The Best Gifts for Dad: Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The Holiday shopping season is already in full swing, which means the sooner you start crossing off your list of family members to get gifts for the better. Many people find it a little difficult to look for the perfect gift to get their dads (I know I definitely do). To help alleviate some of your stress this season, here are some top picks for gifts for dads: everything from electronics to shaving sets.

Are you on the lookout for gifts to get your mom? Check out Best Gifts for Moms 2021-Holiday Gift Guide!

As we all know, electronics have become a big part of our everyday lives, which means it is important to have all devices charged and ready to go. Instead of having to keep track of all the different cords, stay more organized with this wireless charging station. You can charge your phone, watch, and AirPods all at the same time! $34.99.

This backpack will be a great gift to give any kind of dad. Whether you need a travel backpack or one to carry with you on your way to work, the Carrier Backpack has tons of pockets so you can carry all of your belongings while also being organized. The fabrics used to make the backpacks is also very durable so you can get a lot of use out of this bag! $140.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, these slippers are the perfect gift for all of the dads out there. The Ascot Slippers are made with sheepskin lining and rubber outsoles so you can wear them as loafers when you go out or slippers when you are staying at home! $110.

If your dad is a coffee lover and tends to take his cup on the go, try out these popular travel tumblers. What’s great about these tumblers is that it can hold any type of drink and it will keep it to the desired temperature for hours. The cup also comes with a MagSlider™ Lid that prevents major spills. Starting at $19.99.

This powerful massage gun will provide a great massage that you don’t have to leave your house for. With 5 different speed levels and 6 interchangeable massage heads, this massage gun can mold to any ache or pain you are trying to alleviate. $50.99.

If your dad is in need of a good shaving set, then look no further than The Winston Set at Harry’s! Each set comes with a Winston handle, three blade cartridges and a foam shave gel. For those dads who also travel a lot, the set also comes with a travel cover so your blades can stay clean and protected. $25.

Not only are these Wool Runners from Allbirds super comfortable, but they are also made from reusable materials and machine washable. Whether you are looking for shoes that are good for travel or running, Allbirds Wool Runners are the perfect shoe for any occasion. $98.

While your dad is home, they want to wear something comfortable and what better way to achieve this than by wearing the Cloud Cotton Robe from Parachute! This robe is made with 100% turkish cotton and is designed for people to lounge and relax in. $99.

Whether you are trying to get work done while the little ones run around at home or you want to get a great musical experience, these Bose Wireless Headphones are a great choice for the holidays. Bose headphones are noise cancelling and are made with voice access to Alexa and the Google Assistant! $299.99.

Now that we are heading into the winter months, Your dad might need a warm, stylish jacket to layer over their work clothes. The Lambswool Blend Half-Zip is made with wool and polyamide to make the jacket warm and comfortable. $98.