The 27 Best Farms For Apple & Pumpkin Picking Near NYC
Pick up your fresh apples and pumpkins at one of these local farms and orchards!
Escape the hustle and bustle of city life with a fun-filled day of apple and pumpkin picking at one of these farms and orchards. You’ll enjoy the gorgeous fall foliage, family time, and delicious homemade treats that is sure to delight the whole family and create memories that will last a lifetime.
Save
Save
Save
-
Alstede Farms
At Alstede Farms, the definition of “harvest” isn’t limited to apples and pumpkins. During the autumn months, Asian pears, blackberries, elderberries, raspberries, gourds, Indian corn, and potatoes are ready for you to harvest! A well-stocked farm store has every pre- or post-picking treat you could want, from ice cream to quiche, as well as farm-fresh eggs and flowers, honey, wine, and much more. In addition to harvesting (and munching!), explore a corn maze and take a pony ride.
9am–7pm daily, 1 Chesterfield Drive, Chester, NJ, 908-879-7189, alstedefarms.com
-
Apple Dave’s Orchards
Apple Dave’s Orchard offers plenty of fun activities for you and your family. They have apple and pumpkin picking along with wagon rides and puppet shows. For adults, they have an herb and rose garden along with a distillery and winery where you can sample new creations.
Daily 9am-5pm. 82 Four Corners Road, Warwick, NY, 845-986-1684, applewoodsorchards.com
Photo: vacationsmadeeasy.com
-
Demarest Farms
Demarest Farms grow more than 14 varieties of apples in Bergen County—less than 40 minutes from Manhattan. Along with apple and pumpkin picking, you and your family can enjoy a tractor-pulled hayride, pet and feed friendly farm animals, or play on the playground, which is all included in the $5 admission fee. Afterwards, stop by its famous Farm Store and try the made-from-scratch salad bar, freshly prepared food, soups, or baked goods.
Daily from 9:30am-4:30pm. 244 Wierimus Road, Hillsdale, NJ, 201-666-0472, demarestfarms.com
-
Dr. Davies Farm
Thirty-five acres of orchards await you at Dr. Davies Farm, built in the early 1800’s. Take a trailer ride to the pumpkin patch and pick your own jack-o-lantern fodder, or enjoy delicious fresh produce and cider at the Farm Market!
10am-4pm daily, 306 Route 304, Congers, NY, 845-268-7020, drdaviesfarm.com
-
Dubois Farms
Voted Best Pick-Your-Own in Mid-HudsonValley, Dubois Farms has a wide array of fruits to choose from besides apples and pumpkins, including plums, nectarines, grapes, gourds, pears, and peaches. Enjoy their free kids activities, games, tractor-pulled wagon rides, corn maze, pony rides, and farm animals.
duboisfarms.com
-
Fink’s Country Farm
At Fink’s Country Farm, you and your family can spend the day enjoying a variety of different activities. Kids can play in hay rides, corn maze, train rides, and slides while you are picking your own pumpkin from the vine. They also offer pony rides, pig races, calf roping, and more.
6242 New York 25, Manorville, NY, 631-886-2272, 10am to 5pm, finksfarm.com
Photo: weknowstuff.us.com
-
Fishkill Farms
Fishkill is a 100-year-old farm comprised of more than 100 acres--with 60 acres dedicated to just apples! Families can choose from more than 50 varieties of apples, from McIntosh to Mutsu. If you are curious about how a particular apple tastes, Fishkill will treat you to the first sample. During the Harvest Festival Weekends (from mid-September to mid-October), families can enjoy homemade food, donuts, and cider, plus scenic hayrides and live music on select dates.
Daily from 9am-6pm, 9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell JCT, NY, 845-897-4377, fishkillfarms.com
-
Fort Salonga Farm
Head out to Long Island to pick your own apples on the Fort Salonga Farm. Just an hour from Midtown, Fort Salonga is a tiny orchard located on the western side of the county. All of their apple trees are “dwarfed,” letting your little ones pick their own fruit right off the branches. Although there are not a lot of additional kids’ activities offered here, a few miles away is Sunken Meadow State Park where kids can enjoy the playgrounds, hiking trails, water sports, and even fishing. Remember before you leave the farm, check out the farm stand to get a taste of their delicious honey extracted from their hives on site.
30 Meadow Glen Rd, Fort Salonga, NY, 631-269-9666, Hours change regularly, call for updated hours, fortsalongafarm.com
Photo: tripsavvy.com
-
Hank's Pumpkintown & Orchard
Families looking for an experience without escaping to the country, Hank's Pumpkintown in Southampton is for you! You can choose from 14 different apple varieties and even pick your very own pumpkin straight from the vine. For $13 per person, families can enter The Maze Park with access to a 7-acre corn maze, narrated hayrides, family corn train rides, a 50-foot tube slide, cow milking, pedal cart racing, and more! For an additional fee, you can mine for gems and fossils, get your face painted, or enjoy the educational playground area. Before you head home, stop by The Market for apple cider slushies, pumpkin spice donuts, and baked goods. Plus, don’t forget to try its famous roasted sweet corn at the Corn Shack.
