6 Best Strawberry Picking Spots on Long Island

Summer is here, and one thing Long Islanders can count on is strawberry picking. The kids will love strolling about; some farms even have animals to pet. There are even spots that serve ice cream!

There’s no shortage of spots to go strawberry picking on Long Island. Not only is strawberry picking a fun activity for a family day out, it also gives kids a closer look at where their fruit comes from.

When you’re done picking strawberries, get creative with how you use them: add them to a refreshing ice cream sundae, bake them into pastries, or even use them to liven up a summer salad.

Tip: Strawberry season usually starts in late May and early June. However, we had an early Cherry Blossom season, which means Mother Nature is in control! Most farms have updates on their sites announcing that the strawberries are ready to be picked. We recommend checking the website, especially in early June, for any updates on picking dates as well as general added information.

Strawberry picking is one of the best ways to welcome the warm season and score some tasty berries. Check out our favorite spots to pick strawberries on Long Island!

Psst… Looking for more strawberry picking spots? Here’s where you can go strawberry picking near New York City this year!

Long Island

Glover Farms 

641 Victory Avenue, Brookhaven, NY
(631) 286-7876

Glover Farms has been a Long Island staple since the 1950s. Specializing in strawberries, pumpkins, and friendly farm animals, this is the perfect spot for families to enjoy the summer and autumn months. The U-Pick strawberry season begins in early June, everyday from 10am to 5:30pm. 

Hodun Farms

3642 Middle Country Rd, Calverton, NY 11933
(631) 369-3533

Kick off the season at Hodun Farms with strawberry picking! While you’re there, be sure to check out their fresh produce throughout the summer, including watermelons, peaches, tomatoes and more. The farm is open daily, and they’re cash only.

Keep an eye on the farm’s website for an official date to kick off strawberry picking season!

Lewin Farms 

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton, NY 11933
(631) 929-4327

Lewin Farms was the very first pick-your-own farm in Long Island! Having grown just about every fruit and veggie you can name, it’s safe to say that these farmers are true experts when it comes to growing delicious produce. Strawberry picking season usually begins in late May, but seasons are subject to change due to the delicate nature of strawberries. 

Patty’s Berries and Bunches 

410 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952
(631) 655-7996

June is pick-your-own strawberries and sugar snap peas season at Patty’s Berries and Bunches in Long Island. And if you’re looking to see some of the most beautiful flower fields in New York, this is the perfect spot for you.

Bonus points if you’d like to try some farm fresh ice cream during your visit. Pricing is currently $8.50 per box. The farm promises to be open 7 days a week, rain or shine!

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

28700 Main Rd, Cutchogue, NY 11935
 (631) 734-6441

This family-owned farm is a perfect spot to spend the day picking strawberries. It is a 300-acre farm (one of Long Island’s largest!) and a great spot to pick and enjoy some local produce. Please note that this farm is closed on Sundays. 

Windy Acres Farm

 3810 Middle Country Rd, Calverton, NY 11933
(631) 727-4554

This sweet farm has a local vibe, meaning it feels down to earth, and the kids will love strolling around the farm. There is a concession spot where you can enjoy donuts and beverages. There is a play area for the kids and a farm store where you can find vegetables and fruits. 

