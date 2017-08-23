The 27 Best Farms For Apple & Pumpkin Picking Near NYC

Masker Orchards

For families looking for more than a “pick-it-yourself” apple orchard and an escape to the country, this orchard may be worth the trek. At this more than a century old 200-acre farmland located in the picturesque Hudson Valley region, you can drive straight to the tree that you think is best for picking. While there, you may sample as many of the 14 varieties of apples as you can eat. You can even pick an apple from the very same tree that Ora J. Masker planted in 1913! Besides apple picking, there are barnyard baby animals, pony and wagon rides, live music, trivia, and a Haunted House on the weekends. There is also a pumpkin patch and an apple maze.



Daily from 9am-5pm, 45 Ball Road, Warwick, NY, 845-986-1058, maskers.com