravitate towards a game they loved four years back or are ready to tackle something pretty advanced. This grouping of kids is on a case-by-case basis (#IYKYK).

This is why we have gifts that do not focus on one genre- for really kids these days are pretty darn cool and surprise us with their creativity and intelligence every day so why should we not ‘bring it’ when picking out their gifts?!

Here are 7 worth considering:

While the Rebel Girls series encourages girls to know they can reach their dreams/goals by reading about amazing women, I would personally love for my sons to read this book. The book shares quotes and introduces extraordinary women throughout history, allowing the reader to answer questions and be inspired. At the same time, they think upon these questions, imagine what they would do in a similar scenario, and perhaps have a discussion with their peers or family. Ages 6+, $9.99, rebelgirls.com

Kids love a good plushy, and these comfy pillow styles from the hit online multiplayer game Among Us are perfect for your tween-ager! Made of super-soft Velboa fabric, this plush is super soft, and yes, you can squeeze it. Each plush is sold separately and is 16 inches in height. Age 3 +, $24.98, Walmart.com

If your child is into Pokemon, then you know that Pokemon is 24/7 for fans of Pikachu and Mew, to name a few. This Anniversary Celebrations Elite Trainer Box includes 10 Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 4-card booster packs, five additional Pokémon TCG booster packs, one special foil card featuring Greninja, 65 card sleeves featuring the Pokémon 25 logo and lightning tail design, 45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards, and more. Your kid will love this trainer Box. Ages 6+, $93, Amazon.com

If one of your goals is less screen time and more art, this banner kit includes unique die-cut cards printed on 100% paperboard. There are six beetle encyclopedia plates . Not only will your artist learn about each bug’s name, but you will also be able to paint these cards and have miniature art pieces to keep or be framed by you. Ages 13 +, $44, Nathanandco.com.

You can’t go wrong with a STEM gift, and this Artie Max is perfect for both beginners and pro-coders. Learning to code can feel intimidating, but with Artie Max, the robot draws in 6 major coding languages that help kids code creatively. The Artie Max can be directly connected to your child’s tablet, phone, iPad, or home computer, and learning to code can start immediately. Ages 8-12, $109.99, educationalinsights.com.

Tweens love weird games, so we are giving in and adding GHOSTED a game of Boo-Dunnit. Where you and your players help your restless spirit search and identify who wanted you Ghosted. Ages 10+, 16, Target.com.

If you go through headphones like crazy, you will appreciate these wired, dj-style headphones with a mic. That, at $5, won’t break the band, so buy one for every member of the family. The headphones feature a built-in mic, comfy ear cushions, and an adjustable headband. Are compatible with iPhone®, iPad®, Samsung galaxy®, android™ smartphones, tablets & other 3.5mm audio devices. $5, fivebelow.com.

Psst… Check out CDC Recommends Kids Ages 5-11 to Receive the COVID-19 Vaccine: Here is What NYC Parents Need to Know