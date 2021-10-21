Best Gifts for Teachers: Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Best Gifts for Teachers!

As the Holiday season quickly approaches, it becomes time to make lists and check them twice of who we need to buy gifts for this year. The one person you realize you cannot forget is your child’s teacher.

From remote learning to in-person classes, your child’s teacher has dealt with a lot over the past year and the Holiday season is the perfect time to repay them! Of course, you could always purchase a gift card, but there are countless more options. Whether it be for Christmas, Hanukkah, or just to show appreciation, these are the best gifts for teachers this year!

Teacher’s Last Nerve, Soy Candle

$4.49

Available for personalization, the “Teacher’s Last Nerve” candle will make your teacher laugh every time they light it. This candle is made using soybeans, which are a natural renewable source, and are also biodegradable, making them perfect for the teacher, or parent, who is environmentally conscious!

A Teacher’s Light Ornament

$7.45

This ornament is the perfect gift to show just how much you appreciate your teachers, without spending a lot of money. Coming in a variety of colors, the ornament also includes a poem printed on a heavy card stock.

Teacher’s Life: A Snarky Chalkboard Coloring Book

$7.99

Whether a preschool teacher or a high school coach, every teacher needs an outlet to relax and relieve stress. What’s a better way to destress than a coloring book? The #TeacherLife Coloring Book for Grown Ups hilariously explains the struggles of teaching while also emphasizing the passion behind teaching.

Bibliophile Notes: 20 Different Notecards & Envelopes

$11.00

Perfect for the literary lover and teachers alike, this illustrated notecard set allows you to share the literary love featuring 20 different book stacks. The literary stationary gift also comes in the styles of ‘Food Gazing, ‘I’d Rather Be Reading,’ ‘Le Chat Noir,’ ‘Literary Illustrations,’ and ‘Typewriter,’ fitting any teacher’s interests!

Custom Stamped Teacher Appreciation Keychain

$11.49

This personalized keychain features an apple and ruler charm, stamped with your teacher’s name, and includes a lucky 2021 penny. While small and simple, this keychain is the cutest accessory for any teacher!

Custom Book Earrings

$15.00

Handmade to achieve exceptional realism, these mini book cover earrings are ideal for the English teacher, elementary school teacher, or simply any teacher who is a book lover. Adding to the replica, the earrings come with a mini library card, with the author’s name, title, and year of publication. Customers can personalize these earrings with any book, meaning you can customize with your teachers favorite read.

100 Movies Scratch Off Poster

$15.00

If your child’s teacher is deep into the world of movie magic, this poster will be their ultimate bucket list! From The Godfather to Rocky, this scratch poster is a challenge to even the bigger movie-goer and will give your child’s teacher something to do on the days where they aren’t with your kid!

Extra-Large Geo Cotton Fabric Canvas Tote Bag

$16.99

This customizable tote bag is unique, chic, and useful for all travel and school needs alike. Coming in three different styles and colors, your child’s teacher will be the most fashionable teacher in school with this tote!

Personalized Teacher Tumbler

$22.00

Teachers will obsess over this 16oz stainless steel tumbler decaled with their name and “teacher’s life” combo! The copper vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours, meaning whether summer or fall, teacher’s can keep their drinks the perfect temperature the whole day.

Medium Gold Dino Succulent Planter

$20.00

For the science teachers or just Dinosaur and succulent lovers alike, this adorable planter is the perfect desk ornament for your child’s teacher! Dinosaurs come in Parasaurolophus, Stegosaurus, and Brontosaurus, and succulents will be random.