Top 21 Places to Go Pumpkin Picking on Long Island

Top 21 Places to Go Pumpkin Picking on Long Island Your Family Will Love

The season for pumpkin picking on Long Island is finally here. Good gourd, the wait is over! So, it’s time to plan a trip to a pumpkin patch in Long Island with your family.

We did the hard work for you and found 21 amazing places to pick pumpkins in Nassau and Suffolk counties. And you’re sure to find the perfect one to carve into a jack-o’-lantern.

Bonus: Pumpkin picking is only part of the fall fun at these farms and orchards! Now you just need to choose which one is perfect for your family fall outing!

And if you want to venture a little further out, you can check out where to pick pumpkins in NYC, Westchester, and Rockland. As with visiting locations these days, it’s a good idea to call ahead to confirm pick-your-own times and availability.

1. Albert H. Schmitt Family Farm

6 Bagatelle Road, Dix Hills
631-549-3276
Hours: Pumpkin picking typically runs late September-October, Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 11, 10am-5pm. Check the website for details.
Admission: Prices are TBA.

This farm has been a family business for many decades. It’s more than just pumpkin picking here. Enjoy hayrides, duck races, an animal train ride, and more.

Why we love it: It sells roasted corn as well as apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.

2. Andrews Family Farm

1038 Sound Ave., Wading River
631-929-0038
Hours: daily, 9am-5pm

See beautiful flower and pumpkin displays, pick your own pumpkins, gourds and squash, purchase fresh local produce and baked goods, plus sunflowers and more.

Why we love it: On certain days, kids can feed, pet, and learn about the farm’s horses, rabbits, and chickens, take a tour of the greenhouses and farm fields, and take part in a hands-on experience.

3. Brightwaters Farms

1624 Manatuck Blvd., Bay Shore
631-665-5411
Hours: Fall harvest starts Sept. 23. The farm is typically open Wednesday-Friday, 12-5pm; Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 11, 9am-5pm. Check back for details.
Admission: $20 on weekends and Columbus Day

Come to Brightwaters Farms with family and friends and experience the warm, serene atmosphere of its more than 12-acre countryside setting. Fall activities include hayrides, magic shows, and farm-animal feeding.

Why we love it: Concession menu options galore here! Enjoy roasted corn, jumbo turkey legs, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and more.

4. Dees Nursery

69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside
516-678-3535
Hours: Through Oct. 23: Saturday-Sunday, 10am-5pm.
Admission: $8.99 per family up to 6 ($1 each additional person). Individual activity prices vary.

Pick and paint your perfect pumpkin, take a ride on a pony, mine for gems and fossils, feed the farm animals, go on a spooky walk, enjoy freshly roasted corn, and more.

Why we love it: Plus, the nursery is pet-friendly! Bring Fido (as long as he’s on a leash).

5. Elwood Pumpkin Farm

1500 E. Jericho Turnpike, Huntington
631-368-8626
Hours: Sept 25-30: Saturday-Sunday, 10am-5pm. Oct. 1-31: Monday-Friday, 3-5pm; Saturday-Sunday, 10am-5pm
Admission: Pumpkins are priced by size.

This farm is Long Island’s most western pumpkin farm. Unlike most other farms in the area, pumpkins are grown in the fields. You’re invited to pick off the vine while supplies last. Enjoy a wagon ride around the farm and a small corn maze perfect for kids (both require a fee).

Why we love it: This farm is also Long Island’s most western cut-your-own Christmas tree farm.

6. Fairview Farm

19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton
631-537-6154
Hours: Through Nov. 5: Friday-Sunday, 10am-6pm
Admission: $12; $10 children ages 4-11; free for children 3 and younger

Pick your own pumpkins, gourds, or squash, shoot corn from a cannon, lose yourself in an 8-acre corn maze, and more.

Why we love it: Fairview’s corn maze spans approximately 2 miles of paths, with two bridges which allow spectacular views of surrounding farmland, Mecox Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean!

Pumpkin picking is always a good idea come fall
7. F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm

26 Pinelawn Road, Melville
631-271-3276
Hours: Sept. 23-25, Sept. 30 through Oct. 30: Monday-Friday, 12-5pm; Saturday-Sunday, 10am-5pm
Admission: $10; free for children ages 16 months and younger. Pumpkins are an additional fee.

