6 Must-Haves for Holiday Hosting

Last year we all did our best, hosting from afar and via Zoom, but this season holiday parties are back on. And while most of us are not planning for huge festivities, we want the atmosphere to be just right. This means clean air, delicious well-cooked food, drinks that taste like we became mixologists while in quarantine, pretty florals, and table settings that look Instagram-ready.

Here are 6 must-haves for the perfect holiday festivity!

Now that our work-from-home time seems to be going on indefinitely, the decision to level up on home air quality has gone from goals to let’s make this happen! And with the holidays here we want the best atmosphere for our guests. The EnviroKlenz® Air System Plus is a premier air-purifying solution. But what makes it better than the other air filter out there? EnviroKlenz® Air Cartridge- uses the military-grade EnviroKlenz Technology to remove and destroy toxic and noxious odors, chemicals, and pathogens. The HEPA filter- captures harmful dust, particulate, allergens, pet dander, microorganisms, and more. And while this filter cleans up the air, it is surprisingly not loud. The four-speed blower- offers the quietest and most efficient airflow on the market, and the low speeds allow for near-silent operation. Medium and high-speed settings provide maximum air efficiency at noise levels suitable for residential and commercial use. The UV-C lamps- (2) 9w bulbs provide additional germicidal irradiation and internal cleaning of the system and Indicator lights- inform you when individual UV-C lamps need to be replaced.

If looking for the perfect pot that does everything, from boiling water, steaming tamales to slow-roasting, there is that Perfect Pot, like this is the name, and this pot is pretty perfect. Let’s go over some of the stats. First, it is family-sized, meaning you can serve up a hearty stew or boil up enough pasta for everyone. It’s lightweight (4.5 lbs. with lid)if you’re the type of cook juggling many dishes at a holiday party or a family dinner; you’ll appreciate it is easy to carry. Lastly, the nonstick ceramic coating is made without toxic materials; do you ever look at a pan and say to yourself, “hmm…is this safe?” not with this pot; it is free of toxins you can’t pronounce. So get it for your upcoming holiday party and then use it every day for #familylife.

Ever feel like you can never enjoy yourself at your own holiday party because you spend the whole time in the kitchen or making sure all your guests have a cocktail in hand? Well, say goodbye to those days with the first-ever cocktail maker, Bartesian. All you need to do is add liquor, pop in a cocktail capsule (mix of juices & bitters), and voila you have a delicious professional cocktail. Some of our favorites include Low-Cal Cosmopolitan, Blackberry Margarita, Old Fashioned, and Gin Martini. Stay tuned for their limited-release Holiday Collection including deliciously curated cocktails just for the season!

Hudsonest napkins not only serve a purpose but also add a pop of art to your holiday party tables and bathroom. These paper napkins have over 10 clean, modern designs with rich colors and come in three sizes: dinner napkin, cocktail napkin, and guest towel napkin. They also introduce new designs four times each year. Napkins can be purchased individually or they offer a hudsonest Selects service that delivers a set of napkins (in each size) each month. Subscriptions range from 3, 6, or 12 months.

Flower Fix by Fifty Flowers

Does your house ever feel like a revolving door during the holidays? Whether you’re hosting a party or your friendly neighbor stops by to drop off a little holiday cheer, FlowerFix will always make your home feel ‘in the spirit’ and ready for company! FlowerFix is a flower subscription service that delivers fresh-cut flowers and wreaths to your household! Plans are personalized and range from weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly and they also offer pre-paid gift subscriptions. Perfect for that Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day period.

The Five Two Ultimate Apron is the must-have for holiday hosting prep. The apron has built-in potholders at the bottom corners, two roomy pockets at the hip, a chest pocket and wait for it… a conversion chart built into one of the hip pockets! No more covering your phone in flour so you can google, “How many ounces are in a cup?”. Five Two Ultimate Apron comes in five colors and three sizes, including one for the kiddos — perfect for making cooking into a holiday tradition for the whole family. And when you’re done, just toss it into the washing machine!

