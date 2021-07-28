10 Best Peach Picking Places Near NYC

Best Peach Picking Near NYC

Peach picking season has finally arrived and many people are eager to collect some delicious peaches that they can snack on for the rest of the summer! Many farms around New York City offer pick your own options that are sure to make for a great activity for the whole family. Peach season for many places also goes into the month of September, which means families can have a fun activity to do on the weekends once school starts!

Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm

1335 White Hill Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY

This farm is the perfect spot in Westchester County to go if you are looking for fresh peaches! Their picking season starts in mid-August and continues until the fruit is harvested. Once you are done peach picking, stop by the bakery or farm market to grab some of your favorite treats for the ride home!

DuBois Farms Pick-Your-Own

209 Perkinsville Rd., Highland, NY

DuBois Farms peach picking season has been going on since the beginning of July, but they will continue to have pick your own options for both peaches and nectarines until late September. Throughout the season, DuBois will also be hosting events such as live music and visiting the farm animals!

Lawrence Farms Orchards

306 Frozen Ridge Rd., Newburgh, NY



Plan a trip with the family to visit Lawrence Farms Orchard! This family owned and operated farm has offered a pick your own fruit option for 30 years, which makes it the perfect place for this late summer activity. While picking peaches, explore all that this farm has to offer and take in the gorgeous scenic views.

Fishkill Farms

9 Fishkill Farm Rd., Hopewell JCT, NY

Fishkill is the perfect destination for all of your fruit picking needs! Not only do they offer peach picking, but they also offer other pick-your-own experiences throughout the year. For the safety of both the workers and customers, pick your own is available by reservation only. Reservations are released on a week by week basis and the numbers are determined by the amount of fruit that is available.

Lewin Farms

812 Sound Ave., Calverton, NY

Go out to pick your own locally grown peaches with the family at Lewin Farms! Your family will be able to make some new memories while being able to grab fresh fruit at a low price. Lewin Farm has been family-owned for four generations and they focus on giving families the best produce possible while also teaching them about where their food comes from. Prices vary and the farm asks for you to call before to make sure the fruit is ready to be picked.

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ

Peach picking is in full swing at Alstede Farms! Families can purchase their tickets ahead of time, which includes entry into the pick your own area, a container to put the peaches in and wagon rides across the farm. There are also sunflowers on the farm that can be picked for an additional charge! Once your family is done picking, stop by the hay pyramid and evergreen maze to have even more fun!

Von Thun’s Country Farm Market

438 Rt 57, West Washington, NJ

Von Thun’s peach season runs through the month of August, which gives you plenty of time to explore what the farm has to offer! The farm offers a great pick your own experience along with many other features that the whole family will enjoy. They say that the peaches they have might be some of the best you’ve ever had so head over to try them out!

Demarest Farms

244 Wierimus Rd., Hillsdale, NJ

Demarest Farms was founded in 1886 and has since continued to provide great produce for families to buy. The farm’s peaches are some of the best in the area and offer a variety of different peaches to choose from. Don’t forget to check out the farmers market and pet the farm animals while you’re visiting!

Eastmont Orchards

181 County Rd. 537 E,Colts Neck, NJ

With a wide variety of peaches to choose from, your family will have enough peaches to last the entire season! Eastmont Orchards is the perfect place for your family to spend the day gathering your favorite peaches and other fruits that are in season.

Battleview Orchards

91 Wemrock Rd., Freehold, NJ

Battleview Orchards is ready to welcome families to their farm for the peach season! Their peach season runs from the beginning of July until the beginning of September. Once you’re home from a long day of peach picking fun, check out the farm’s website to see all of the delicious recipes you can make with their peaches!