10 Recipes to Make After Apple Picking

Apple picking is a fall staple that’s fun for the whole family. But there’s one question that always lingers when you get home from the orchard: what are we going to do with all of these apples?

If you went apple picking and you’re looking for ways to use up your abundance of apples, we’ve got you covered! And we’re not just focusing on desserts either– we’re looking at ways to incorporate apples into every meal. We’ve found some apple recipes for you and your family to try after going apple picking this fall.

Apple pies are a fall classic, but they can be a hassle to make and a little bit of a mess to eat. This flat apple pie solves those problems. As with most apple pies, this flat apple pie is a great use for tart and tangy apples like Granny Smith apples.

There’s also a pie crust recipe included if you want to try your hand at making a pie crust at home.

These cider doughnuts with a maple-tahini glaze are a good choice if you’re looking for seasonal apple dessert that you can eat on the go. This recipe uses McIntosh or Cortland apples as well as apple cider, meaning these doughnuts will be full of apple flavor. It’s the perfect dessert for a fall picnic!

A warm and melty grilled cheese is an ideal lunch for fall days, especially as temperatures begin to drop. Pairing tart apples with a flavorful cheese, like gouda or sharp cheddar, is an unbeatable flavor combination. When making this recipe, be sure to choose a thick, crusty bread like sourdough.

Apple chips are a perfect lunch time snack for kids and parents alike. They add a satisfying crunch to your lunch while still keeping the benefits of eating fruit. Apple chips are super easy to make at home, especially if you have an air fryer.

You can use any type of apple to make apple chips and season them with spices like cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice. Don’t have an air fryer? No problem! There are a ton of ways to make baked apple chips, too.

If your family loves breakfast or breakfast for dinner, here’s a must-try recipe. This casserole brings together breakfast sausage, apples, eggs and smoky cheddar. The apples add a new dimension of flavor and texture to the recipe. Sweet apples, like gala or honey crisp, would be a good idea for this recipe.

Here’s a great kid-friendly fall drink! A warm cup of cider is perfect after playing outside on a chilly fall day. This recipe can be made in a slow cooker, so you can prepare it in the morning, go out for a day of fun fall activities and have a delicious drink waiting for you when you get home.

The sparkling water in this recipe makes this a delightfully fizzy fall drink.

Applesauce is a kid-favorite, so why not try your hand at making some at home? It’s relatively quick and easy to make, and you can customize it to your family’s tastes by adding ingredients like nutmeg, maple syrup or allspice. Save it in the fridge and eat it with pork chops, pancakes or just enjoy it on its own!

This apple salsa is a perfect choice for a fall appetizer or snack, but it’s also sweet enough to be a dessert. Medium tart apples, like Empire or McIntosh apples, will counteract the sweet ingredients in this recipe, like strawberries, kiwis and brown sugar.

Looking for a side dish for weeknight fall dinners? Look no further! The different textures included in this salad compliment each other perfectly. Gala apples will add crunch and mild flavor to this dish.

Nothing says fall season quite like a warm bowl of soup. This fall soup would pair perfectly with the Apple Walnut Salad mentioned above. It’s a hearty and warm dinner for fall nights. If you can’t find acorn squash, you can substitute butternut or buttercup squash.