9:30am-6pm; Pumpkin picking: 7 days a week; Apple picking, maze park, gem mining, and face painting: Saturdays, Sundays, and Columbus Day, 240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, NY, 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com
-
Harbes Family Farm
Harbes offers over 24 different varieties of apples to pick from at its 15-acre orchard in Northfolk, LI. If 15 acres is too far to walk, hop aboard the Apple Express train to the ripest apples. There’s also a 5-acre pumpkin patch where you can pick a pumpkin right off the vine. (Don’t worry, there’s a complimentary wagon to carry your pumpkins.) If you still have energy, enjoy a hay or pony ride, or head over to the Robin Hood Corn Maze where you’ll find actors who'll bring your quest to life: help Robin Hood defeat the Sheriff’s Champion! Afterwards, stop by the store for prepared food, drinks, apple cider, and donuts.
9am-6pm (weekends only), 5698 Sound Avenue, Riverhead, NY, 631-369-1111, harbesfamilyfarm.com
-
Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard
Harvest Moon offers apple picking seven days a week for those who like to avoid the weekend crowds. The $5 admission fee gets you access to pony rides, scenic hayrides, live music, games, an apple cannon, face painting, and a bounce house! After apple picking, you can grab food from one of the many BBQ vendors or taste Harvest Moon's famous turkey legs. Your four-legged friends are also welcomed except in the Farm Store, which is stocked with homemade old-fashioned cider doughnuts and baked goods.
Daily from 9am-4pm from September through October; 130 Hardscrabble Rd., North Salem, NY, 914-485-1210, harvestmoonfarmandorchard.com
-
Hurds Family Farm
Hurds Family Farm is devoted to growing the best apples, pumpkins, and vegetables for you to pick yourself, but also places a large emphasis on family fun activities. A $10 admission ticket allows kids to enjoy activities that will have them talking about their adventure long after the visit is over. There is a Big Apple Bounce, which functions like a trampoline, a cow train ride, which is like a hay ride, and a playground area all designed to help kids make the most out of their adventure. The farm also has a café with unique foods to refuel at the end of the day.
Daily 9am-5pm. 2187 NY-32, Modena, NY, 845-883-7825, hurdsfamilyfarm.com
-
Kelder’s Farm
The thing that differentiates Kelder’s Farm from other farms and orchards is that you will be greeted by the world’s largest garden gnome (according to the Guinness Book of World Records). Similar to other farms and orchards, Kelder’s Farm offers all the classic farm activities such as the petting zoo, hay rides, and a corn maze. In addition, the farm also has one of the most unusual miniature golf courses which you definitely don't want to miss!
5755 Route 209, Kehonkson, NY, 845-626-7137, 10am to 6pm, kelderfarm.com
-
Masker Orchards
For families looking for more than a “pick-it-yourself” apple orchard and an escape to the country, this orchard may be worth the trek. At this more than a century old 200-acre farmland located in the picturesque Hudson Valley region, you can drive straight to the tree that you think is best for picking. While there, you may sample as many of the 14 varieties of apples as you can eat. You can even pick an apple from the very same tree that Ora J. Masker planted in 1913! Besides apple picking, there are barnyard baby animals, pony and wagon rides, live music, trivia, and a Haunted House on the weekends. There is also a pumpkin patch and an apple maze.
Daily from 9am-5pm, 45 Ball Road, Warwick, NY, 845-986-1058, maskers.com
-
Milk Pail U-Pick Apple and Pumpkin Farm
More than 45 years ago, the Halsey family planted their first apple orchard in their farm in the Hamptons. The orchard offers 20 different apple varieties that you can pick from throughout the season. They even have dwarf apple trees suitable for all ages. You and your family can also pick a small Halloween pumpkin or one that is over 150 pounds and squash from over 60 different varieties grown on the farm. After enjoying a day of apple and pumpkin picking, families can refuel with hot cider, coffee, and other small treats.
Friday-Sunday from 10am–5:30pm, 50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill, NY, 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com
-
The Orchards of Concklin
Families can come to the Orchards of Concklin to pick their own apples and visit the famous on-site bakery. The bakery has everything from pies to quiches along with fresh-pressed cider. The orchard also sells at many farmers markets throughout the season, offering their fresh produce to you even if you don’t have the opportunity to visit the orchard again before the season ends.
8am-6pm, 2 South Mountain Road, Pomona, NY, orchardsofconcklin.com
-
Outhouse Orchards
Families can pick six different varieties of apples and pumpkins at this centuries old charming orchard in Croton Falls. Afterwards, you can enjoy a fifteen-minute hayride around the farm and admire the breathtaking fall foliage in the Hudson Valley. Don’t forget to explore the new corn maze that is shaped liked a ship while learning some interesting facts about apples!
