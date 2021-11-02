Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas for $15 and under

Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas

On the list of things to get during your holiday shopping, stocking stuffers seems to be the last things to buy. Instead of having to scramble last minute to find items to put in your kids stocking, here are some stocking stuffer ideas you can get ahead of time that are also budget friendly.

Unbox and collect these cute L.O.L Dolls! These Surprise Dance Dance Dance dolls come with their own dance card and include a blacklight to show off a fun surprise. $10.89.

The holiday season is the perfect time to start a new collection of face masks. Each Old Navy face mask pack comes with 5 reusable masks that are both soft and breathable. These masks also come in a variety of colors and patterns so you can get a pack for everyone in the family. $12.50.

Make bath time a little more fun with this colorful bath bomb. Whether you are a little one or are just a kid at heart, these bath bombs are the perfect presents to put in everyone’s stockings. This party bomb even has a fun surprise inside that can only be found once it’s dropped into the tub! $7.50.

Keep your avocados fresh for longer with these cute and creative food huggers. These huggers come in a set of 2 and are a more eco-friendly alternative to storing your avocados. $12.

Instead of spending a lot of time and money at the nail salon, go out and grab some Scratch Nail Wraps. You can get pretty nails in minutes with these easy to apply wraps and they are also easy to take off with some acetone. $10.

After almost 2 years of the new normal, it is definitely time to take a moment and remember what we are thankful for. The Good Days Start With Gratitude Journal is a self exploration journal that includes weekly spreads where you can write inspirational quotes and keep track of different things you are thankful for. $6.99.

Here is a fun spin on a classic family game! Join Mario, Luigi and all of their friends while you play the Mario Kart version of Uno.$5.

Fidget toys are some of the hottest toys on the market this year and now they will be a great stocking stuffer for kids of all ages. Your kids will spend hours popping all of the bubbles which makes for some calming fun that everyone needs during the holiday season! $5.

These cute squishmallows are the perfect gift to put in your kids stockings. Not only are they cute stuffed animals that they can play with, but they can also be used as a small pillow that they can use around the house or when they are traveling. Starting at $4.

This easy to carry speaker can be easily brought to any occasion while also having room filling sound. The speaker can also connect to your phone or any other devices so you can listen to all of your favorite songs. $14.99.