Hayrides, mini golf, photo ops, and access to the playground are all included in your admission at this family farm. On weekends, there’s even more fun, including pony rides, a petting zoo, haunted corn trail, and a haunted house (all require an additional fee).

Why we love it: Want a taste of Halloween but your kids aren’t ready for a full haunted house? The farm offers a daytime walkthrough of the haunted house, with the lights turned on and no actors.

8. Fink’s Country Farm

6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River
631-886-2272
Hours: Monday-Friday (pumpkin picking, barnyard, and play areas only), 10am-4pm. Saturday-Sunday (fall festival), 9:30am-5pm
Admission: $10 per person on weekends and Columbus Day, $18 per person with hayrides and corn maze. Kids younger than 3 are free. $5 per person on weekdays.

Fink’s offers a wide variety of fall fun beyond pumpkin picking, including pedal karts, jump pillow, slides, costumed characters, corn cannon, kiddie train, pumpkin slingshot, farm animal feeding, and more.

Why we love it: Feeling frustrated? Shoot corn from a cannon or use a giant slingshot to send your pumpkin sailing. It’s therapeutic, we swear.

9. Gabrielsen’s Country Farm

200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport
631-722-3259
Hours: Daily, 8am-6:30pm. Fall attractions available weekends only.
Admission: Free admission to pumpkin field. Train rides are $3.

This North Fork farm features train rides for the kids, a giant pumpkin to play in, giant games, music, characters, and more.

Why we love it: There is no way you’ll leave without fresh flowers to take home.

10. Glover Farms

641 Victory Ave., Brookhaven
631-286-7876
Hours: Monday-Friday, 2-6pm; Saturday-Sunday and Columbus Day, 10am-6pm
Admission: Pricing TBA.

Pick the perfect pumpkin or take wind through a 10-acre corn maze. Meet some friendly goats and chickens, and feed them right out of your hand.

Why we love it: We love the family feel of this farm.

11. Hank’s Pumpkintown

240 Montauk Highway, Watermill
631-726-4667
Hours: Daily, 9:30am-5:30pm
Admission: Pumpkins: $0.74 per pound. Maze Park Wristbands: $18 Saturday-Sunday and holidays; $12 Monday-Friday

Get ready for a full day of fall family fun when you head to Hank’s!

It features more than 30 acres of attractions and activities, including pumpkin picking, three interactive corn mazes, wagon rides, barrel train rides, a jump pad, gem mining (for an extra fee), pedal karts, play structures, a giant slide, and more.

Why we love it: When your kids are done exploring all the fun here, stop by the farm market for apple cider slushies and hand-dipped candy and caramel apples.

12. Harbes Family Farm

715 Sound Ave., Mattituck
631-482-7641
1223 Main Road, Jamesport
631-494-4796
5698, Sound Ave., Riverhead
631-683-8388

Hours: Hours and dates vary by location. Fall family attractions are open Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 11, 9am-6pm.

Admission: Prices vary by location.

Harbes spans three different locations, each with its own exciting attractions.

Explore three themed corn mazes, pick pumpkins right off the vine, stick around for a spooky nighttime maze, watch pig races, pet farm animals, check out the bee observatories, hop on a 200-acre musical hayride, see live music concerts, and more.

Why we love it: There’s something extra fun about picking your own pumpkin right off the vine, and not many other farms offer that experience (particularly those that also offer so many activities your family won’t know what to do first).

13. Hicks Nurseries

100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury
516-334-0066
Hours: Through Oct. 31: daily, 8am-6pm.
Admission: Free. Pumpkins are priced by size.

Hicks boasts a myriad of fall harvest selections, including cinderella pumpkins, cheese pumpkins, mystic pumpkins, peanut pumpkins, acorn and butternut squash, fairy tale squash, gooseneck squash, turban squash, and many more.

Kids can take pictures with Otto the Ghost (he’s friendly!) and walk-thru his animated story.

Why we love it: Fall foodies will love the selection of pumpkins for their baked food spreads.