Daily from 9am-5pm, 139 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY, 914-277-3188, outhouseorchardsny.com
-
Pennings Orchard & Farm Market
Pennings Orchard & Farm Market in Warwick, New Tor has it all: 15 different kinds of apples to pick from, as well as hayrides and a petting zoo known affectionately as Barnyard Buddies. Kids can also make their own scarecrow, get lost in the corn stalk maze, and ride a pony! To round out your autumn excursion, there’s also a varied farm market, a continuously blooming garden center, and old-fashioned ice-cream stand.
penningsfarmmarket.com
-
Queens County Farm
If you are looking to pick pumpkins in New York City, then head over to Queens County Farm! Families can wander through the patch in search of the perfect pumpkin. If you are feeling adventurous, get lost in The Amazing Maize Maze, a three-acre corn maze, or get spooked at its annual Haunted House!
Daily from 11am–4:30pm, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park, NY, 718-347-3276, queensfarm.org
Photo: jetsetter.com
-
Riamede Farm
The self-proclaimed first pick-your-own apple orchard in New Jersey, Riamede Farm offers 34 varieties of apples and still-on-the-vine pumpkins! Walk or take a free hayride to the pumpkin patch, and make sure to bring your own cutting tools.
9am-4:30pm daily, 122 Oakdale Road, Chester, NJ, 908-879-5353, riamede.com
-
Silverman’s Farm
Toddler-friendly trees and a pumpkin patch with 20 different kinds of produce offer the best of fall at Silverman’s Farm. But topping these experiences is the unusual petting zoo, with curious creatures like emus, buffalo, and llamas. Parents looking to dress up the house can bring home scarecrows for fun fall décor.
451 Sport Hill Road, Easton, CT, 203-261-3306, silvermansfarm.com
-
Soon’s Orchards
Soon’s Orchards in New Hampton, New York (about an hour’s drive from the city) offers tons of festive fun for families. Kids can dine on fresh-picked apples and real apple cider ( as well as other homemade goodies, like pies and apple cider donuts) and even take a hayride to the pumpkin patch on weekends.
soonsorchards.com
-
Stuart’s Fruit Farm
Stuart’s Fruit Farm, a family operated farm since 1828, has been providing New Yorkers with the opportunity to pick their own delicious apples and pumpkins for decades. They offer apple picking daily and pumpkin picking right off the vine. On the weekends, families interested in a full farm experience can ride around the orchard on a hay decorated tractor while enjoying the fall foliage. Afterwards, you and your family can have a picnic to recharge. Be sure to stop by the farm stand and bakery for some fresh produce, cider, donuts, and freshly baked homemade pies before you head home.
Daily from 9am-6pm, 62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY, 914-245-2784, stuartsfarm.com
Photo: Flickr/lauren puglia
-
Sun High Orchards
Sun High Orchards lets you and your family pick your own apples and pumpkins. They offer a variety of pumpkins, including the “cheese pumpkin,” that can make your pumpkin pie irresistible this year. They also offer hay rides, pony rides, and pony petting and grooming. You can enjoy their homemade ice cream, pies, and cookies. Their alpaca “Jersey Gold” and donkey “Jessica” are waiting to befriend your little ones.
Open Sunday-Monday 9am-6:30pm, 19 Candfield Avenue, Randolph, NJ, 973-584-4734, sunhigh.com
Photo: insidermonkey.com
-
Terhune Orchards
This orchard in Princeton, NJ is a family affair, run by the Mount family since 1975. Apples and pumpkins abound on this 185-acre farm, and they host Fall Family Fun Weekends full of music, food, an Adventure Barn, pumpkin painting, barnyard animals, and other seasonal delights.
terhuneorchards.com
-
Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery
This distillery might be first and foremost known for its beloved Doc’s Draft Hard Cider, but its big, beautiful lawn makes it a great spot for the entire family—puppy included. Bring a ball or Frisbee to toss around after filling your bags up with rare varieties of “boutique” apples that are usually not grown commercially. In the afternoons, live music performances add to the wholesome outdoor fun.
114 Little York Road, Warwick, NY, 845-258-4858, wvwinery.com
-
Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm
With over 13 different varieties of apples available throughout the season, Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm starts your visit off right by bringing you and your family into the farm on a hay ride. Along with the apple picking, families can visit one or all of the farm’s three shops that offer fresh baked pies, strudel sticks, brownies, and muffins. They also have fudge, brittle, and candy sticks to satisfy your sweet tooth. Their country market has crafts, Christmas ornaments, and custom designed shirts that your little ones can buy to take home to remember the trip.
10am-4:30pm, 1335 White Hill Road, Yorktown Heights, NY, wilkensfarm.com
Photo: Flickr/Shinya Suzuki