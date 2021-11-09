The Best Winter Coats for Kids 2021

It seems that overnight the temperature has dropped which means it’s time to go out and grab the perfect winter coat. Whether you are on the lookout for a coat that is more soft and fuzzy or the puffiest coat you can find this season, there are a wide variety of options that will appeal to kids of all ages and styles. Keep your child warm and dry this upcoming season by checking out these winter coats for kids!

This reversible jacket is perfect for kids who love all things cozy! Start off the winter season by showing off your taffeta styled coat and then switch over to the silky-soft fleece side to add a little flare to your outfit. This jacket tends to run small so it is suggested to order one size up. $109.

Keep your little ones warm during your outing with this adorable fleece bunting. What’s great about this coat is that it is made with an asymmetrical zipper which makes it easy to take off or change diapers. The bunting also has fold-over cuffs that will keep their hands and feet warm. $45.

If you have kids that love to spend time outside, make sure to grab them this jacket from L.L. Bean. This kids jacket is made of DownTek™ insulation that will trap the warmth so your kids can spend extra time outside without getting cold. To top it all off, the coat is also made from 100% polyester! $89.

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Packable Puffer

Get your kids a puffer coat for the winter that won’t break the bank. Amazon listened to their customers and designed a coat that is both water-resistant and warm. This coat is perfect for kids that are traveling to school or other places often because you can easily store it away using the carrying bag that comes with your purchase. $37.90.

Not only will this coat keep your kids super warm, but they will also be stylish. Old Navy’s Hooded Parka is made with a faux-fur trim and sherpa lining so kids will actually enjoy wearing their coats. $59.99.

The reversible puffer jacket from Cat & Jack is made of lightweight material but is also water and wind resistant so your kids will feel comfortable wearing it. When you want a little bit of change, you can flip the coat inside out and show off a fuzzy jacket that many kids will love. $35.

This jacket is perfect for kids who love winter outdoor activities. The jacket extends at the hips and has adjustable cuffs so the jacket can adjust to your growing kids.The Padded Jacket also has reflective details which is great for any night time events. $49.99.

Uniqlo’s Padded Coat is perfect for every kid this winter. The jacket is made to keep your kids warm, even the pockets are designed to warm your hands. These padded coats are so soft and made with light fabric: a perfect combination when it comes to winter coats for kids! $59.90