14. Lewin Farms

812 Sound Ave., Calverton
631-929-4327
Hours: daily, 9am-4:30pm; call to confirm availability. Pumpkins are anticipated late September to late October.
Admission: Call to confirm pumpkin prices; u-pick is cash only.

This fourth-generation family farm was the first Long Island farm to offer pick-your-own to Long Islanders. It now offers a variety of seasonal you-pick options, including pumpkins and applesberries, vegetables, and Christmas trees.

Why we love it: Before you pick your pumpkins, head over to the farm’s corn maze.

15. May’s Farm

6361 Route 25A, Wading River
631-929-6654
Hours: Pumpkin picking: daily, 9am to 6pm; fall attractions available weekends only.
Admission: TBA

At May’s, children can take a pony ride, have their faces painted, decorate their pumpkins, and even meet Elmo. Enjoy a tractor-drawn hayride and make your way through May’s Amazing Corn Maze.

Stop into the greenhouse to purchase mums, fall decor, homemade jams and jellies, and more.

Why we love it: The fresh roasted sweet corn will melt in your mouth!

16. Milk Pail Farm & Orchard

50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill
631-537-2565
Hours: Through October: Friday-Sunday and Oct. 11, 10am-5:30pm
Admission: No admission fee; pumpkin prices vary.

This family-owned Hamptons orchard lets you pick your pumpkins off the vine in addition to gourds and squash.

Why we love it: It’s perfect for those looking for a quieter, more natural pumpkin picking experience.

17. Organics Today Farm

169 Washington St., East Islip
631-480-6497
Hours: daily, 10am-6pm.
Admission: Free

Pick your own pumpkins and gourds, purchase mums for less than $5 each, and enjoy hay rides, herbal healing walks, beekeeping classes, and more.

Why we love it: The moonlight pumpkin picking isn’t the scary or haunted kind, so even little kids are welcome to enjoy the farm under the stars.

18. Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm

270 West Lane, Riverhead
631-722-3467
Hours: Through Oct. 30: Monday-Friday, 12-5pm; Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 11, 9am-5pm. Call ahead if rain is forecasted.
Admission: Pumpkins: $0.79 per pound. Corn maze: $10.

Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm is a family-owned and -operated business nestled on the East End of Long Island. Farmer Jim is a third-generation farmer, but the first in his family to have a pick-your-own pumpkin farm.

The farm started in 1976 with just over an acre. It’s grown into a 26-acre field where you can roam and pick from 18 varieties of pumpkins straight off the vine.

Why we love it: The farm doesn’t just offer pumpkins. It grows and sells mums, cabbage, kale, cornstalks, straw bales, and more.

19. Waterdrinker

663 Wading River Road, Manorville
631-878-8653
Hours: daily, 9am-5pm
Admission: Pumpkin picking area is free to enter. Fall festival: $20, free for kids 2 and younger.

Waterdrinker’s fall festivities include hay rides and train rides (on weekends only), mini golf, a sunflower field, a jumbo jump pad, corn maze, tractor pedal cars, and much more.

Why we love it: The sunflower fields are absolutely stunning.

20. White Post Farms

250 Old Country Road, Melville
631-351-9373
Hours: Through Oct. 3: Saturday-Sunday, 10am-6pm. Oct. 9-24 (plus Oct. 11), Saturday-Sunday, 9am-6pm.
Admission: $32.95 (+tax); free for children younger than 15 months. Pumpkins: $0.69 per pound.

Fall Festival weekends at White Post Farms feature pumpkin picking, an animal farm, pony rides and train rides (both require an extra fee), sing-along hayrides, pumpkin painting, a variety of family shows, tasty treats, and more.

Why we love it: In addition to getting up close to the farm’s animals, kids can hand- or bottle-feed some of the animals (for an extra fee).

21. Woodside Nursery & Garden Center

134 E. Woodside Ave., North Patchogue
631-758-1491
Hours: Through Oct. 31: daily, 9am-6pm
Admission: Pricing TBA

In addition to pumpkin picking, crawl through the haunted tunnel, travel the Octobercation Trail, bounce around the Balloon Bounce, plus make scarecrows, play atop hay bales, get your face painted (on weekends), and more.

By Jeannine CintronStacey Feintuch

