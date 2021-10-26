Best Gifts for Mom 2021-Holiday Gift Guide

We said this last year, and we’ll repeat it, moms deserve so much. All parents do, but moms are back at it with drop-off and juggling after a year and a half of remote life, so why not go a little extra?

And while the holidays are about being grateful, they are also about cherishing the mom, auntie, step mom-grandmother in your life with something special (when your budget allows it), with a little gift.

Psst..check out the Best Gifts for Teachers: Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Here are ten gifts we love for Moms this holiday season.

Since moms are back to running around these days -this Clare V crossbody bag gets major points for its sporty vibe meets versatility which moms will appreciate at drop-off, running to work, or getting errands done. $325.

If the mom in your orbit is on her A-game when it comes to planners, then gift her a planner from Golden Coil. These are completely customizable, from choosing the cover to the layout and so much more! Design the perfect planner online and see the final rendering for review before purchasing. Planners range in price from $62 – $79.50.

Give mom the gift of beauty and self-care with this Body Tonic. With winter looming, this Tonic Botanical Oil from ABA LOVE makes a perfect beauty care gift. The tonic consists of Hazelnut, organic Jojoba, and Argan oil. It also includes essential oils such as Organic Geranium and Wild Harvest Cypress, so mom will receive moisture that helps soften her skin and oils that are therapeutic $42.

If you are looking to go next level for the tea lover mom in your life, then Mashi Tea is worth checking out. Founded in Brooklyn by naturopath Dr. Maria Geyman ND- this tea line blends natural tea all made in small batches with healing and beauty in mind. This (pictured) tea set is$82, and tea starts at $24 and up.

It is not a big surprise that many suggested gifts help nourish and support the mother when gifting moms. And while a product isn’t necessarily what everyone needs, there are items out there that offer support in some form. Nadine Joseph, the Founder and CEO of Peak and Valley became interested in how the stress of modern life affects our bodies while working at a lab studying the neuroscience of stress. Ironically Nadine was also dealing with her own chronic stress, and after much research and studying adaptogens, she founded Peak and Valley. Herbal blends like Balance My Stress and Nourish my Brain are some favs. Buddle collection Wellness Collection, $114.

A pretty jeweled ring perfect to bejewel mom this holiday season makes for the perfect gift for yourself or your partner. Made of 22K gold-plated brass and Swarovski crystal. $88.

If mom loves a well-made sweatshirt that works in all facets of life, this OUI sweatshirt makes for an ideal gift. Whether she sports it at the park or under a boyfriend blazer, this wearable piece can go 24/7. $135.

Yoga pants were the item many people lived in while home during the pandemic, and guess what, it was awesome. So if the mom figure in your life loves a perfect legging to work out in, throw a chunky sweater on, or wear it all day -every day. This fine gauge legging from Floatly provides a four-way stretch with a moisture-wicking fabric. The high waist is super flattering, and there are side pockets for tiny incidentals. This legging honestly feels like butter! $36

A Demi-Hoop Earrings 22K gold-plated brass with star and crystal details with a mother-of-pearl shell inlay makes for some sweet holiday gift-giving. $88

Psst…it is not a huge secret that many moms appreciate a great hat. Add it to any look, really any, and it will give an instant WOW to an outfit. Hats also give the face a lift which any tired mother can appreciate it. Gigi Pip was founded from a deep obsession with hats and their designs look custom made. There are shapes and styles that your hat lover will adore-this one picture is the Dakota, $112.