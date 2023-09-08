Top 21 Places to Go Pumpkin Picking on Long Island Your Family Will Love
Why we love it: When your kids are done exploring all the fun here, stop by the farm market for apple cider slushies and hand-dipped candy and caramel apples.
12. Harbes Family Farm
715 Sound Ave., Mattituck
631-482-7641
1223 Main Road, Jamesport
631-494-4796
5698, Sound Ave., Riverhead
631-683-8388
Hours: Hours and dates vary by location. Fall family attractions are open Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 11, 9am-6pm.
Admission: Prices vary by location.
Harbes spans three different locations, each with its own exciting attractions.
Explore three themed corn mazes, pick pumpkins right off the vine, stick around for a spooky nighttime maze, watch pig races, pet farm animals, check out the bee observatories, hop on a 200-acre musical hayride, see live music concerts, and more.
Why we love it: There’s something extra fun about picking your own pumpkin right off the vine, and not many other farms offer that experience (particularly those that also offer so many activities your family won’t know what to do first).
13. Hicks Nurseries
100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury
516-334-0066
Hours: Through Oct. 31: daily, 8am-6pm.
Admission: Free. Pumpkins are priced by size.
Hicks boasts a myriad of fall harvest selections, including cinderella pumpkins, cheese pumpkins, mystic pumpkins, peanut pumpkins, acorn and butternut squash, fairy tale squash, gooseneck squash, turban squash, and many more.
Kids can take pictures with Otto the Ghost (he’s friendly!) and walk-thru his animated story.
Why we love it: Fall foodies will love the selection of pumpkins for their baked food spreads.
14. Lewin Farms
812 Sound Ave., Calverton
631-929-4327
Hours: daily, 9am-4:30pm; call to confirm availability. Pumpkins are anticipated late September to late October.
Admission: Call to confirm pumpkin prices; u-pick is cash only.
This fourth-generation family farm was the first Long Island farm to offer pick-your-own to Long Islanders. It now offers a variety of seasonal you-pick options, including pumpkins and apples, berries, vegetables, and Christmas trees.
Why we love it: Before you pick your pumpkins, head over to the farm’s corn maze.
15. May’s Farm
6361 Route 25A, Wading River
631-929-6654
Hours: Pumpkin picking: daily, 9am to 6pm; fall attractions available weekends only.
Admission: TBA
At May’s, children can take a pony ride, have their faces painted, decorate their pumpkins, and even meet Elmo. Enjoy a tractor-drawn hayride and make your way through May’s Amazing Corn Maze.
Stop into the greenhouse to purchase mums, fall decor, homemade jams and jellies, and more.
Why we love it: The fresh roasted sweet corn will melt in your mouth!
16. Milk Pail Farm & Orchard
50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill
631-537-2565
Hours: Through October: Friday-Sunday and Oct. 11, 10am-5:30pm
Admission: No admission fee; pumpkin prices vary.
This family-owned Hamptons orchard lets you pick your pumpkins off the vine in addition to gourds and squash.
Why we love it: It’s perfect for those looking for a quieter, more natural pumpkin picking experience.
17. Organics Today Farm
169 Washington St., East Islip
631-480-6497
Hours: daily, 10am-6pm.
Admission: Free
Pick your own pumpkins and gourds, purchase mums for less than $5 each, and enjoy hay rides, herbal healing walks, beekeeping classes, and more.
Why we love it: The moonlight pumpkin picking isn’t the scary or haunted kind, so even little kids are welcome to enjoy the farm under the stars.
18. Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm
270 West Lane, Riverhead
631-722-3467
Hours: Through Oct. 30: Monday-Friday, 12-5pm; Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 11, 9am-5pm. Call ahead if rain is forecasted.
Admission: Pumpkins: $0.79 per pound. Corn maze: $10.
Stakey’s Pumpkin Farm is a family-owned and -operated business nestled on the East End of Long Island. Farmer Jim is a third-generation farmer, but the first in his family to have a pick-your-own pumpkin farm.
The farm started in 1976 with just over an acre. It’s grown into a 26-acre field where you can roam and pick from 18 varieties of pumpkins straight off the vine.
Why we love it: The farm doesn’t just offer pumpkins. It grows and sells mums, cabbage, kale, cornstalks, straw bales, and more.
19. Waterdrinker
663 Wading River Road, Manorville
631-878-8653
Hours: daily, 9am-5pm
Admission: Pumpkin picking area is free to enter. Fall festival: $20, free for kids 2 and younger.
Waterdrinker’s fall festivities include hay rides and train rides (on weekends only), mini golf, a sunflower field, a jumbo jump pad, corn maze, tractor pedal cars, and much more.
Why we love it: The sunflower fields are absolutely stunning.
20. White Post Farms
250 Old Country Road, Melville
631-351-9373
Hours: Through Oct. 3: Saturday-Sunday, 10am-6pm. Oct. 9-24 (plus Oct. 11), Saturday-Sunday, 9am-6pm.
Admission: $32.95 (+tax); free for children younger than 15 months. Pumpkins: $0.69 per pound.
Fall Festival weekends at White Post Farms feature pumpkin picking, an animal farm, pony rides and train rides (both require an extra fee), sing-along hayrides, pumpkin painting, a variety of family shows, tasty treats, and more.
Why we love it: In addition to getting up close to the farm’s animals, kids can hand- or bottle-feed some of the animals (for an extra fee).
21. Woodside Nursery & Garden Center
134 E. Woodside Ave., North Patchogue
631-758-1491
Hours: Through Oct. 31: daily, 9am-6pm
Admission: Pricing TBA
In addition to pumpkin picking, crawl through the haunted tunnel, travel the Octobercation Trail, bounce around the Balloon Bounce, plus make scarecrows, play atop hay bales, get your face painted (on weekends), and more.