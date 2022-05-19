The Best Strawberry Picking Spots Around NYC!

Sttrawberry picking is a fun and educational activity for families to enjoy where both adults and children will learn more about where food comes from and bring healthy fruits into their diets! NYC and its surroundings have many U-pick farm options while also offering other forms of entertainment like having a picnic, feeding farm animals and hayrides. It is recommended to call before you visit the farm to make sure it’s open due to the weather and there is ripe fruit available.

Garden of Eve Organic Farm & Market

4558 Sound Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901

9 am – 6 pm daily

(631) 722-8777

Starting Memorial Day weekend, come pick delicious strawberries at Garden of Eve located 80 miles from New York. While visiting you and your kids will also have the opportunity of watching farm animals and playing in a hay mountain. Please note that you must purchase at least one container per household.

Patty’s Berries and Bunches

410 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952

9 am – 5 pm daily

(631) 655-7996

Pick delicious berries with your family at Patty’s Berries and Bunches. At Patty’s you can try homemade traditional and vegan ice-cream at the Ice Cream Patch. You will also find beautiful seasonal flower bunches for ornaments or bouquets, take tours around the grounds, and enjoy art and sculptures. The entrance fee is $7.50 and includes a basket for picking.

Ochs Orchard

4 Ochs Lane, Warwick, NY 10990

9 am – 5 pm daily

(845) 986-1591

Ochs Orchard is well known for its strawberry picking which starts in June, as well as their large variety of fruits and vegetables available year-round! Besides their fruits you can find their own honey, apple cider and others! After going strawberry picking, you can have a refreshing ice cream cone or a milkshake made with their seasonal fruits. Admission is $5 per picker and free for kids 4 and under, $3 of the admission is credited back to your purchase.

Greig Farm

227 Pitcher Lane, Red Hook, NY 12571

10 am – 7 pm daily

(845) 758-8007

Since 1952 Greig Farm has welcomed visitors to pick-your-own strawberries and along the way expanded to other fruits and vegetables. Starting June, you can come to pick your own strawberries and enjoy other fun activities such as feeding Koi Fish and Goats. You also have the opportunity of trying out Papa’s Best Batch, a smokehouse and sandwich shop which serves lunch and early dinner or grab goodies at their Farm Market & Café. Pick-your-own strawberries are $4.50/lb and there are no entry fees.

Lawrence Farms Orchards

306 Frozen Ridge Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550

9am – 4pm daily

(845) 562-4268

Kick off June picking strawberries, cherries and vegetables at Lawrence Farms and later have a picnic with your family and friends. You can purchase different meal options and snacks for your picnic in the concession stand. The admission fee is $2.00 and free for kids two and under.

Fishkill Farms

9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell JCT, NY 12533

9am – 5pm from Tuesday to Sunday (subject to reservation availability)

(845) 897-4377

Strawberries will be available for picking in June at Fishkill Farm and later in the summer you will have more fruit options. After a day of picking, you can stop by the cider bar that offers different meal options or have a picnic in the designated areas.

Lewin Farms

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton NY 11933

9 am – 4:30 pm; please call to confirm daily schedule

(631) 929-4327

Lewin Farms, the first pick your own farm in Long Island, is the perfect option for an adventure with the kids and learning about where food comes from. Here you will find fresh berries and other fruits in the summer and can also explore a corn maze during the fall! Please note that Lewin’s U-Pick field is cash only and you can find an ATM at the front stand.

Wickhams Fruit Farm

28700 Route 25, Cutchogue, NY 11935

9 am – 4 pm Mon. – Fri.

(631) 734-6441

Stop by Wickham’s, a beautiful bicentennial farm overlooking Peconic Bay for strawberry picking this June and further into the summer come pick other fruits and berries. Visit with your family and friends and enjoy a wagon ride or schedule a tour around the farm.

Glover Farms

641 Victory Avenue, Brookhaven, NY

10am -5:30pm daily

(631) 286-7876

Have a fun day strawberry picking at Glover Farms where you will also get the chance to have goats and chickens eat right out of your hand! While you stroll through the fields you will have amazing views and see the farming equipment up close.