We did the hard work for you and found 21 amazing places to pick pumpkins in Nassau and Suffolk counties. And you’re sure to find the perfect one to carve into a jack-o’-lantern.

Bonus: Pumpkin picking is only part of the fall fun at these farms and orchards! Now you just need to choose which one is perfect for your family fall outing!

And if you want to venture a little further out, you can check out where to pick pumpkins in NYC, Westchester, and Rockland. As with visiting locations these days, it’s a good idea to call ahead to confirm pick-your-own times and availability.

6 Bagatelle Road, Dix Hills

631-549-3276

Hours: Pumpkin picking typically runs late September-October, Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 11, 10am-5pm. Check the website for details.

Admission: Prices are TBA.

This farm has been a family business for many decades. It’s more than just pumpkin picking here. Enjoy hayrides, duck races, an animal train ride, and more.

Why we love it: It sells roasted corn as well as apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.

1038 Sound Ave., Wading River

631-929-0038

Hours: daily, 9am-5pm

See beautiful flower and pumpkin displays, pick your own pumpkins, gourds and squash, purchase fresh local produce and baked goods, plus sunflowers and more.

Why we love it: On certain days, kids can feed, pet, and learn about the farm’s horses, rabbits, and chickens, take a tour of the greenhouses and farm fields, and take part in a hands-on experience.

1624 Manatuck Blvd., Bay Shore

631-665-5411

Hours: Fall harvest starts Sept. 23. The farm is typically open Wednesday-Friday, 12-5pm; Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 11, 9am-5pm. Check back for details.

Admission: $20 on weekends and Columbus Day

Come to Brightwaters Farms with family and friends and experience the warm, serene atmosphere of its more than 12-acre countryside setting. Fall activities include hayrides, magic shows, and farm-animal feeding.

Why we love it: Concession menu options galore here! Enjoy roasted corn, jumbo turkey legs, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and more.

69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside

516-678-3535

Hours: Through Oct. 23: Saturday-Sunday, 10am-5pm.

Admission: $8.99 per family up to 6 ($1 each additional person). Individual activity prices vary.

Pick and paint your perfect pumpkin, take a ride on a pony, mine for gems and fossils, feed the farm animals, go on a spooky walk, enjoy freshly roasted corn, and more.

Why we love it: Plus, the nursery is pet-friendly! Bring Fido (as long as he’s on a leash).

1500 E. Jericho Turnpike, Huntington

Hours: Sept 25-30: Saturday-Sunday, 10am-5pm. Oct. 1-31: Monday-Friday, 3-5pm; Saturday-Sunday, 10am-5pm

Admission: Pumpkins are priced by size.

This farm is Long Island’s most western pumpkin farm. Unlike most other farms in the area, pumpkins are grown in the fields. You’re invited to pick off the vine while supplies last. Enjoy a wagon ride around the farm and a small corn maze perfect for kids (both require a fee).

Why we love it: This farm is also Long Island’s most western cut-your-own Christmas tree farm.

Hours: Through Nov. 5: Friday-Sunday, 10am-6pm

Admission: $12; $10 children ages 4-11; free for children 3 and younger

Pick your own pumpkins, gourds, or squash, shoot corn from a cannon, lose yourself in an 8-acre corn maze, and more.

Why we love it: Fairview’s corn maze spans approximately 2 miles of paths, with two bridges which allow spectacular views of surrounding farmland, Mecox Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean!

26 Pinelawn Road, Melville

631-271-3276

Hours: Sept. 23-25, Sept. 30 through Oct. 30: Monday-Friday, 12-5pm; Saturday-Sunday, 10am-5pm

Admission: $10; free for children ages 16 months and younger. Pumpkins are an additional fee.

Hayrides, mini golf, photo ops, and access to the playground are all included in your admission at this family farm. On weekends, there’s even more fun, including pony rides, a petting zoo, haunted corn trail, and a haunted house (all require an additional fee).

Why we love it: Want a taste of Halloween but your kids aren’t ready for a full haunted house? The farm offers a daytime walkthrough of the haunted house, with the lights turned on and no actors.

Hours: Monday-Friday (pumpkin picking, barnyard, and play areas only), 10am-4pm. Saturday-Sunday (fall festival), 9:30am-5pm

Admission: $10 per person on weekends and Columbus Day, $18 per person with hayrides and corn maze. Kids younger than 3 are free. $5 per person on weekdays.

Fink’s offers a wide variety of fall fun beyond pumpkin picking, including pedal karts, jump pillow, slides, costumed characters, corn cannon, kiddie train, pumpkin slingshot, farm animal feeding, and more.

Why we love it: Feeling frustrated? Shoot corn from a cannon or use a giant slingshot to send your pumpkin sailing. It’s therapeutic, we swear.

200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport

631-722-3259

Hours: Daily, 8am-6:30pm. Fall attractions available weekends only.

Admission: Free admission to pumpkin field. Train rides are $3.

This North Fork farm features train rides for the kids, a giant pumpkin to play in, giant games, music, characters, and more.

Why we love it: There is no way you’ll leave without fresh flowers to take home.

Hours: Monday-Friday, 2-6pm; Saturday-Sunday and Columbus Day, 10am-6pm

Admission: Pricing TBA.

Pick the perfect pumpkin or take wind through a 10-acre corn maze. Meet some friendly goats and chickens, and feed them right out of your hand.

Why we love it: We love the family feel of this farm.

Hours: Daily, 9:30am-5:30pm

Admission: Pumpkins: $0.74 per pound. Maze Park Wristbands: $18 Saturday-Sunday and holidays; $12 Monday-Friday

Get ready for a full day of fall family fun when you head to Hank’s!

It features more than 30 acres of attractions and activities, including pumpkin picking, three interactive corn mazes, wagon rides, barrel train rides, a jump pad, gem mining (for an extra fee), pedal karts, play structures, a giant slide, and more.